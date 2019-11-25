Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher early Monday as fresh headlines on U.S.-China trade offered investors a reason to hope that a partial agreement could be near. Overseas, world markets also staged a cautious advance with MSCI’s all-country index rising 0.2 per cent. On Bay Street, TSX futures were up with crude prices mostly steady.
Early Monday, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said the U.S. and China were very close to a phase-one deal. It also said Beijing is committed to a second-phase deal and even a third as talks continue. Over the weekend, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said a partial pact could still be reached by the end of the year, although Washington won’t ignore events in Hong Kong.
“While there is growing skepticism that the U.S. and China will be able to agree anything tangible before year end in terms of a phase one deal, there is some evidence of progress on the rather thorny question of intellectual property, which has been a significant U.S. red line,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. “The U.S. wants China to crack down harder on the theft of IP, and stop forcing U.S. companies to hand over commercial secrets in return for doing business in the country.”
In an apparent olive branch, he said, China has said it will lower the thresholds for criminal punishment when it comes to theft of IP. “While this is unlikely to make it into any phase one deal, this does appear to hold open the prospect, of further progress if, and after a phase one deal is eventually agreed,” Mr. Hewson said.
On the corporate side, cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. reports its fourth-quarter results Monday morning. Earlier this month, Organigram warned that revenue in the quarter would be below that seen in the third quarter. Zacks Equity Research says consensus estimates are forecasting revenue of about $12.17-million with earnings per share coming in around break even.
On Wall Street, shares of riding sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc. fell nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading after London’s transit operator said it wouldn’t renew the company’s licence to operate in the British capital. The agency cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.” Uber’s licence to operate in London expires on Monday. Uber can appeal the decision and would be able to continue operating during that period.
Overseas, trade optimism helped push major European markets to a second straight session of gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.79 per cent in morning trading with trade-sensitive resource stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.52 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.60 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.5 per cent after pro-democracy candidates scored a major victory in district council elections. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.72 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.78 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were mostly steady in early going, bolstered by positive trade comments, although analysts say markets could be in for another choppy week.
The day range on Brent is US$63.33 to US$63.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.74 to US$58.08. Both benchmarks finished last week little changed.
Reports out of China suggesting progress in talks toward a “phase-one” deal helped underpin prices but analysts also said further volatility could be in store as markets react to headlines.
“Oil may continue its roller-coaster ride again this week, with sentiment forever changing on news flow relating to U.S.-China trade talks,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Brent traded back above US$63 per barrel on Friday following a Chinese invitation to U.S. trade negotiators for further discussions in Beijing. But prices crested and then fell on trade talk concerns as Hong Kong Bill doubts surfaced when China Global Times Editor-in-Chief criticized President Trump’s comments regarding Hong Kong.”
Still, he said, the combination of trade optimism, OPEC + compliance with current production curbs and sturdy U.S. economic data should continue to resonate with the markets.
“This could be a crucial week for oil markets,” he added. “Traders will be looking for any positive signs that the much-discussed face to face between the U.S. and China will take place before Dec. 15 when the U.S. is scheduled to impose more tariffs. Given the heightened level of uncertainty and possible trade deal delay in 2020, traders got a case of itchy fingers heading in the weekend and pared-back so risk.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, slid as investors opted for riskier assets.
Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,459.16 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since Nov. 18. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,459.
“Trade optimism is sending global equities higher and capital is fleeing away from safe havens into risk assets,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as markets await the last key piece of economic data ahead of the Bank of Canada’s Dec. 4 rate announcement.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.17 US cents to 75.27 US cents.
On Friday, markets will get a reading on broad economic growth in the third quarter when Statistics Canada releases its GDP figures for the three-month period.
Adam Cole, RBC’s chief currency strategist, says that bank’s economists are looking for a return to closer to trend growth of 1.5 per cent after choppy readings in the three previous quarters.
“Yet, this is slightly below potential (1.7-1.8 per cent) and flattered by an expected 0.5 percentage point add from residential investment that is unlikely to repeat in subsequent quarters,” Mr. Cole said.
Going forward, he said, RBC is expecting to see below-trend growth, disappointing export figures and a soft reading on business outlook in the central bank’s Jan. 13 survey. As a result, he said, RBC is expecting a quarter point rate cut when the Bank of Canada makes its Jan. 22 policy announcement.
On broader currency markets, the safe-haven yen fell to a week low on positive trade headlines, while trade-sensitive currencies like the Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar gained.
The safe-haven yen retreated to a one-week low versus the greenback at 108.89 yen . The U.S. dollar index backed off the one-week high it hit on Friday against a basket of currencies.
In bonds, U.S. yields edged higher ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. note was up at 1.786 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.238 per cent.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for September. BMO estimates a 0.3 per cent rise.
(7 p.m. ET) Fed chair Powell speaks on “Building on the gains from the long expansion”
With Reuters and The Canadian Press