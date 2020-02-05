Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures shook off early losses to turn sharply higher Wednesday as efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and hopes of more central bank stimulus helped buoy global markets. TSX futures were also positive as crude prices jumped on reports of an advancement in coping with the the virus.
Dow futures spiked nearly 300 points in predawn action, a sharp turnaround from the losses seen overnight.
Reuters reported that the gains came after a Chinese TV report said a research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people infected with the coronavirus, although the agency also cautioned that the report had not been independently verified. Separately, a Sky News report cited Imperial College London researchers as saying that they have made a significant breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine, though the report said it would still be too late for the current outbreak. Asked about potential breakthroughs in treatment for the virus, a World Health Organization official said early Wednesday: “There are no known effective therapeutics.”
“Traders have latched onto the headlines and are buying into the market with the view the health crisis could be brought under control,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
On the corporate side, shares of Ford Motor Co. were down nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading after the automaker posted a fourth-quarter loss and issued a disappointing 2020 outlook. Ford said it now sees 2020 operating earnings to be in the range of 94 US cents to US$1.20 a share. Analysts were expecting US$1.26 a share. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Ford reported a net loss of US$1.7-billion, or 42 US cents a share, compared with a loss of US$100-million, or 3 US cents a share, a year earlier. The latest quarter included a US$2.2-billion hit related to higher contributions to its employee pension plans.
Shares of Walt Disney Co. were modestly higher in the premarket after the entertainment giant reported that its Disney Plus streaming service had almost 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months. Disney also posted earnings in the most recent quarter that topped market forecasts. Excluding certain items, Disney earned US$1.53 per share in the three-month period, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.44, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue rose to US$20.9-billion, up 36 per cent from a year earlier.
On Bay Street, markets will be looking ahead to a midday speech by Bank of Canada deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins in Toronto. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole notes that Ms. Wilkins, viewed as a front runner to replace BoC Governor Stephen Poloz when he exits the post later this year, has been more cautious that Mr. Poloz in recent rhetoric. Markets are increasingly looking for a rate cut by Canada’s central bank in the months ahead.
“She should be closely watched,” Mr. Cole said.
In terms of earnings, Wall Street gets results from General Motors and Merck ahead of the open.
Bay Street will get earnings from Suncor Energy after the close.
Elsewhere, Tilray Inc. is laying off 10 per cent of its work force in a bid to cut costs. The cannabis company’s chief executive Brendan Kennedy says in a statement to The Canadian Press that the layoffs will help Tilray better position itself to achieve profitability.
Overseas, major European markets rallied in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 shook off early losses to trade up more than 1 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.73 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.24 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.90 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.42 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices jumped on expectations that OPEC and its allies will deepen current production cuts and hopes that efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus are gaining traction.
In early going, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate rose more than 3 per cent. The gains came in the wake of media reports of advancements in treatments for the virus.
The day range on Brent crude was US$54.05 to US$55.85. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$49.47 to US$51.08.
At a technical meeting, an OPEC committee weighed the impact of the spread of the virus on global crude demand and heard from China’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna. Reports suggested OPEC’s next meeting would likely be brought forward from its current March date. Reports have also indicated that the cartel is considering cutting output by another 500,000 barrels a day in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Later in the session, markets will also get weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Oil has seen major volatility this week so the Energy Information Administration inventory report will be of particular importance,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “U.S. oil and gasoline inventories are expected to increase by 2.8 million barrels and 2.05 million barrels respectively.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, recovered some of the previous session’s losses as investors continued to stick close to safer holdings amid uncertainty around the spread of the virus.
Spot gold gained 0.6 per cent to US$1,561.62 per ounce, after falling 1.5 per cent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,565.60 per ounce.
“The gold market hit the skids [during the previous session] as global equity markets rebounded on receding Wuhan virus fears,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “Still, arguably the move may be overdone.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar drifted slightly higher ahead of midday remarks from Ms. Wilkins.
The day range on the loonie is 75.19 US cents to 75.40 U.S. cents, with the dollar closer to the upper end of that spread at last check.
Ms. Wilkins is set to speak around lunch hour in Toronto on the topic of central banking in a slow-growth world.
Last month, the Bank of Canada again kept interest rates steady but left the door open for a rate cut as softness in the Canadian economy at the tail end of 2019 spilled over into the first quarter of this year. Markets are now looking for a cut in coming months and have increasingly started to price in a second move later in the year.
“[The speech] will also be closely watched — between the bank’s dovish shift in January and coronavirus concerns, market odds of a rate cut (or more than one) this year have increased substantially,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Josh Nye said in a recent note.
Ahead of the remarks, markets will also get international trade figures for December from Statistics Canada. RBC’s Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are expecting a small improvement in the trade deficit to $800-million from the previous month’s $1.1-billion. He said a partial rebound in energy export volumes after a pipeline disruption should add to the improvement.
“Otherwise, exports and imports should see roughly offsetting rises as volumes pick-up after the late-November CN Rail strike,” he said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index got a lift from improving risk appetite, rising 0.1 per cent to 98.04. The gain was the third in as many days and put the index close to last week’s two-month high of 98.19.
The Chinese yuan in the offshore market rose 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar, rising past the 6.98 yuan per U.S. dollar mark.
More company news
Bombardier Inc. is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to the U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move will help the struggling Canadian train and plane maker to pare billions of dollars in debt, the report said.
Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 29% rise in premium subscribers in the fourth quarter, as the music streaming company rolled out promotions to battle competition from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 per cent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average were expecting 122 million paid subscribers, according to FactSet.
BP temporarily shut its London headquarters on Wednesday after climate activists attempted to block the entrance to the building on CEO Bernard Looney’s first day in office, a spokesman said. More than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar panels in front of the building in St James’ Square, blocking the entrances with oil barrels, the group said in a statement.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has reached out to eBay Inc to explore a potential combination with the e-commerce company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The acquisition would exceed $30 billion and represent a substantial departure from ICE’s focus on financial markets. The move would call on its technological expertise in running markets to extract efficiencies from eBay’s marketplace platform, which connects buyers and sellers of goods around the world.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc raised menu prices and consumers bit, helping the fast-casual burrito chain beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday. Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$2.86 per share, compared with estimates of US$2.75. Revenue rose 17.6 per cent to US$1.44-billion, slightly higher than the estimate of US$1.40-billion. Net income rose to US$72.4-million, or US$2.55 per share, from US$32.02-million, or US$1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Tobacco group Imperial Brands said it would not see any profit growth this year after tighter regulation in the United States, the world’s biggest vaping market, has sapped demand. The company said the U.S. ban has led to a write-down of flavored products inventory resulting in a 45 million pound (US$58.55-million) impact on its first-half adjusted operating profit. To mitigate the impact of these issues, Imperial said it would undertake a cost-savings program, which would have an impact of 40 million pounds on its full-year adjusted profit. Shares fell 7 per cent in London.
Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its professional beauty products. Net revenue fell to US$2.35-billion from US$2.51-billion, but were still ahead of analysts’ estimates of US$2.34-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for December.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM Index for January.
(12 p.m. a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on “Central Banking in a Slow-Growth World”
With Reuters and The Canadian Press