Equities
Wall Street futures moved higher early Wednesday as investors focused on big-name earnings and world markets showed signs of stabilization in the wake of rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China. Major European markets edged higher at the open while world shares measured by MSCI’s all-country index were flat. On Bay Street, futures were also in the black with crude prices gaining.
Strong results from Apple Inc. helped underpin sentiment, with the tech giant reporting better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter. Apple also forecast revenue in the current quarter above market expectations. Apple shares were up about 2 per cent in premarket trading.
“[Apple’s] record sales were rekindled by demand for new models of iPhone and margins were boosted by accessories like air buds earphones over the holiday period,” Jasper Lawler, head of London Capital Group, said in a note.
While concerns about the spread of the coronavirus continue to inject a degree of uncertainty in the markets, signs of stabilization were emerging with safe-haven assets like the yen and gold steadying. The death toll from the virus now stands at more than 130. Early Wednesday, British Airways and several budget Asian carriers said they were suspending flights to China. On Tuesday, Air Canada said it was cancelling select flights to China to better match capacity with demand.
On the corporate side, Wall Street sees a heavy earnings day with Boeing, General Electric, Mastercard and McDonald’s all scheduled to report before the start of trading.
After the close, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. all report results.
Canadian markets will get results from Canadian Pacific Railways before the opening bell.
After Tuesday’s close, Canadian National Railway Co. reported a 22-per-cent decline in fourth-quarter profit, hit by an eight-day strike, weak freight demand and increased trade tensions.
CN said it made a profit of $873-million, or $1.22 a share, in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $1.1-billion ($1.56) in the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell by 6 per cent to $3.6-billion from $3.8-billion in the same quarter a year ago.
In economics, the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. central bank isn’t expected to move interest rates but markets will be watching for hints about how the spread of the coronavirus is affecting the economy.
“No action is expected on interest rates but Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s take on the American consumer, manufacturing and the effect of the coronavirus will be worth listening to,” Mr. Lawler said. “In the lead up to the meeting President Trump tweeted ‘The Fed should get smart & lower the rate to make our interest competitive with other Countries that pay much lower’.”
In Europe, markets made tentative gains in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.33 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.24 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.71 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2.8 per cent as traders returned from the Lunar New Year holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced for a second day helped by a drop in U.S. inventories and suggestions that OPEC could extend its current production caps if the spread of the coronavirus hits demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$59.77 to US$60.37. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$53.65 to US$54.25.
“Oil has seen high volatility this week on account of the coronavirus,” CMC market analyst Michael Hewson said. "China is the largest importer of oil in the world so the commodity has suffered greatly on fears that demand will wane."
On Monday, reports indicated that OPEC is considering extending current production cuts to help offset any decline in demand stemming from the spread of the virus. Traders are concerned the virus will affect consumption in China as well as affect demand from the travel industry.
Meanwhile, the latest U.S. inventory figures helped underpin sentiment.
The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels last week, more that markets had expected. Gasoline stocks rose by 3.3 million barrels.
“Oil prices stabilized very much in line with risk sentiment and were further bolstered by the API report, which showed a bullish to consensus drop in U.S. crude stocks,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices were up slightly ahead of the Fed decision. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,568.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,567.10.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart held recent gains on global markets.
The day range for the loonie is 75.88 US cents to 76.01 US cents.
There were no major economic reports on the calendar Wednesday to offer direction for the currency.
Global foreign exchange markets, meanwhile, will have a close eye on the Fed, which makes its latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET.
“Our economists expect to see very little changes to the broad economic assessment in today’s FOMC statement and expect chair [Jerome] Powell to continue to push a strong ‘on hold’ bias with regards to broad interest rate policy in his press conference,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said.
In world currencies, the U.S. dollar index was last up 0.1 per cent at 98.089, while the euro was down 0.2 per cent versus the U.S. currency at US$1.1002 , not far from its weakest since early Nov. 29. The U.S. dollar index has gained nearly 2 per cent since the start of the year.
“With the Fed presumed to be more likely to raise rates than cut, it is likely that we will see very little by way of monetary policy adjustments this time around,” IG analysts said. “Instead, traders will be weighing up exactly how the Fed perceive the benefits of the U.S.-China trade deal, and risks of the current coronavirus outbreak.”
The Japanese yen, which gained earlier this week as investors sought safe-haven assets, traded at 109.10 yen per U.S. dollar, up marginally on the day.
The Swiss franc rallied 0.1 per cent to 1.0713 francs per euro but was off Tuesday’s high of 1.0666, according to Reuters.
The offshore yuan was marginally stronger at 6.9605 per US dollar, off Monday’s 6.9900, its weakest in almost a month.
More company news
Dow Inc reported a 27-per-cent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday as lower prices squeezed margins, but the chemicals maker pointed to a recovery in demand this year on the back of easing trade tensions. An oversupplied market and uncertainties stemming from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war have hit prices for polyethylene, the main ingredient used in making most plastics “(2020 will see) not necessarily a snapback but improving demand as we go through the year just based on restocking to a normal demand pattern,” Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider told Reuters. Dow posted operating earnings of 78 US cents per share, excluding certain items, from US $1.07, a year earlier.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for December.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with Chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press