Equities
U.S. stock futures were modestly higher Tuesday as world markets put in a tepid session - holding near record levels - ahead of the Christmas break. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also up slightly as crude prices edged higher in thin trading.
Markets in Toronto and New York close at 1 p.m. (ET) today and will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas. The TSX will also be closed Thursday for Boxing Day.
“It has been a lacklustre trading session as not much happened in Asia overnight so traders in Europe have been left uninspired,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
"A lack of major geopolitical news has caused market volatility to be low. If markets are moving aggressively in one direction or the other, it often sparks interest from other dealers to get involved as the fear of missing out kicks in. Well, in today’s case, the lack of movement more failed to entice other traders off the fence."
On Monday, Canada’s main stock index closed up 0.06 per cent at 17,128.71 after hitting a record high of 17,166.39 earlier in the session. Wall Street’s main indexes finished at record levels. The S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.
In corporate news, Resolute Forest Products Inc. said Tuesday it will buy Conifex Timber Inc.’s three sawmills in the U.S. for US$163-million plus working capital delivered at closing, which is currently estimated at US$7-million. The three sawmills, with combined production capacity of 550 million board feet, are located Florida and Arkansas.
In Europe on Tuesday, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.09 per cent in morning trading, although markets in Germany were closed adding to the session’s muted mood. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.05 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed less than 0.1-per cent higher at 23,830.58. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.7 per cent to 2,982.68. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent to finish at 27,864.21.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher in thin trading after Russia’s energy minister said that country would continue to cooperate with OPEC and its allies.
The day range on Brent is US$66.36 to US$66.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$60.47 to US$60.66.
Earlier this month OPEC+ agreed to extend and deepen production cuts in the new year in a bid to shore up prices. Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said Monday that Russia would continue in those efforts as long it is “effective and brings results.”
Prices were also drawing support from an expected draw in weekly U.S. crude inventories. A preliminary Reuters poll suggests analysts are expecting to see a decline of about 1.8 million barrels last week. The weekly government report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, normally released on Wednesday, will be delayed by two days due to the Christmas break.
In other commodities, gold prices touched their best levels in more than a month on Tuesday after new figures released earlier in the week showed a weaker-than-expected increase in new orders for U.S.-made capital goods in November, bolstering bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,491.01 per ounce, having earlier hit US$1,492.79, its highest since Nov. 6. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,495.10.
“There is a pause in the rally in riskier assets and that is why we are seeing gold and the [U.S.] dollar move higher,” Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading below 76 US cents, after the latest reading on Canada’s economy showed a surprise decline in the first month of the final quarter of the year.
The day range on the loonie so far us 75.95 US cents to 76.09 US cents.
On Monday, Statistics Canada reported that GDP fell by 0.1 per cent in October, again raising the possibility of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada in the new year. For Tuesday’s session, analysts are expecting a fairly quiet day.
“We are not expecting any major moves on the session certainly and, with no major data points out ahead of the New Year, the CAD is likely to follow the broader tone of the market in the next week or so,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said.
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, edged up to 97.721.
Against the Japanese yen the U.S. dollar was unchanged at 109.38 .
Britain’s pound, which has fallen for five days amid worries about a disruptive Brexit, weakened to US$1.2930 after reaching a three-week low of US$1.2905 on Monday.
With Reuters and The Associated Press