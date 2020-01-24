Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher start Friday with easing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and solid results from Intel Corp. helping to buoy sentiment. Markets in Europe started the week’s final session in the black on new signs of economic strength as well as suggestions from the World Health Organization that the virus outbreak hadn’t yet become a global emergency. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also firmer even as crude prices headed toward a weekly loss.
On Thursday, the WHO said it was “a bit too early” to declare the outbreak of the coronavirus a global health emergency, even as China put millions of people into lockdown ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. In an effort to contain the virus, Wuhan, a Chinese city of 11 million people at the center of the outbreak, suspended most transport on Thursday. Similar measures were later announced for the neighbouring city of Huanggang, which has a population of about 7 million. The Globe’s Nathan Vanderklippe reported Friday that transportation has now been restricted in 14 cities and public spaces like theatres and cafes closed in some areas.
“The World Health Organization not designating the Wuhan coronavirus an international emergency has taken the fear gauge down a few notches,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said.
“The travel restrictions and cutback Lunar New Year celebrations will have some kind of dampening effect on Chinese growth. Only, based on what the WHO is saying, the same problem will not be felt globally.”
On the corporate front, shares of Intel were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading after solid results from that company signalled a long-awaited turnaround in the chip sector. In releasing results for its latest quarter, Intel also forecast 2020 revenue above market expectations, saying it now expects fiscal year 2020 revenue of about US$73.5-billion. Analysts had been forecasting annual revenue of US$72.25-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
In the latest quarter, Intel posted net revenue of US$20.21-billion. That was up 8.3 per cent from a year earlier and ahead of the US$19.23-billion analysts were forecasting. Excluding items, the company earned US$1.52 per share, above Wall Street estimates of $1.25. The results were released after Thursday’s close.
On Friday, American Express releases its latest quarterly results ahead of the opening bell.
On this side of the border, markets will get November retail sales figures before the start of trading. The numbers come just days after the Bank of Canada held its key policy rate steady but also said weakness seen in the final quarter of 2019 appeared to be spilling over into the start of this year. That has sparked some economists to predict the central bank will cut rates as early as this spring.
Economists are expecting a 0.6-per-cent increase in November retail sales after a a weak showing in November. The report has a somewhat higher profile this time around as the central bank watches for signs that weakness in other areas of the economy is hampering consumer spending.
Overseas, European markets rebounded after the WHO comments on the spread of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.14 per cent with industrials among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 1.25 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 1.27 per cent.
Europe’s major markets got a boost after a Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey showed Germany’s private sector gaining momentum. Similarly, PMI figures for Britain showed a return to growth in January in the services sector for the first time since last summer. That survey also signalled a slowing in the downturn in manufacturing.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.15 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.13 per cent. Markets in China and South Korea were closed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Saturday.
Commodities
Oil prices were heading for a weekly loss amid market concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on demand for crude.
Both Brent and WTI were lower early Friday. The day range on Brent so far is US$61.77 to US$62.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$55.34 to US$55.95. Both benchmarks are on course for a loss for the week, with Brent tracking a decline of about 4 per cent. It would mark the third consecutive weekly decline for Brent crude.
“The energy [market] has had a tough time lately,” CMC market analyst David Madden said. “Once it was clear the U.S. and Iran were not going to war, it quickly reversed the gains it made on the back of the heightened tensions.”
On Wednesday, he said, crude fell after the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned that an oversupply situation was on the horizon.
“The health crisis in China has been the latest story to knock oil seeing as the country is a major importer of commodity,” Mr. Madden said.
Friday’s declines were slowed somewhat by the latest weekly inventory figures out of the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks fell 405,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 17.
Still, Reuters reports that the upside for prices from that report was limited given that inventories in the industrialized world are still above the five-year average according to OPEC figures. That limits the positive impact on prices from production shutdowns, such as the one seen earlier this week in Libya.
Gold prices were lower as investors awaited more information on the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,560.24 per ounce, but was on track to gain 0.2 per cent for the week. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,560.40.
“Gold prices remain supported by defensive positioning due to the unknowns around the coronavirus,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker ahead of the release of the latest retail sales figures by Statistics Canada.
The day range on the loonie so far is 76.11 US cents to 76.21 US cents, with the currency near the lower end of that spread at last check.
Economists are expecting a rebound in retail sales, partly supported by Black Friday spending. Consensus forecasts are calling for an increase of 0.6 per cent for the month after October’s 0.8-per-cent decline.
“Solid income gains, an overly soft October outcome and the potential for a Black Friday bump all support [a November gain],” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said.
“More broadly, the retail sector remains challenged as overall volumes should remain negative on a year-ago basis.”
On world currency markets, the euro was near a seven-week low after the European Central Bank struck a more dovish tone in its latest policy statement.
The euro fell against the U.S. dollar to US$1.1049. The bloc’s currency was also near a five-week low against Britain’s pound and a 33-month low against the Swiss franc.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was steady at 97.717 and looked set for a third weekly gain.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was a touch lower at 1.732 per cent.
More company news
The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that Swoop Airlines, the discount wing of WestJet Airlines Group, has embarked on an aggressive expansion, adding new flights and selling tickets for as low as $1, sparking new accusations of predatory pricing by a rival airline.
Shares in seeds and pesticides maker Bayer opened 2.3-per-cent higher on Friday, driven by a report on a possible out-of-court settlement of a U.S. jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer. Bloomberg said late on Thursday that lawyers for some plaintiffs were discussing deals that could lead to a total payout of about US$10-billion.
Wells Fargo & Co’s U.S. regulator on Thursday announced it had banned former Chief Executive John Stumpf from the banking industry and charged him and seven other former executives combined more than US$58-million in civil penalties for their roles in the bank’s multi-year sales practices scandal. The action by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) marks a rare example of senior executives being held personally accountable for failing to put a stop to misconduct at their bank. It also broke new ground for the regulator, which forced Stumpf to pay US$17.5-million to settle the charges against him - the largest ever penalty it has secured from an individual.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for November.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI
With Reuters and The Canadian Press