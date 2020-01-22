Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Wednesday as positive results from Netflix and International Business Machines took some of the focus off the spread of the coronavirus in China. World stocks also advanced amid increased hopes that the outbreak would be contained. On Bay Street, futures gained ahead of the Bank of Canada’s latest decision on interest rates.
Chinese health officials said the death toll rose to nine on Wednesday with more than 400 confirmed cases. Authorities in Hong Kong confirmed that city’s first case, while people in 21 Chinese provinces have either been diagnosed or are suspected of carrying the virus. Health authorities in Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the U.S. have also confirmed cases.
“As it is for now, investors are cautious but not overly concerned, as can be seen from today’s session in Asia which initially saw equity markets come under further pressure, but which have since rebounded, despite new cases of the virus slowly increasing,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
Solid corporate results also helped buoy sentiment.
Shares of Netflix were up nearly 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it added 8.76 million paid subscribers globally in the fourth quarter compared with analysts’ average estimate of 7.63 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, the streaming service also forecast a tougher first quarter in the face of growing competition. The company said it expects to add 7 million subscribers globally in that three-month period, below analysts’ average of 8.82 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
“Blowout fourth-quarter earnings and subscriber growth at Netflix has refocused investors’ attention on market fundamentals,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said in an early note.
IBM shares, meanwhile, advanced more than 3 per cent ahead of the opening bell after the company forecast full-year profit ahead of market expectations. The company forecast an adjusted profit of at least US$13.35 per share for the year, compared with estimate of US$13.29. The company also posted a surprise increase in fourth-quarter revenue in its latest earnings report. Revenue in that quarter edged up 0.1 per cent to US$21.78-billion in the quarter. Analysts had been expecting a drop of about 1 per cent.
On Bay Street, investors will get results from Rogers Communications before the start of trading. Wall Street will get earnings from Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Labs.
The morning’s key event for Canadian investors will be the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision, due just after the start of trading. No move on interest rates is expected but the central bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report, offering a hint of how the bank sees the economy shaping up in coming months.
“It’s rate decision day for the Bank of Canada today, and for the most part it is expected to be a fairly low-key affair with the central bank keeping rates on hold,” Mr. Hewson said. “This is a significant change in expectations from a few weeks ago. At the end of last year, weak economic data had raised concerns that the Bank of Canada might well look at cutting rates in the first quarter of this year. This now looks less likely given recent strong jobs data, after December payrolls followed on from a fairly strong November report.”
Overseas, major European markets were mostly positive with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was flat.
In Asia, markets pared the previous session’s losses. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.28 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.27 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower after the International Energy Agency forecast a market surplus in the first half of the year.
The day range on Brent crude is US$64.03 to US$64.58. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.84 to US$58.38.
The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said he expects the market to be in surplus by one million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of this year.
“I see an abundance of energy supply in terms of oil and gas,” Mr. Birol told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Tuesday, while attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report on U.S. crude inventories. A Reuters poll indicates that traders are expecting crude stocks to have fallen for the second week in a row, although gasoline inventories are seen rising.
“Oil traders are struggling too put on a bullish face as the market remains overly focused on the excess supply dynamics, and some traders are paring risk fearing another inventory surprise,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as concern over the spread of the virus in China eased somewhat with Chinese officials saying they have stepped up protective measures in hospitals.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,554.54 an ounce. During the previous session, gold fell to its lowest level since Jan. 15 at US$1,545.96. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,553.80.
“Gold is struggling to gain momentum as positive equity market sentiment builds,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer ahead of the Bank of Canada rate announcement.
At last check, the loonie was sitting closer to the top end of the day range of 76.38 US cents to 76.54 US cents.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent. The central bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report.
“Activity reports have been soft so far in Q4, prompting us to lower our Q4 GDP forecast to 0.7 per cent, below the BoC’s 1.3 per cent October projection,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC said. “Yet [Bank of Canada Governor Stephen] Poloz doesn’t appear overly concerned, suggesting there were some transitory factors at play in an appearance earlier this month.”
She said financial vulnerability remains at the fore of the policy debate with mortgage debt growth rising as housing demand outstrips supply and prices climb.
Ahead of the rate decision, Statistics Canada will also release December inflation figures as well as wholesale trade numbers for November.
On global currency markets, the euro held near a one-month low ahead of Thursday’s meeting by the European Central Bank. Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was down at US$1.1077, its lowest since Dec. 25.
China’s yuan had fallen about 0.55 per cent on Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. That was its biggest drop in early five months in onshore trading. It last stood at 6.9063 per dollar, almost flat on the day.
Some safe-haven buying continued to help Japan’s yen which traded at 109.98 yen per U.S. dollar.
More company news
Airbus’ shares rose to record highs on Wednesday, after its U.S. rival Boeing warned of new issues with the Boeing 737 MAX plane, while customers and suppliers slumped after the latest blow from the U.S. aerospace company. Airbus was up by 1.5% in morning trading, the top performer on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index after scaling record highs in early deals. Late on Tuesday, Boeing said it did not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny on its flight control system.
Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said Wednesday he hoped the decision on the French carmaker’s new CEO would be made in “the coming days.” In an interview with French radio BFM Business, Senard also reiterated there was “no stress” concerning the CEO issue.
German luxury car maker Daimler warned that its 2019 earnings before interest and tax slumped to 5.6 billion euros (US$6.2-billion) from 11.1 billion euros a year earlier. Daimler said that following its preliminary assessment, 2019 expenses for ongoing governmental and court proceedings relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles amount to 1.1-1.5 billion euros, impacting its core Mercedes-Benz Cars unit, which are not yet included in the preliminary figure.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s New Housing Price Index for December.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for November.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Monetary Policy Report is released
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December.
Reuters and The Canadian Press