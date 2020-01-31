Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were negative early Friday as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continued to weigh after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the spread of the virus. World shares measured by MSCI’s all-country index were flat on the day but headed for their worst week since last summer. On Bay Street, were weaker with crude prices on track for heavy weekly losses.
The death toll from the virus has now topped 200 with more than 9,000 confirmed cases. Britain and Italy were the latest to report new cases of the virus. On Thursday, the WHO called the situation a global emergency, citing concern over the spread of the coronavirus to countries with weaker health-care systems. However, markets were calmed by the decision from the organization by opposing restrictions on travel.
“The World Health Organisation designating the coronavirus a global public health emergency turned out to be a positive because of the simultaneous recommendation not to restrict travel,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “It was the barrage of airlines cancelling flights and the resulting slowdown in economic activity that would bring which had really spooked markets.”
On the corporate side, shares of Amazon.com Inc. spiked 8 per cent in premarket trading, putting the stock on track for a record open. The online retailer smashed earnings forecasts in its latest quarter, posting earnings per share of US$6.47 versus market expectations of per-share earnings of US$4.03. Revenue rose to US$87.44-billion, also topping expectations of US$86.02-billion. Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement that the company’s Prime service now has more than 150 million paid members, up 50 per cent from Amazon’s last disclosure in 2018.
“Blowout earnings from Amazon should see the shares hit new record highs today and the company’s big weighting on the Nasdaq could see the index reach new highs too,” Mr. Lawler said.
On Friday, markets get energy results with quarterly earnings due from Exxon Mobil and Chevron on Wall Street and Imperial Oil in Canada.
Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc is also scheduled to report before the start of trading.
Canadian investors will also get a reading on the health of this country’s economy when Statistics Canada releases its report on November gross domestic product. The markets are expecting a relatively flat reading, with consensus forecasts calling for a marginal 0.1-per-cent decline on the month. At this point, the final quarter of the year looks likely to show only modest growth. Last week, the Bank of Canada again held interest rates steady but left the door open for a rate cut, noting weakness in the final quarter of 2019 had spilled over into early 2020. Markets are now looking for a spring rate cut and increasing betting that a second cut will follow later in the year.
Overseas, European markets turned negative after a firmer start on confirmation of two cases of the coronavirus in the U.K. The pan-European STOXX 600 gave back early gains to trade down 0.11 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.05 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.18 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.99 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.52 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices posted modest gains but still looked set for heavy weekly losses on concerns about the impact of the spread of the virus on demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.34 to US$59.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.26 to US$53.36.
Both Brent and WTI looked set for a fourth consecutive week of losses, with each benchmark down more than 3 per cent for the week so far.
Traders drew some solace after a volatile week from the WHO’s decision not to impose a travel ban alongside its declaring a global health emergency over the spread of the virus.
“While it’s virtually impossible to quantify the full extent of the demand destruction from the virus outbreak, if there was one asset class more oversold than others, it had to be oil given the bigger-than-life global supply overhang,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
He said markets will now likely turn their attention to OPEC’s response to the crisis, noting that Saudi Arabia is reportedly open to talks about moving the group’s next meeting to early February from March.
“In the wake of the WHO’s softer decree, the market will likely now view OPEC compliance efforts in a more constructive light as the negative-sentiment snowballing effect from the coronavirus gets temporarily kicked to the curb,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher and looked set for a monthly gain. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,576.28 per ounce. Gold has now gained nearly 4 per cent for the month and looks on track for its best monthly showing since last August.
U.S. gold futures declined 0.6 per cent to US$1,580.10.
“Critical support remains in the $1,545-$1,550 regions with resistance at $1,585 and $1,600 an ounce. Wuhan fears should ensure that a break below $1,560 is very unlikely ahead of the weekend,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
London copper prices were higher on the day but appeared on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2015 on fears of how the spread of the virus will affect demand from China, a leading consumer of metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3 per cent to US$5,601 a tonne after 12 straight sessions of losses. For the month, it is down 9.3 per cent, according to Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as global currency markets drifted overnight in the wake of the WHO’s declaration of a global emergency, drawing some support from the organization’s confidence in how China has responded to the outbreak.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.50 US cents to 75.78 US cents.
“FX markets are directionless overnight, the WHO’s declaration that the coronavirus is an international health emergency having little impact on risk appetite and our relative equity index that proxies market concern flat at yesterday’s high,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
Key for the loonie Friday will be the release of Statistics Canada’s report on November GDP.
Consensus estimates call for a dip of 0.1 per cent after a similarly weak showing in October. Mr. Cole said RBC economists are looking for a flat reading in November.
“There are several (downside) factors at play in the month including rail and pipeline disruptions (transport estimated at -1%) and lower oil/gas extraction (-0.8% estimated),” he said. “The CN rail strike hit shipments in the month (primary metal manufacturing -11.4%), but manufacturing GDP should be about flat due to an inventory build.”
At this point, he said, growth in the final quarter last year is tracking toward a barely positive 0.3-per-cent annual gain.
On global markets, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, both sensitive to sentiment in China, fell to new multi-month lows, according to Reuters.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4 per cent and touched a two-month low of 64.68 US cents. The Australian dollar lost 0.4 per cent to 66.99 IS cents, a four-month low.
The U.S. dollar index was unchanged at 97.896.
Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3136 as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Friday.
More company news
Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% per cent of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond’s car of choice. Under the deal announced on Friday, Mr. Stroll will pay 182 million pounds for a 16.7-per-cent stake which could rise to 20 per cent upon completion of the company’s plan to raise a total of 500 million pounds, including a rights issue from exiting shareholders. Aston Martin shares surged as much as 30% after the announcement and were 18% higher by midmorning in London.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Real GDP at Basic Prices for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian product and raw materials price indexes for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q4.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for December.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press