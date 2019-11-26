Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were treading water early Tuesday as investors continue to look for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. World shares edged higher with MSCI’s all-country index advancing 0.1 per cent, having touched its best level in two years earlier in the session. On Bay Street, TSX futures were a touch lower as bank earnings season kicks off.
Early Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry said China’s Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a phase one trade agreement, helping inject some early optimism into the markets.
“While little is changing from day to day, investors are craving daily updates and in the absence of much else to discuss, markets are sensitive to them,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“We had another positive update overnight, with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirming that they had held another call with U.S. negotiators. Of course, the details of the call were lacking but the language used was promising, which, let’s face it, is all we have to go off and as long as that remains the case, investors will be optimistic of a deal.”
Overnight, markets also got the Hong Kong debut of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, marking the world’s biggest share sale of the year. Alibaba shares finished up more than 6 per cent. The listing is seen as a vote of confidence in Hong Kong after months of unrest.
“The largest listing of the year comes at a worrying time for Hong Kong but everything appears to have gone very smoothly,” Mr. Erlam said. “This was an opportunity to show that, despite the protests that have brought Hong Kong to a standstill and wreaked havoc on the economy, it’s business as usual for the stock exchange.”
In this country, bank earnings kick off with results from Bank of Nova Scotia.
For the quarter, Scotiabank reported a 1.6-per-cent increase in profit. Net income rose to $2.31-billion, or $1.73 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $2.27-billion, or $1.71 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.82 a share, in line with analysts’ forecasts.
Overall, Canada’s biggest banks are expected to turn in disappointing profit growth for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31. The Globe’s Andrew Willis reported earlier this week that analysts are forecasting earnings per share for 2019 will increase between 2 and 5 per cent compared with the previous year, below the banks’ stated targets of 5 per cent to 10 per cent annual EPS growth.
Elsehwhere, Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard is making a US$5.8-billion play for Caltex Australia Ltd. as it pursues global growth. Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard offered to pay AU$34.50 in cash per share for Caltex, increasing an earlier proposal of $32 per share that was rejected, Caltex said early Tuesday. The offer is equivalent to roughly $7.8-billion. Caltex said it was considering the non-binding bid and that talks were at a preliminary stage.
Couche-Tard also reports its latest results after the close of trading Tuesday.
On Wall Street, investors get results from Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Dell.
Overseas, major European markets were modestly lower despite the day’s optimistic tone on the U.S.-China trade talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.13 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was right around break even. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.25 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.11 per cent in morning trading.
Asian markets fared better, with the exception of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng despite Alibaba’s blockbuster debut. The Hang Seng slid 0.29 per cent on the day. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.03 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.35 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices moved higher as traders welcomed positive headlines on the global trade situation and looked ahead to an expected decline in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$63.44 to US$63.97. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.76. to US$58.31.
“Oil prices have stabilized in recent sessions, despite risk appetite improving and trade talks seemingly progressing,” Mr. Erlam said in an early note. "Following a rally of more than 10 per cent since early last month, this does beg the question of whether it’s perhaps a little overextended to the upside."
If that’s the case, he said, bullish trade headlines may struggle to give prices a kick higher compared to the activity seen a few weeks ago. “Instead we may see some significant profit taking at the first sign of bearish triggers,” he said.
Outside trade news, markets will get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. crude inventories later Tuesday.
The American Petroleum Association, an industry group, releases its weekly tally later in the session. Those numbers will be followed Wednesday by more official government figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A poll conduced by Reuters shows that analysts are expecting to see a decline in inventories by about 300,000 barrels.
“Confirmation of a stock draw from the API today and the EIA tomorrow could offer some immediate support to the market, with the last stock drawdown seen in mid-October,” ING analyst Warren Patterson told Reuters.
In other commodities, gold prices were relatively steady.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,455.60 per ounce, close to its lowest since Nov. 12 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$1,455.40.
“Trade deal optimism continues taking its toll on gold markets, which could be prone to further declines as sureness builds up to the actual trade-talk event horizon,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker despite improved risk sentiment in the markets, trading toward the low end of the day range of 75.10 US cents to 75.20 US cents.
There were no major economic releases due Tuesday to offer direction for the Canadian currency. On Monday, the loonie put in a steady showing after Statistics Canada reported that wholesale trade rose by 1 per cent in September, offsetting most of the previous month’s decline.
“USD/CAD continues to trade with a bid tone despite the uptick in risk sentiment,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar touched a two-year high against Japan’s safe-haven yen on the latest trade news. However, those gains quickly unraveled as the session continued. Currency trading is also slowing ahead of the Thursday Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
The U.S. dollar was last trading neutral at 108.96 yen, after rising as high as 109.205, its highest since Nov. 12, according to Reuters.
The euro was also flat versus the dollar at US$1.1016 , not far from the 11-day low of $1.1004 it reached on Monday.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.745 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 2.179 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for September.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press