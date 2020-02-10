Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start Monday as uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus continues to weigh on sentiment. Global markets also remained cautious over the impact of the virus, with MSCI’s all-country index falling 0.2 per cent. On Bay Street, TSX futures were lower with crude prices falling as investors await clarity on the impact on demand and OPEC efforts to bolster the market.
As of Sunday, the total number of cases of coronavirus stood at more than 40,000 while 908 people had died. On the weekend, Amazon pulled out of a major telecom conference in Barcelona scheduled for later this month due to concerns over the virus. Sony also said it would not participate, although organizers said the event would go ahead.
“The market remains extremely concerned about an escalation of cases outside of China which could continue hold back risk until there’s a definitive sign the coronavirus transmission has slowed and uncertainty about renewed/secondary outbreaks becomes obsolete,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
On the corporate front, Tim Hortons-parent Restaurant Brands Inc. reports its latest results before the start of trading. Consensus estimates from Zacks Investment Research indicate analysts are looking for earnings per share of 73 cents, up more than 7 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue is seen climbing more than 5 per cent to $1.46-billion.
On Wall Street, markets are looking ahead to Tuesday’s testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell before congress.
“U.S. Fed Chair Powell is likely to reiterate the broadly positive tone from the last Fed policy announcement in his semi-annual testimony,” RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Josh Nye said.
Overseas, major European markets started the week lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.26 per cent. Travel stocks were among the weaker performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.31 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.39 per cent.
In Asia, losses from Wall Street on Friday carried over to some markets with Japan’s Nikkei ending down 0.60 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.59 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index bucked the trend, gaining 0.51 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going as markets await word on whether Russia will add its voice to a recommendation from an OPEC technical committee that the organization and its allies impose further production cuts to offset the impact of the virus on demand.
The day range on Brent crude is US$53.63 to US$54.71. The day range on West Texas Intermediate US$49.56 to US$50.49. Oil prices are now down about 20 per cent from the high seen in January.
OPEC’s joint technical committee has recommended that OPEC+ members cut production by another 600,000 barrels a day through to the middle of the year. Russia has yet to say whether it supports the move.
“[The recommendation] has failed to alleviate the pressure on oil, in part because the proposal has yet to be formally discussed by OPEC ministers and because Russia continues to push back against further cuts,” Mr. Innes said. “And if the cartel fails to reach an agreement, there will be more pain to come in oil downside.”
Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that Moscow needs more time to consider the proposal.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were relatively steady.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,570.50 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent to US$1,575.60.
“There’s still a great deal of uncertainty around the (virus) impact and we’re seeing rising deaths and infections. The economic impacts are still unclear. If that’s the case, we’ll continue seeing reasonable support for gold,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher as riskier holdings gained some traction over the weekend on reports that the increase in cases of the virus continues to slow.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.11 US cents to 75.25 US cents.
“The pace of increase of reported coronavirus cases continued to slow over the weekend, with the rate of daily increase falling to 8 per cent from 10-20 per cent over the last week,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said, noting the Australian dollar has been outperforming in a “moderately risk-on” market.
For Canada, housing starts and building permits are the only economic reports due Monday and are unlikely to have a major impact on the direction of the currency.
Mr. Cole said RBC economists expect to see an annual rate of housing starts of 210,000 in January, up from 197,300 in December.
On world currency markets, the Australian dollar rose 0.3 per cent 66.89 US cents, bouncing off the decade low seen earlier in the session. The Chinese yuan also rose 0.3 per cent to 6.9893 per U.S. dollar.
The U.S. dollar was stronger against other major currencies. It pushed the euro to match a four-month low of US$1.0942 and dragged the pound down to a 2-1/2-month low of $1.2873, according to Reuters. Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.03 pence.
More company news
Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former automotive executive, on Monday argued in a Dutch court for the release of internal documents relating to his dismissal by Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors. Mr. Ghosn, former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance who was arrested in Japan in 2018 but fled to Lebanon last December, launched a court case in the Netherlands against the Japanese carmakers in July arguing that his firing was unlawful.
Mattel Inc will close a factory in Canada after shutting down two plants in Asia, as the toymaker reduces its manufacturing footprint to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday. The maker of Barbie dolls closed its manufacturing sites in China and Indonesia last year and will shut a facility in Canada sometime this year, the newspaper said. The closure of the Mega Bloks factory in Montreal, Canada would affect about 580 workers, the journal reported, citing a company spokeswoman.
Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday its affiliate Ant Financial’s MYBank unit would offer 20 billion yuan (US$2.86-billion) in loans to companies in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with preferential terms for Hubei firms. Alibaba made the announcement in a statement posted on its official Weibo account. The loans will carry low interest rates, it added.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press