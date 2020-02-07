Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were weaker early Friday following the previous session’s record finish as investors await the latest reading on hiring in the U.S. economy. Continuing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus also weighed on global stocks, with world markets weaker although still on track for their best week since June. On Bay Street, TSX futures were lower with crude prices wavering after Russia said it would clarify its position next week on further production cuts by OPEC and its allies.
Despite early weakness on Friday, MSCI’s all-country index was still heading toward a weekly gain of 3 per cent. The Dow and the S&P 500 both managed to close at record levels on Thursday after China said it would cut tariffs on US$75-billion worth of U.S. imports.
“Underlying much of the optimism is a sense the enduring strength of the U.S. economy means it can weather any effects of the coronavirus,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “So far, the S&P 500 is up 3.7 per cent. If we can hold onto gains today, it will be the biggest weekly rise since June.”
For U.S. markets, the morning’s key event will the the release of January jobs figures.
Economists are looking for the U.S. economy to add about 163,000 positions for the month, although a strong reading on private hiring from payroll processor ADP has some expecting an even stronger showing. That survey, released earlier this week, showed hiring by private U.S. firms jumped a solid 214,000 positions in January.
Meanwhile, Statistics Canada also releases January jobs figures ahead of the opening bell.
In this country, the consensus is for an increase of about 17,500 positions, building on December’s gain of 27,300 jobs. The jobless rate is seen hovering around the current 5.6 per cent.
On the corporate side, Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis said after Thursday’s close that chief executive Terry Booth is stepping down and the company is cutting 500 full-time jobs as it looks to stabilize its balance sheet. The company also said it expects to take a $740-million to $775-million writedown on goodwill, and an impairment charge of between $190-million and $225-million.
Ahead of the opening bell, luxury-coat company Canada Goose Inc. cut its full-year forecast, citing the impact of the spread of the coronavirus. Canada Goose says it now expects annual revenue growth of between 13.8 per cent and 15 per cent compared with earlier forecasts of 20-per-cent growth. Canada Goose also said it now expects full-year adjusted profit growth to be in a range of 2.2-per-cent decline to 0.7-per-cent rise from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of at least 25-per-cent growth.
“The health crisis has resulted in a sharp decline in customer traffic and purchasing activity,” the company said in a statement. “Retail stores and e-commerce across Greater China have and continue to experience significant reductions in revenue. Due to global travel disruptions, retail stores in international shopping destinations in North America and Europe are also affected.” Canada Goose also said no supply chain interruptions have taken place.
On Wall Street, shares of Uber Technologies Inc. were up nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading after the ride-sharing company said it expects to see a profit by the final quarter of the year, although it still expects to post a loss for the full-year. Previously, Uber had said it expected to be profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021.
Overseas, major European markets were lower with the pan-European STOXX 600 sliding 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Auto stocks were among the losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.59 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.46 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gave up early gains to finish down 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.33 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered in early going as Russia suggested that it needed more time before deciding whether to back an OPEC committee’s recommendation to deepen current production cuts.
The day range on Brent so far is US$54.81 to US$55.40. West Texas Intermediate had a range of US$50.78 to US$51.48.
Both benchmarks are heading toward their fifth straight weekly loss as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to hang over the market. Brent crude is down about 5 per cent on the week.
Prices initially drew some early support from comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow supported co-operation with other producers. However, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia needed a few days to analyse the market and would clarify its position on deeper cuts next week.
A technical OPEC panel said this week that it would recommend that the group and its allies cut production by another 600,000 barrels a day to support the market. That would come on top of the current cuts of 500,000 barrels a day, which kicked in at the start of this year.
“We’ve seen this all before, and at this time, there is little reason for the market to suspect Russia will break from the usual pattern of flip-flopping until the last minute but ultimately agreeing to cut,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
Mr. Innes also said current market reaction also reflects the fact that the 600,000 barrel cut being proposed is above the low end of the range mentioned in recent press reports but also well below the upper end, which had indicated that a cut of as much as 1 million barrels a day was possible.
“[The] price action is enough to tell you the market is disappointed,” he said.
Gold prices steadied as world equity markets pulled back. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,566.33 per ounce. Spot gold is down more than 1 per cent on the week. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at US$1,569.30 per ounce.
“The focus is on whether we are going to get a strong enough economic shock (from the virus) that would get central banks to cut rates further,” Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx, told Reuters.
“There is an underlying anxiety and ... clearly markets are very sensitive, which is why gold doesn’t want to fall because there is anticipation that no central bank is going to be raising rates in this environment for a long time.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker as traders await the latest employment numbers from Statistics Canada.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.12 US cents to 75.28 US cents. At last check, the dollar was at the lower end of that spread.
“G10 markets have traded extremely tight ranges overnight, with a slight risk-off tone,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
For the loonie, the day’s big event will be the release of the January employment figures.
Mr. Cole said RBC economists expect a gain of about 10,000 jobs. (Market consensus is for a gain of about 17,500 new positions). The jobless rate is seen holding around the current 5.6 per cent.
“We will be watching closely to see if stability returns to the unemployment rate after it bounced from 5.6 per cent to 5.9 per cent back to 5.6 per cent in the past three months,” Mr. Cole said. “We estimate that it will be steady at 5.6 per cent in January.”
In global currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of rivals, rose 0.1 per cent to 98.557, near its strongest since mid-October.
Britain’s pound traded near a six-week low against the dollar and fell against the euro. It was headed for its worst week since the aftermath of the December general election, dogged by persistent worries about negotiations between Britain and the European Union for a post-Brexit trade deal, according to Reuters. The pound was lower at US$1.2923 at last check.
More company news
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after a power struggle with Chairman Urs Rohner at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank over a damaging spying scandal. The Zurich-based lender said on Friday that Mr. Thiam would be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, who is head of the Swiss business at Credit Suisse. The departure ends a conflict between Mr. Thiam and Mr. Rohner after revelations the bank had snooped on former executives triggered questions over its culture and management.
Technology firm Lightspeed POS Inc. missed earnings expectations despite cutting its net loss in the third quarter as its revenues surged 60 per cent. The Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$15.8-million or 18 cents per share, compared with a loss of US$71.1-million of US$2.37 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 grew to US$32.3-million from US$20.1-million in the third quarter of 2018. Recurring software and payments revenue in the quarter increased 58 per cent to US$28.4-million.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 28 of $383.7-million compared with revenue of $426-million for the same period last year. Net earnings of $25.8-million or 94 cents per share compared to net earnings of $21.5-million or 80 cents in the year-earlier period.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for January.
(10 a.m. ET) Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for December.
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press