Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Thursday as a relief rally swept through Asia and Europe after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after firing missiles earlier in the week on bases in Iraq. On Bay Street, futures were also in the black as crude recouped some of the previous session’s steep losses and investors await comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.
On Wednesday, Mr. Trump vowed to impose “punishing economic sanctions” on Iran in the wake of the latest strikes although both sides also appeared unwilling to further escalate tensions in the wake of the killing last week of Iran’s top military general. Mr. Trump touted the United States’ military strength but also said "the fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it.”
“A ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has seen a relief rally take hold across global markets,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “All investors needed to hear was the U.S. President say it appears Iran is ‘standing down’. After that we were off to the races.”
Overseas, Asian markets posted a strong finish and Europe’s major markets started firmly in the black. Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were lower. Gold prices, while still elevated, were also down.
On Bay Street, investors will turn their attention to the economy with afternoon remarks due from Mr. Poloz.
The head of the Bank of Canada is set to deliver a fireside chat in Vancouver followed by a news conference. The central bank’s next policy announcement is due Jan. 22 and investors will be looking for clues about whether a rate cut is likely in coming months. A series of softer-than-expected economic reports recently have left some economists suggesting Mr. Poloz may strike a more dovish tone in Thursday’s remarks.
On the earnings front, Canadian investors will also get results from Postmedia. Retailer Aritzia, which saw its stock rise by about 20 per cent last year, also reports results ahead of the opening bell.
On Wall Street, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down more than 8 per cent in premarket trading after the retailer pulled its annual financial guidance in the wake of a weak third-quarter profit and lower-than-expected sales. For the third quarter ended Nov. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a loss of 38 US cents, on an adjusted basis, while analysts were expecting a profit of 2 US cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net sales during the quarter fell 9 per cent to US$2.76-billion, due to a shorted holiday season and a late U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in 2019, the company said. Analysts had been looking for sales of US$2.85-billion. The results were released after the close of trading on Wednesday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.48 per cent in morning trading with most sectors advancing. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.65 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX jumped 1.32 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.3 per cent on easing U.S.-Iran tensions. The broader Topix gained 1.63 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 1.68 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices edged higher after the previous session’s sharp declines on easing U.S.-Iran tensions and a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$65.25 to US$66.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$59.48 to US$60.31.
On Wednesday, Brent crude dropped more than 4 per cent while WTI shed nearly 5 per cent after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after last week’s killing of a top Iranian general and the subsequent missile attacks on sites in Iraq housing U.S. forces.
Crude prices Thursday were now back to where they were before last week’s U.S. strike.
“The one-day collapse in Brent crude oil by half a big handle was quite stunning,” London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler said. “It is not without precedent but does greatly reduce the possibility of another run above US$70 in the near term.”
However, he also said, the apparent imminent signing of a U.S.-China trade agreement should be “oil-positive” and stave off a drop below US$63 a barrel for Brent crude.
Crude prices came under further pressure during the previous session from new figures showing an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories for the week ended Jan. 3 rose by 1.2 million barrels to 431.1 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting a drop of about 3.6 million barrels.
Gold prices, meanwhile, followed other safe-have holdings lower, dropping as much as 1 per cent in early going. Gold had touched its highest levels in roughly seven years in recent days on concern over the U.S.-Iran conflict.
"Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,545.47 per ounce, having earlier slipped to US$1,539.78 an ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.9 per cent to US$1,546.50.
“There were sharp price rallies and prices have corrected because of the easing tensions between Iran and the United States,” Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, told Reuters.
“Apart from that, the [U.S.] dollar has been on the positive side for the last 2-3 days and if it rises further, definitely we can see more correction in gold prices.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly as investors await remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.59 US cents to 76.77 US cents.
“BoC Governor’s Poloz’s fireside chat is the main event risk today,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in an early note. “There is some risk of a shift to a more dovish tone, after a string of softer Canadian data, including a 0.1-per-cent decline in October GDP.”
Fourth-quarter growth now looks to be tracking below a 1-per-cent annual rate following below-potential growth of 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, she said.
Ms. Lignos also said markets will be watching for hints about what to expect from the central bank’s business outlook survey, which is set to be released on Monday.
On global markets, safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc retreated on the latest headlines on the U.S.-Iran conflict.
The yen was last down 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar at 109.36. That’s its lowest level in more than a week.
The U.S. dollar was down 0.1 per cent against the euro as euro/dollar traded at $1.1115 and by the same magnitude versus the pound, last trading at $1.3112, according to Reuters. The euro was also rising against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven, by 0.2 per cent to 1.0833.
Yields on U.S. bonds were a touch lower as tensions abated. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was off slightly at 1.872 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down marginally at 2.352 per cent.
More company news
HP Inc said on that Xerox Holdings Corp securing financing for its US$33.5-billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker is not a basis for a discussion and reiterated that the proposal still undervalues the company. The U.S.-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured US$24-billion in financing for the proposal, a deal that HP is opposing. “Your letter dated January 6, 2020 regarding financing does not address the key issue – that Xerox’s proposal significantly undervalues HP – and is not a basis for discussion,” the company said in a letter to Xerox on Wednesday.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 1.8 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for November. Estimate is a rise of 2.0 per cent from October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 4. Estimate is 221,000, down 1,000 from previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP by industry for Q3.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index revisions.
(2 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press