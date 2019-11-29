Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signaled a weaker start Friday as investors return for a shortened session after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Global markets were also struggling with mounting tensions between the United States and China casting some doubt on the timing of a trade deal. On Bay Street, TSX futures took a breather after this country’s main index notched four straight record finishes as crude prices remained mixed.
MSCI’s all-country index, which weighs shares in 49 countries, was down 0.2 per cent but still just shy of the record high seen in January 2018. That record was set before the current trade row between the United States and China broke out. European markets were off to a slow start, trading in the red but still likely to finish with a gain for November, marking a third consecutive monthly increase.
The latest round of trade-relative nervousness came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pair of bills backing protesters in Hong Kong. The move triggered a sharp response from Beijing and a warning that the U.S. was meddling in China’s affairs. Investors are worried the dispute could derail already contentious trade negotiations and delay a partial agreement, although some analysts suggest recent market reaction indicates a more measured response.
“If investors were really concerned about a significant escalation in tensions, yesterday’s price action certainly didn’t show it,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Asia markets this morning have seen more of a decline and this is likely to see a similarly weak European open this morning though some of the losses could also be some month end portfolio readjustment, after a fairly decent November.”
On Wall Street, Black Friday puts retail stocks in focus. This year, the timing of U.S. Thanksgiving - it fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest possible date - means an abbreviated holiday shopping period with six fewer days than in 2018.
The U.S. National Retail Federation is still predicting U.S. holiday sales will climb between 3.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent, supported by a solid jobs market. In November and December last year, sales grew by 2.1 per cent, marking a disappointing showing for retailers.
On Bay Street, the economy is at the forefront with the release of third-quarter GDP figures. The numbers are the last hard data ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision in early December. The consensus is for annual growth to slow to 1.3 per cent in the quarter following the second quarter’s surprisingly strong 3.7 per cent gain. Economists are expecting trade to be a drag on the current quarter.
Overseas, major European markets were in the red but off session lows with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading down 0.13 per cent. Trade-sensitive resource stocks were among the weakest performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.20 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was essentially flat.
In Asia, markets put in a weak showing. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell more than 2 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.61 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.49 per cent.
“Traders are probably getting a tad jittery about turning the page on November without a trade talk venue as Dec. 15 and the possible imposition of 15-per-cent tariffs on US$160-billion of Chinese goods looms ominously,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
Commodities
Crude prices turned lower in a choppy session as traders await next week’s meeting of OPEC and its allies.
The day range on Brent so far is US$63.33 to US$63.86. The range on West Texas Intermediate is $57.64 to US$58.30. Trading was relatively quiet due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
AxiTrader’s Stephen Innes says trade continues to remain at the forefront for the crude market, but there are several other factors also at play.
“At least some clarity is starting to emerge surrounding the OPEC meeting where all parties concerned will attempt to enforce stricter compliance with the existing agreement,” he said. "Supply/demand fundamentals suggest more stringent compliance could be enough to bring the market close to balance in 2020, although deeper cuts are probably needed to prevent sentiment from turning more negative."
Next week’s OPEC meeting is expected to see participants agree to extend current production caps, which run through to March, into the middle of the year. Some are also hoping for signals that the group will deepen cuts.
Mr. Innes also said recent airstrikes in Libya, which put the El Feel oilfield out of production on Thursday, also highlighted geopolitical risks. Production has since resumed.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were little changed.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,458.47 per ounce, having shed 0.2 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,458.
“(Gold) Market definitely is divided because previously most people were thinking that a trade deal is going to happen, and now they are not sure which side it is going to go, and that reflects in the trading prices,” Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker ahead of the latest reading on Canada’s economic health.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.23 US cents to 75.30 US cents.
Ahead of the North American open, Statistics Canada releases its reading on GDP in September and the third quarter.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX Strategy for RBC, said that bank is looking for annualized growth in the quarter of 1.5 per cent, slightly ahead of the market consensus, which forecasts growth of 1.3 per cent. That reading, however, would still be below potential of 1.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent and would include a contribution from residential investment that isn’t likely to be repeated in coming quarters.
“Net trade is set to be a noticeable detraction, while non-residential investment should edge lower,” she said. "Going forward, our economist see continued below-trend growth, export disappointments and a soft Business Outlook Survey on Jan. 13 prompting a 25 basis point cut by the BoC in January."
On global markets, the euro was last trading little changed at US$1.1009, after climbing back from the two-week low of below US$1.10 it hit this week.
The U.S. dollar was flat against the safe-haven Japanese yen at 109.52, though close to touching another six-month high, according to Reuters.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.76 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also slightly weaker at 2.182 per cent.
More company news
Daimler on Friday announced plans to cut thousands of jobs across the globe by the end of 2022. “The automotive industry is in the middle of the biggest transformation in its history,” Daimler said in a statement.
The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper on Friday said it would buy the “i” newspaper and website from JPI Media for a US$63.64-million cash consideration. Daily Mail and General Trust said that while the deal to buy the “i” provided opportunities for cost synergies, the publication would retain its editorial independence and distinctive tone.
The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports Ontario cannabis grower WeedMD Inc. is acquiring union-backed cannabis company Starseed Holdings Inc., according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. As part of the transaction, Starseed’s main backer, the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), is making a multimillion-dollar investment in WeedMD, the source said. The Globe and Mail is not identifying them because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Economic news
(830 a.m. ET) Canada GDP for the third quarter.
(830 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press