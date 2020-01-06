Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Monday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after a top Iranian military leader was killed in a U.S. air strike last week. MSCI’s all-country index posted it’s biggest two-day decline since December, falling 0.43 per cent. Bay Street futures followed suit, sliding even as crude prices continued to rise.
“[Monday’s losses] extend the stock market weakness that began on Friday when a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top Military Commander Qassem Soleimani,” Japser Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “The prospect of Iran avenging the killing of Soleimani and then a retaliation from the U.S. is keeping deescalation hopes at bay.”
Mr. Lawler said defensive industries like utilities are outperforming although he expects the impact to be more durable in commodities markets than in equities.
“Geopolitics is providing the excuse for stocks indices to pullback from the overbought levels that existed into the end of 2019,” he said.
On Sunday, the Iranian general who replaced Mr. Soleimani vowed to take revenge as Iran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the killing. Iraq’s parliament also called for the expulsion of all American troops from that country.
U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened sanctions against Iraq and said the Iraqi government would have to pay for the cost of a “very extraordinarily expensive” air base in that country.
In response to heightened tensions, gold prices touched their highest levels in seven years and crude prices put in their best daily gain since early last month.
On Bay Street, the stalemate over Hudson’s Bay Co. chair Richard Baker’s effort to take the retailer private looks over after Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which holds a 17.5-per-cent stake in HBC, agreed to back a sweetened $11-a-share bid. The extra 70 cents per share will require the Baker group to pay an extra $70-million on its $1-billion offer, and values HBC at just over $2-billion, not including a class of preferred stock worth about $600-million, the Globe’s David Milstead and Jeffrey Jones report. The company said it intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders to approve the deal in February.
Overseas, major European markets were mired in the red with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading down 1.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.96 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.74 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 1.19 per cent.
The story was similar in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.91 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.79 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished flat.
Commodities
Brent crude topped US$70 a barrel on Monday as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran and Iraq.
The day range on Brent so far is US$69.20 to US$70.74. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$63.60 to US$64.72. Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent in early going, with WTI hitting its best levels since April. On Friday, crude prices jumped more than 3 per cent in the wake of the air strike which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
“A possible Iran escalation and a 52-pronged U.S. retaliation have spooked oil markets this morning,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “As a result, traders are tripping over one another to get topside to exposure. It’s all about hedging the tail risk today and a possible U.S.-Iran war is a massive tail risk to hedge when it comes to oil.”
The U.S. has warned Iran that it faces a possible attack on 52 targets if it retaliates for Soleimani’s death.
In other commodities, gold prices shot up to their best levels since 2013 as investors sought out safe-haven holdings.
Spot gold rose 1.4 per cent to US$1,572.59 per ounce. Earlier in the session, it had rallied as much as 1.8 per cent to touch $1,579.72, its highest since April 10, 2013, according to Reuters.
U.S. gold futures gained 1.4 per cent to US$1,574.50.
“The geopolitics is taking center-stage,” Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, told Reuters. “The Iran-U.S. tensions have escalated to a boiling point, that’s what has been pushing gold prices up.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar held above 77 US cents early Monday even as world currency markets saw investors move toward safe-haven holdings like the Japanese yen.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.96 US cents to 77.13 US cents, with the Canadian dollar last sitting near the upper end of the spread, helped by rising crude prices.
“Crude prices have added slightly to Friday’s gains and FX markets generally retain a risk averse tone as Iran said it would no longer honour any of the commitments of the 2015 nuclear agreement following Friday’s assassination of Commander Soleimani,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.
For the loonie, the week’s key economic report comes on Friday with the release of the December employment numbers. Mr. Cole says RBC economists are expecting a gain of about 10,000 jobs for the month after November’s decline of 71,200 positions.
“Despite the large employment decline, the biggest surprise in the November report was a 0.4-percentage-point rise in the unemployment rate to 5.9 per cent (biggest increase in a decade),” Mr. Cole said. “We see this partially retracing to 5.8 per cent in December.”
On world currency markets, the Japanese yen jumped to a three-month high of 107.77 against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading and was last up 0.2 per cent on the day at 108.
The Swiss franc, also considered a safe currency held close to the four-month highs it reached against the euro on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was little changed. The U.S. dollar was down slightly against the euro.
More company news:
Boeing Co. is considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is also thinking of deferring some capital expenditures, freezing acquisitions and cutting spending on research and development to preserve cash, the report said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index and raw materials price index for November.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services and Composite PMI for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press