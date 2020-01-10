Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures pushed higher early Friday as relief over easing tensions in the Middle East continued to drive investors toward equities from safe-haven assets. Overseas, global stocks measured by MSCI’s all-country index touched record levels and were 1.5 per cent higher than at the start of the week. On Bay Street, futures were also positive even as crude prices pulled back on rising inventories and oversupply concerns.
Jobs reports on both sides of the border will also be key to the morning’s market action.
“Tensions between the U.S. and Iran appear to have eased almost as quickly as they escalated, which has come as a massive relief to investors around the globe," OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “The rotation into safe havens has basically unwound at this point but given recent events, they will be prone to repeat occurrences.”
He also said reports that an Iranian missile may have brought down a Boeing airliner that killed 176 people sent shock waves around the globe but investors aren’t viewing the news at this point as a sign of conflict in the region once again escalating.
MSCI’s all-country index rose 0.1 per cent early Friday to touch a record level. At the same time, safe-haven holdings like gold and the Japanese yen were lower. On Thursday, the TSX was again in record territory. All three of the main U.S. indexes also managed new intraday and closing highs with the Dow now approaching the key 29,000 mark.
On the jobs front, economists are expecting the Canadian economy to have generated about 25,000 new positions last month following a decline of about 71,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is seen dipping to 5.8 per cent from 5.9 per cent.
Speaking in Vancouver on Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz attributed a return of strength in the housing market to healthy employment and wage growth along with immigration driven population gains.
South of the border, economist are expecting to see a gain on average of about 160,000 new jobs in December following November’s 266,000 increase.
“In today’s December U.S. employment report, we can expect to see a softening to 162,000, however given the strength seen in the employment component of this week’s ISM non-manufacturing report, there is a chance that this estimate may well be on the low side,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “We should also look for any possible downward revisions to the November number, which was surprisingly stronger than expected.”
On the corporate front, Bay Street will get results from Corus Entertainment.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.14 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was little changed. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.47 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the week up 0.27 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back on the receding threat of war in the Middle East with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate heading for weekly losses.
The day range on Brent so far is US$65.05 to US$65.46. The range on WTI is US$59.22 to US$59.65.
After a volatile week, Brent crude now looks set for a weekly decline of about 6 per cent. It would be Brent’s first weekly drop in six. WTI looked set for a 6-per-cent drop from last Friday’s closing price. It would also be the first decline in six weeks for the U.S. benchmark.
“Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East receded, and investors switched attention to economic growth prospects and the rise in U.S. crude oil and product inventories,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But things haven’t strayed too far south suggesting markets have seemingly found a tentative geopolitical risk balance. On the one hand, we are only 48 hours away from what appeared to be a full-blown U.S.-Iran war, so it’s difficult to be cheerful, especially given the existing levels of risk.”
Earlier this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration posted a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks, with inventories seeing the biggest weekly rise in nearly four years. The EIA said crude inventories for the week ended Jan. 3 rose by 1.2 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 3.7 million barrels.
Gold prices, meanwhile, edged lower. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,550.66 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,551.60.
“The [U.S.] dollar has rebounded over the course of this week which may keep the downward pressure on the yellow metal although it’s worth remembering that prior to the events of the last week, the dollar was coming under a little pressure and supporting gold,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said. “It will be interesting to see whether that continues going forward.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker even as improved risk sentiment helped bolster its Australian and New Zealand counterparts on global exchange markets.
For the loonie, markets are now awaiting the latest employment numbers, due before the North American open. Ahead of that report, the loonie had a day range of 76.49 US cents to 76.60 US cents.
On Canadian employment, consensus estimates indicate that economists expect hiring to have risen by 25,000 jobs in December after a decline of about 71,000 positions the month before.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are expecting a more modest increase of 10,000 positions for the month, with November’s decline being seen as “a make-up” for earlier strength.
“Job gains remain elevated in 2019 (25.9,000 a month through 11 months) and wage growth in this report has been above 4 per cent year-over-year for several months,” he said in an early note.
The jobs numbers come a day after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s most recent comments on the economy. Mr. Cole said Mr. Poloz’s remarks were dovish relative to those made in December but he still only went so far as to describe recent data as mixed. Mr. Poloz, he said, also indicated he was waiting to see if weakness in manufacturing was spreading to other sectors.
On world markets, the Australian dollar gained a third of a per cent to 68.76 US cents though strength was curbed on rising bets of an interest rate cut as early as February due to weeks of bushfires that have cast a shadow over the broader economy, according to Reuters. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 66.22 US cents.
Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar gained 0.6 per cent on the week, its biggest weekly gain since early November. The U.S. dollar index was steady at 97.44 early Friday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for December.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for November.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press