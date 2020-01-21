Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures wavered early Tuesday and global markets fell as concern over the spread of the coronavirus in China pushed investors away from riskier assets and raised the spectre of the economic damage done by the SARS virus. On Bay Street, TSX futures were weaker as crude prices dropped on the expected resumption of oil production in Libya.
Authorities in China confirmed that a new virus could be spread through human contact, reporting 15 medical staff had been infected and a fourth person had died. The headlines pushed global stocks lower with MSCI’s all-country index falling 0.4 per cent and Asian indexes falling sharply overnight. Safer holdings like bonds and the Japanese yen advanced.
“Asian weakness was led primarily by the spread of the coronavirus in China, which comes on top of a downgrade of global growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, and Moody’s cut the credit rating of Hong Kong,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The coronavirus outbreak can cause a massive demand shock, particularly to the consumption of services, especially travel. So, traders are hedging the tail risk,” he said.
Still, Mr. Innes also said, barring further outbreaks, the economic impact could be relatively short-lived.
“Having this outbreak occur in an environment of an already subdued global economy due to the U.S.-China trade war, investor’s sentiment and reactions are perhaps getting magnified when being viewed through the trade war lens,” he said. “And I would caution that generally, the market and especially the U.S. have looked through these types of events in the past.”
On the corporate side, tech earnings kick off Tuesday with International Business Machines posting its latest results after the close. Analysts are expecting IBM to report adjusted earnings per share in the latest quarter of US$4.69 on revenue of US$21.6-billion.
On Bay Street, investors will get November manufacturing sales ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision. The report could see some impact from the eight-day CN rail strike, although the auto sector could also see a rebound after the General Motor’s strike weighed on October’s number, contributing to a 0.7-per-cent decline for that month.
Overseas, major European markets were in the red in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.76 per cent with most sectors underwater. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX dropped 0.43 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 1.11 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2,81 per cent after Moody’s cut its credit rating on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.41 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.91 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell more than 1 per cent in early going as investors expected oil production in Libya to resume after a force majeure was declared following a military blockade cut off key oil fields.
The day range on Brent is US$64.28 to US$65.35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.80 to US$59.73.
Two main oilfields in southwest Libya started shutting down on Sunday after a pipeline was closed off, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level, the country’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said. A document sent to oil traders and seen by Reuters on Monday said the NOC had declared force majeure - a waiver on contractual obligations - on crude loadings from El Sharara and El Feel oilfields in Libya’s southwest.
“Oil traders were quick to sidestep the middle east supply disruption and refocus on the bearish oversupplied market conditions after the IEA just last week projected a ‘solid base’ of oil inventories,” AxiTrader’s Stephen Innes said. “At the same time, the deluge of U.S. shale oil production would help offset any unplanned oil supply outages.”
On the inventory side, the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report on U.S. crude stocks will be delayed a day due to Monday’s market holiday in the United States. That report is now due on Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory tally will follow a day later.
“In the absence of any significant U.S. macro data release, the inventory reports could set the pace of play and have an outsized impact on oil markets this week , given the market focus on supply,” Mr. Innes said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, hit a two-week high as investors shied away from risk on news of the spread of the coronavirus in China.
Spot gold prices touched their highest since Jan. 8 at US$1,568.35 and were up 0.1 per cent to US$1,563.01 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.3 per cent higher at US$1,564.10.
Gold prices were driven by “the rapid spread of the virus from Wuhan, China, which has caused panic,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
“Chinese New Year holidays are going to worsen the situation as people are bound to travel in China. The fear of outbreak is going to drive up demand for gold for a couple more days,” she added.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly as markets turned away from riskier holdings on headlines about the spread of the new virus in China.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.47 US cents to 76.66 US cents.
“Markets are risk off overnight as concerns on the spread of the coronavirus and its confluence with the peak travel season around Chinese new year grow,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said.
For the loonie, the day’s main economic report will be the release of November’s manufacturing sales numbers before the start of trading.
Ms. Lignos says RBC economists are looking for a gain of 0.3 per cent after October’s 0.7-per-cent decline.
“Limited impact from the CN Rail strike is assumed, though it may limit an auto bounce-back after the U.S. GM strike weighed in October,” Ms. Lignos said.
The numbers come a day before the Bank of Canada’s rate announcement. Markets aren’t expecting the central bank to raise borrowing costs. The bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report, offering a look at how it sees the Canadian economy holding up.
On broader currency markets, China’s yuan fell on concern over the spread of the new virus. The yuan dropped almost 0.7 per cent in offshore trading to 6.9126 per U.S. dollar, off six-month highs hit on Monday. Onshore, the yuan hit its lowest in over a week at 6.9094.
Safe-haven currencies, meanwhile, strengthened. Japan’s yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.97 per U.S. dollar. The Swiss franc was also firmer.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, was steady at 97.602.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for November.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press