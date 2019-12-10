Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Tuesday as risk sentiment took a hit ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. World stocks were also weaker for a second consecutive day with MSCI’s all-country index sliding 0.1 per cent as markets await policy decisions later in the week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. In this country, TSX futures were also in the red as trade concerns pressured crude prices.
The U.S. is set to introduce new tariffs on another US$156-billion in Chinese imports on Sunday, adding to the billions of dollars in tariffs already imposed by the two sides.
“Stocks had a distinct lack of direction overnight, with indices failing to really gain any traction in any direction. With most markets trading marginally lower, we are starting to see some worries creep in over the impending tariffs that the U.S. will place upon Chinese imports by Sunday, Dec. 15, in the event that no breakthrough is made,” IG analysts said in an early morning note.
Tuesday also marks the start of the final two-day Fed meeting of the year. The central bank, which has already cut rates three times this year, delivers its policy announcement Wednesday afternoon. No move is expected, but investors will have a close eye on what the Fed has to say about future moves, particularly after a much stronger-than-expected reading on November hiring last week. The ECB, meanwhile, delivers its next policy statement on Thursday.
“The Fed is likely to signal as little as possible this week other than to echo recent guidance from members’ latest remarks, which indicate that the committee sees policy in a good place barring a ‘material reassessment’ to the outlook,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “In this context, we could expect Chair [Jerome] Powell to reiterate that while the bar to cutting rates is high, the bar for hiking is even higher.”
On the corporate front, retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. delivers its next set of results.
The earnings come amid efforts by a group led by HBC chair Richard Baker to take the retailer private. The move faces stiff opposition from Catalyst Capital Group, which had its own $11-a-share counter offer rejected by HBC’s special committee. Catalyst is now taking the fight to the Ontario Securities Commission, asking that the privatization bid be blocked or that the group’s information circular be amended. Earlier this week, Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services raised concerns about the disclosures surrounding the Baker group’s $10.30 per share offer. HBC’s special committee later said that report was based on ‘flawed’ assumptions.
On Wall Street, earnings are due from AutoZone and Designer Brands.
Overseas, major European markets fell in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 dropping 0.93 per cent. Trade-sensitive tech and auto shares were among the biggest losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.23 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.68 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices struggled for a second session as mounting trade concerns continue to weigh on the market.
The day range on Brent crude is US$64.88 to US$64.69. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.66 to US$59.41. On Monday, Brent crude fell 0.2 per cent. WTI lost 0.3 per cent.
“Oil is looking a little flat at the start of the week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said, noting crude prices ended last week on a strong note in the wake of a pledge by OPEC and its allies to further curb output and a strong reading on U.S. employment.
“But where does it go from here? Compliance will be the test of the [OPEC] deal but before that, oil traders will be gripped on the trade talks," Mr. Erlam said. "A deal this week could give oil prices another good kick higher, potentially more so than the OPEC+ agreement, given what it means for the global economy.”
Later in the day, markets will also get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly tally later this afternoon. More official numbers follow on Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A preliminary Reuters poll suggests U.S. crude inventories likely fell last week while stocks of refined products rose and gasoline inventories increased for the fifth straight week.
Elsewhere, gold prices were relatively steady as markets tread water ahead of the Fed and ECB decisions.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,462.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,467.30.
“Both the events could be potential catalysts for gold, prices could go down if Fed is more hawkish biased. However, in case the U.S. and China can’t reach any resolution and tariffs kick in, traders will move back to the safe-haven gold,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
In other metals, palladium rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,887.73 an ounce. Prices had climbed to a record high of US$1,898.50 on Monday.
Silver rose 0.2 per cent to US$16.64 an ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, trading near the mid-75-US-cent mark as most G10 currencies remained relatively steady early in the session.
The day range on the loonie is 75.50 US cents to 75.62 US cents.
There were no major releases on the Canadian economic calendar for Tuesday, although news out of Washington that the Trump administration is near a deal with Canada and Mexico to modify the new North American trade pact in order to get congressional Democrats to ratify the agreement helped support the loonie.
The Globe reports that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will join U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, in Mexico City on Tuesday to finalize the deal.
Elsa Lignos, RBC chief currency strategist, also said that news that Ottawa plans to move ahead immediately with $3-billion in middle-class tax cuts was supportive to the Canadian currency.
“It will provide an additional source of stimulus to the economy to combat the recent slowdown in growth,” she said.
On broader markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six world currencies, was little changed. The euro was also steady against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1072 ahead of the Fed and ECB decisions.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 1.814 per cent as investors await central bank news. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.248 per cent.
Ted Baker Plc said its chief executive officer and chairman have stepped down, and the British fashion retailer also cut its full-year outlook again and suspended its dividend. Recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Rachel Osborne, will take on the CEO role from Lindsay Page on an interim basis. The departures come a week after the company said it may have overstated inventory by as much as 25 million pounds.
Japan’s markets watchdog said it has recommended that Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. be fined about 2.4 billion yen (US$22-million) over the underreporting of former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation. The fine would cover the four financial years from April 2014 to March 2018, markets watchdog the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) said in a statement.
Amazon.com Inc. has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evenings from 2021.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q3.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unit labour costs for Q3.
Two-day Fed meeting begins
With Reuters and The Canadian Press