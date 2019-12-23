Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged into record territory early Monday while world shares were treading water near recent highs as market activity tapers off ahead of the Christmas break. On Bay Street, TSX futures were positive as crude prices steadied near their best levels in three months.
Trade continues to be a dominant topic for markets. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China would “very shortly” sign the first phase of a trade agreement which is expected to see the U.S. agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for an increase in Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products. On Monday, China said it would lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork to some types of semiconductors next year.
MSCI’s all-country index was little changed, sitting just below Friday’s record. So far, the index is up 23 per cent this year and is on track for its best annual showing since 2009.
“It’s been a strong run up to Christmas for the stock markets and it seems traders are taking a little breather in this shortened trading week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“It’s been a good few week’s for investors, spurred primarily by the de-escalation in the trade war, with Trump only this weekend claiming it will be signed very shortly.”
In Canada, markets will get a reading on October GDP ahead of the start of the final full day of trading before the Christmas break. (Markets in Toronto and New York both close at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.) Expectations aren’t high for the monthly snapshot of the Canadian economy, particularly after new figures last week showed a decline of 1.2 per cent in retail sales in October. In a recent report, National Bank economists say they’re expecting to see GDP decline by 0.1 per cent for the month.
“Negative contributions are expected from manufacturing, wholesale and construction based on previously-released monthly reports on these indicators,” National Bank said. “The retail sector may not contribute much to growth either if falling sales volumes are any guide. On a more positive note, the rising number of transactions on the housing resale market could translate into a positive contribution from the real estate segment.”
Overseas, major European markets were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.04 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.31 per cent. Germany’s fell 0.09 per cent. France’s CAC 40 added 0.05 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.40 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.13 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices found their footing after sliding in early going on profit taking ahead of the holiday break.
The day range on Brent so far is US$65.81 to US$66.16. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.10 to US$60.46. Even as prices wavered in early going, they remained near their best levels in three months.
“We’re finally seeing some profit taking in oil but that doesn’t necessarily mean the rally has run out of steam,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said. "We’ve seen Brent pause around this area in the past but I don’t think it marks the end of the rally."
He said there’s little evidence that the rally is faltering and the outlook will only brighten once the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal is actually signed.
Markets saw some downward pressure early Monday after comments from Russia’s energy minister suggested OPEC+ members could considering easing the group’s output caps in the new year.
“We can consider any options, including gradual easing of quotas, including continuation of the deal,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Russia’s RBC TV in an interview recorded last week.
At a meeting in December, OPEC+ members agreed to extend and deepen production cuts in the new year.
Data showing that U.S. energy companies added the most oil rigs last week since February 2018, primarily in the Permian shale basin, also put pressure on prices, according to Reuters. Although the oil rig count was on track to fall for the first year since 2016 as drillers slash spending to focus on returns, higher productivity means that output in most shale basins has increased to record levels this year, the news agency said.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher in thin trading. Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,482.61 per ounce. Prices had earlier risen to their highest since Dec. 12. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,486.10 per ounce.
“Gold is making another push at a break above US$1,480 on Monday, something we’ve seen repeatedly in recent weeks but without much success.” Mr. Erlam said. “Any break has so far been quickly sold into and ultimately failed but that doesn’t obviously mean it will continue.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed at 76.04 US cents ahead of Monday’s report on October GDP.
The day range so far is a fairly narrow 75.98 US cents to 76.10 US cents.
RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Josh Nye said in a recent report they expect the GDP report to show a decline of 0.1 per cent in October, offering further evidence that Canada’s economy geared down in the second half of the year.
“A slow start to Q4 would lend some downside risk to both our own quarterly GDP forecast (1.4 per cent) and the Bank of Canada’s (1.3 per cent),” they said. “Falling short of the already low bar set by the Bank of Canada would represent an unwelcome end to a year in which Canada’s economy has displayed a good degree of resilience against external headwinds.”
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar held near its best levels in two weeks on the back of sound economic data seen last week.
The U.S. dollar was unchanged against the euro at US$1.1085 . Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index edged down 0.1 per cent but remained near Friday’s peak, the highest since Dec. 6.
Britain’s pound saw its worst week in three years last week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out extending the transition period for Britain to negotiate a trade deal with the European Union. Early Monday the pound made some gains, climbing 0.3 per cent to US$1.3024 .
More company news:
Brookefield Infrastructure Partners LP will buy telecommunications company Cincinnati Bell Inc for about US$529.42 million, the companies said on Monday. Under the deal, Cincinnati Bell shareholders will receive US$10.50 per share, representing a premium of 36 per cent to the company’s Friday closing price. Including debt, the deal is valued at US$2.6-billion, according to Reuters.
Bayer shares rose as much as 3.5 per cent on Monday, reaching their highest level in 14 months, after the United States government said that a US$25-million glyphosate decision against the company should be reversed. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department on Friday said in a friend of the court brief a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding the company liable in the case of a man who blamed the weed killer by Bayer’s U.S. unit Monsanto for his cancer. Bayer denies its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada GDP for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press