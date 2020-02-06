Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a fourth straight day of gains as a move by China to cut tariffs on some U.S. imports helped divert investor attention from the economic toll of the spread of the coronavirus. Overseas, European markets opened in record territory and MSCI’s all-country index gained 0.5 per cent. On Bay Street, TSX futures were higher as crude prices rose as an OPEC panel weighs the need to deepen production cuts in response to the impact of the virus on demand.
China said Thursday that it would halve additional tariffs levied on more than 1,700 U.S. imports. Beijing said the reduction would take effect on Feb. 14. The tariffs were put in place last September before the two countries struck an agreement for the first phase of a trade deal. Global markets continued the recent rally on the news with indexes in Asia finishing the session sharply higher.
“The move by Beijing is a nice way to take the pressure off the Chinese economy in light of the coronavirus situation, plus it’s a great distraction for dealers - it will take their mind off of the deepening health crisis,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “The reduction in levies from the Chinese side shows they are willing to play ball with the U.S., and it should help mend the frayed trade relations.”
In Canada, earnings news will be a key driver for the day.
Telecom giant BCE Inc. hiked its dividend and posted a 10-per-cent gain in fourth-quarter profit. BCE reported profit attributable to common shareholders of $672-million or 74 cents a share for the quarter, up from a profit of $606-million or 68 cents per share a year ago.
After Wednesday’s close, Suncor Energy Inc. posted a wider loss in the latest quarter, hit by an impairment charge. Suncor reported a loss of $2.3-billion, or $1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $280-million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier. The company took an after-tax impairment charge of $2.8-billion on its share of the Fort Hills assets. Suncor also said its board has approved the renewal of a share repurchase program for as much as $2-billion starting at the beginning of next month.
On Wall Street, shares of chip maker Qualcomm Inc. were weaker in premarket trading after the company cautioned that the coronavirus outbreak could pose a threat to the mobile phone industry. On a call after the release of Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results, chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala said there was “significant uncertainty” around the impact of the virus. Investors’ worries about the comments, however, were offset by better-than-expected quarterly results. Excluding items, the company earned 99 US cents per share in the first quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of 85 US cents. Revenue rose 5 per cent to US$5.08-billion, also topping analysts’ estimates of US$4.83-billion.
Twitter Inc. shares were up nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading after the social media company beat market forecasts for user growth and posted quarterly revenue above US$1-billion for the first time. Fourth-quarter profit came in shy of market expectations. The company also forecast first-quarter revenue growth of between US$825-million to US$885-million. On average, analysts had been looking for first-quarter revenue of US$873-million.
U.S. markets will get results from ride-sharing company Uber Technologies reports after the close.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.23 per cent in morning trading after earlier touching record levels. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.56 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.58 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index spiked nearly 3 per cent on the latest tariff news. Japan’s Nikkei also saw strong gains, rising 2.38 per cent on the day. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng followed suit, adding 2.64 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced in early going helped by easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington and a potential move by OPEC and its allies to further curb production to help offset the impact of the coronavirus on the sector.
The day range on Brent so far is US$55.31 to US$56.58. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.03 to US$52.20.
A technical committee advising OPEC members and its allies met for a second day in Vienna on Thursday. Reuters, citing two OPEC sources, said the committee had agreed to recommend a provisional cut to output of another 600,000 barrels a day as it awaits Russia’s final position on the proposal.
“The JTC (Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Technical Committee) meeting had raised expectation of some OPEC action to stabilize oil markets roiled by coronavirus,” Elsa Lignos, head of global FX strategy for RBC, said in a note.
“From Vienna, our head of commodity strategy writes ‘Saudi Arabia seems ready to push for a very proactive and immediate production response, potentially convening a full emergency meeting of ministers as early as next week. Russia, on the other hand, is once again much more reticent about making any sudden moves and is calling for a more cautious response until more data is available on the actual demand impact.’"
Nigeria, the note also suggested, appears to be balking at more cuts since it is not a major exporter to China.
Markets also got mixed news on U.S. inventories. While gasoline and diesel stockpiles fell, crude inventories rose by a more-than-expected 3.4 million barrels last week, according to figures released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes noted that, while the crude build was bigger than market forecast, it was also below figures released earlier in the week by the American Petroleum Institute. On Tuesday, that industry group reported a rise in weekly inventories of 4.18 million barrels. Mr. Innes also noted that the weekly increase was below the five-year average of 6.2 million barrels but the key driver for market sentiment appeared to be the fact that the weekly increase was similar to the prior week’s number with underlying factors little changed.
In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to US$1,559.50 per ounce. Prices fell to US$1,546.90 on Wednesday, the lowest since Jan. 21. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$1,563.30.
“Globally, people are looking at the coronavirus more than anything else and also how that would affect the global economy. That is supporting gold at this point of time,” Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore, told Reuters.
“It (cutting of tariffs) is countered by how the virus is going to affect the economy, businesses and China’s GDP.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart as recent declines in crude prices continue to weigh on the dollar.
The day range for the loonie is 75.25 US cents to 75.32 US cents.
The dollar has been under pressure from crude prices, despite recent gains, with oil down more than 20 per cent since its January peak. The loonie also failed to get a significant lift from a report on Wednesday showing Canada’s trade gap fell to its smallest since last May. Economists said, despite the strong headline showing, the underlying details of that report were less-than-impressive, with much of the monthly improvement stemming from higher energy exports in the wake of a pipeline disruption.
The next major report for the loonie comes Friday with the release of the December employment figures. RBC economists are forecasting gains of about 10,000 jobs for the month after November’s gain of 27,300 positions.
On global currency markets, the Australian dollar was among the winners, advancing for the fourth session against the greenback. Against the U.S. dollar, the Australian dollar rose 0.1 per cent to 67.65 US cents.
The Chinese yuan was trading at 6.9702 yuan per dollar, after weakening to 7 per dollar on Monday, according to Reuters.
More company news
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said its operating profit rose by around a third from a year ago because fourth-quarter results included some revenue from Celgene, which the U.S. drugmaker bought in a $74 billion deal that closed in late November. Bristol-Myers said on an operating basis it earned US$1.22 a share on US$7.95-billion of revenue in the quarter. The results included Celgene revenue beginning Nov. 20. Analyst estimates for the quarter, however, did not include those sales. Bristol posted a net loss in the quarter of US$1.06-billion, or 55 US cents a share. It said results were hurt by one time items, including an accounting adjustment on its inventory and the amortization of some intangible assets it acquired in the quarter.
Toyota Motor Corp. raised its annual operating profit forecast by 4.2 per cent on favourable currency rates and better-than-expected vehicle sales, but added that the impact of the new coronavirus was difficult to gauge and had not yet been factored in. Vehicle output at many factories in China has come to a standstill as auto makers have suspended operations in line with government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. “We are looking very closely at inventories of components which are made in China and used in other countries, including Japan, and at the possibility of alternative production,” Operating Officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi told a news conference.
Cigna Corp reported a near seven-fold jump in quarterly profit, benefiting from its US$52-billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts. The U.S. health insurer, which closed the deal in 2018, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to US$977-million, or US$2.60 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$144-million, or 55 US cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue jumped to US$38.25-billion from US$14.30-billion.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc cut its profit forecast for fiscal 2020, citing the recent outbreak of coronavirus epidemic in China, a key market for the cosmetics maker. The company now expects adjusted earnings of US$5.60 to US$5.70 per share, compared with its previous estimate of US$5.85 to US$5.93. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$5.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
With Reuters and The Canadian Press