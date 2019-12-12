Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures moved higher Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated there was little chance of interest rates moving through next year barring a spike in inflation. Overseas, world shares edged toward record levels with MSCI’s all-country index sitting just 0.1 per cent below the peak seen early last year. On Bay Street, TSX futures were up as crude prices gained after OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Fed voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged after three cuts earlier in 2019. Markets had anticipated the latest decision, although the central bank also gave no indication when more moves - up or down - would be coming.
“Fed chair Jay Powell also indicated that for any rate hikes to happen in the future, inflation would need to be far more persistent before Fed officials would consider further rate hikes,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“This neat balancing act helped stock markets in the U.S. break their two-day losing streak with the S&P 500 almost wiping out the declines of the last two days, despite ongoing concerns about the prospects of a U.S., China phase one trade deal by the end of the week.”
The Fed comments also sent the U.S. dollar to its lowest level in four months against a group of world currencies.
Meanwhile, markets also get the first rate decision from the European Central Bank under new chief Christine Lagarde. Analysts see the ECB remaining on hold through next year. Markets are also awaiting results from the U.K. election as voters head to the polls in what is expected to result in a Conservative win and an easing in uncertainty over Brexit.
On the trade file, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with advisers Thursday to discuss the Dec. 15 deadline to impose tariffs on more than US$150-billion in Chinese imports. Reuters reports that Mr. Trump is expected to go ahead with the tariffs, raising concerns for progress in the long-running talks.
On the corporate side, Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd. reported earnings per share in the latest quarter of 57 cents, up from 38 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to 58 cents from 40 cents last year. Analysts had been looking for adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents in the most recent quarter. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose by 2 per cent in the three-month period.
Canadian investors will also get earnings from Transat AT and Transcontinental.
South of the border, results are due as retailer Costco Wholesale reports after the close.
In the premarket, Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares were down nearly 4 per cent after the Vancouver company forecast holiday quarter profit below analysts’ expectations. Lululemon said it expects to earn between US$2.10 and US$2.13 per share in the fourth quarter, while analysts on average had expected US$2.13. The forecasts comes as Lululemon invests in new products in the face of stiff competition from rivals. In the most recent quarter, the company said total comparable sales rose 17 per cent, beating estimates for a rise of 14.39 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Lululemon earned 96 US cents a share in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expecting earnings closer to 93 US cents. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.
Overseas, major European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.32 per cent with tech stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.59 per cent as markets await the outcome of the British election. Germany’s DAX rose 0.43 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.39 per cent.
Asian markets had a mixed session. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.31 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.30 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices regained their footing after OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, helping recoup some of the previous session’s losses on the back of a surprise build in U.S. inventories.
Brent crude had a day range of US$63.87 to US$64.32. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.78 to US$59.16.
Brent lost 1 per cent on Wednesday while WTI fell 0.8 per cent after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly crude inventories rose by 800,000 barrels last week. Markets had been expecting to see a decline of about 2.8 million barrels.
However, a new OPEC forecast showing that the group now expects a small deficit in the oil market next year helped boost sentiment. The report suggested that market supply is tighter than expected. OPEC and its allies are also now set to further curb production in the new year, helping further ease oversupply concerns.
“The fact that we are still hovering near WTI US$59 per barrel is a testament to the positive impact of the new OPEC+ agreement is having on oil markets,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
But, he also cautioned that the primary catalyst in the near term remains U.S.-China trade tensions.
“[U.S. trade adviser Peter] Navarro downplayed the idea that December tariffs will be delayed allowing more time for negotiations,” Mr. Innes said. “Still, there seems to be enough evidence in the headlines to suggest both sides want to find a mutual understanding and work towards a phase-one deal.”
In other commodities, gold prices were relatively steady.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,473.23 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,477.50.
“The key issue for many markets in the near-term is the trade negotiations between China and the U.S. Both Beijing and Washington have indicated the worst-case scenario is the tariffs would be delayed,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged toward the 76-US-cent mark as its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies after the Fed indicated it was firmly on hold.
The day range on the loonie is 75.88 US cents to 75.97 US cents.
The day’s key event for the loonie will be a midday speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. Last week, the central bank again kept interest rates unchanged, citing a stabilizing global economy and healthy domestic demand. Days later Statistics Canada reported a surprise drop in hiring in this country in November.
CIBC World Markets deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal noted in a recent report that the November hiring decline came at the tail end of a six-month period that saw essentially no growth in private-sector employment. In last week’s policy announcement, indications from the bank were that there would be no rate move in January. But that came before the jobs report, he noted.
He also noted, while a recent report on third-quarter GDP was largely uneventful, revisions to previous numbers now put the economy on track for annual growth of 1.7 per cent for the year rather than earlier estimates of 1.5 per cent, complicating the central bank’s decision.
“So, what do you do when you don’t know what to do?” Mr. Tal asked. “At the minimum you don’t take chances. The bank might open the door again to easing in upcoming communications, possibly as early as [this] week.”
On global currency markets, the euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1136 from Wednesday’s high of US$1.1145, the strongest since early November.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies, sliding 0.3 per cent to a four-month low of 97.038.
Britain’s pound rose to its best level since March at US$1.3229 , as the U.S. dollar weakened and expectations continued to call for a majority win for Britain’s Conservative Party in Thursday’s election.
More company news
China has raised “important concerns” with Boeing Co regarding design changes proposed to end the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX airliner, Beijing’s aviation regulator said on Thursday, declining to say when it might fly in China again. The remarks broke months of public silence from China, the first country to ground the 737 MAX in March following the second deadly crash involving the model in less than five months. “Boeing is currently upgrading its software to the 737 MAX, and it is still a work in progress. The CAAC has raised our important concerns on areas such as system reliability and safety assessment,” Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) spokesman Liu Lusong told reporters at a monthly briefing.
Saudi Aramco hit the $2 trillion target sought by Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday as its shares clocked up a second day of gains, defying some skepticism about the state-owned oil firm’s long-term value. The Saudi Crown Prince has made Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) the centrepiece of his vision of diversifying the Kingdom’s economy away from its dependence on oil by using the $25.6 billion raised to develop other sectors.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 7. Estimate is 210,000, up 7,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for November. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from October and a 1.2-per-cent increase year-over-year.
(12:30 p.m.) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press