Equities
U.S. stock futures were muted Friday after touching record levels in the previous session as the U.S. indicated that a phase-one trade pact between Washington and Beijing could be signed early next month. Global stocks again edged higher with MSCI’s all-country index managing a fresh record. On Bay Street, futures were a touch firmer with crude prices weaker but still set for a weekly gain.
MSCI’s all-country index edged up 0.1 per cent, helped by the latest trade headlines. The index was on track for a fourth weekly gain.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that a phase-one agreement between the United States and China had been finished and was undergoing a technical “scrub”. He said the pact would be signed early next month. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all posted record closing highs Thursday in the wake of the comments.
“U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sought to assure investors that the phase one trade deal with China will be ready to sign at the beginning of January, after undergoing a “technical scrub”,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “I’m not quite sure what that means exactly, but hopefully this isn’t the same “done” as we were told in October because those final details took some time to iron out.”
In other trade news, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday in a vote 385 to 41. The vote now sends the measure to Senate. The timing of that vote remains unclear. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said the USMCA vote would likely follow an impeachment trial in the Senate. That is expected in January.
On the corporate side, Bay Street gets earnings from BlackBerry before the start of trading. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of 2 US cents, down about 60 per cent from a year earlier, and sales of US$275.73-million, up more than 20 per cent from a year ago. Ahead of the results, BlackBerry shares are down about 24 per cent over the past 52 weeks.
On Wall Street, cruise line operator Carnival reports its latest results.
Overseas, trade relief helped major European indexes advance in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.29 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.31 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.16 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.20 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.25 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower but still looked set for a weekly gain on positive trade developments.
The day range on Brent so far is US$66.27 to US$66.72. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.91 to US$61.20. Brent looks set for a weekly gain of about 2 per cent. WTI is heading to a weekly increase of about 1.5 per cent.
In addition to Mr. Mnuchin’s indication that a phase-one agreement had been put onto paper, China on Thursday announced a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States, helping bolster market confidence that a resolution was at hand.
“Oil is having a strong end to 2019 and on Thursday extended its winning run to six days,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said in an early note. "Marginal gains are being squeezed out in early trade which may suggest the run is about to come to an end, but broadly speaking, there’s no lack of momentum in the oil rally yet."
He said the combined impact of an OPEC+ production agreement, a U.S.-China trade deal and an improved global outlook have created “quite the bullish case” for crude recently and “it seems traders think there is more room to run.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, slipped as investors opted for riskier holdings.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,477.28 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to US$1,481.10 per ounce.
“Any way you slice the pie, a lot hinges on developments on U.S.-China trade talks and implications on growth,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “But for right now, trade risks have cooled, and with it, so have top side bullish ambitions for gold.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed holding above 76 US cents ahead of the latest reading on Canadian retail sales.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.10 US cents to 76.20 US cents. The Canadian dollar has been trading near its best levels in seven weeks through the week on a positive outlook for the global economy in the wake of the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks.
For the loonie, the morning’s big event will be the release of the retail sales figures for October.
Elsa Lignos, RBC’s head of global FX strategy, said that bank is looking for a monthly increase in sales of about 0.5 per cent, in line with the broader market consensus. Excluding gas and autos, sales are seen rising 0.2 per cent, she said.
“Household consumption saw a relatively underwhelming improvement to a 0.9 percentage point add to Q3 growth after a paltry 0.3 percentage point contribution in Q2, as consumers are showing limited desire to spend solid income gains amid elevated debt levels,” she said. “This is a key risk to growth, but has supported the household savings rate recovering somewhat to 3.2 per cent in Q3, though it remains depressed historically.”
On broader currency markets, the U.S. dollar was mostly steady against a basket of its world counterparts. The dollar index was up slightly at 97.41. It has recovered almost 0.9 per cent from five-month lows hit last week and is up 0.3 per cent this week, putting it on trace for its biggest weekly rise in a month, according to Reuters.
Britain’s pound, which has been hard hit over concerns over a hard Brexit, is heading for its worst week in two years against the U.S. dollar. At last check, the pound was up 0.15 per cent at US$1.3023.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q3.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and consumption.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press