Equities
Wall Street futures followed world markets higher early Tuesday after China’s top medical adviser suggested the spread of the coronavirus may peak in coming weeks. Major European markets started higher on the news and indexes on mainland China finished in the black. On Bay Street, futures were also positive as crude prices rallied alongside equities despite reports that Russia had yet to decide on whether to back an OPEC recommendation for deeper production cuts.
On Tuesday the death toll from the virus passed 1,000 people, although Zhong Nanshan, an epidemiologist who helped fight the SARS epidemic, said the situation in some provinces was improving, according to a Reuters report. “The peak time may be reached at ... maybe middle or late this month,” he told the news agency. However, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the spread of the virus remains a “very grave threat” for the rest of the world.
On Wall Street, sentiment is also being buoyed by a strong corporate earnings in the most recent quarter, analysts said. U.S. stocks again flirted with fresh records during the previous session.
“More than a third of companies in the S&P 500 announced results this far, and their earnings surprised 5.60 per cent to the upside on average,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in an early note. “Technology stocks bettered expectations by an impressive 10 per cent, largely enough to boost their market prices.”
Hasbro and Under Armour report Tuesday morning. Ride-sharing company Lyft reports after the close.
Tuesday morning, markets also get a reading on the health of the U.S. economy when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell appears before Congress for the first of his twice yearly economic updates. Economists are expecting a largely positive view of the U.S. economy with any suggestion of a future interest rate cut likely being framed as coming in response global concerns.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde and Bank of England head Mark Carney are also scheduled to speak on Tuesday. Bank of Canada Governor will participate in a panel discussion in Australia on Wednesday evening.
On Bay Street, Cineplex Inc. shareholders will vote on a $34-a-share cash offer from Cineworld. Earlier this month, Cineplex said its ‘go-shop’ period ended without any superior bids coming forward. Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. have both recommended shareholders back the friendly deal.
In earnings, TMX Group Ltd., owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported net income of $47.5-million or 84 cents in the most recent quarter, down from $69.8-million or $1.24 a year earlier. Excluding items, TMX reported earnings per share of $1.31, ahead of the $1.25 markets had been expecting. Revenue fell 4 per cent to $202.8-million but still topped analysts’ forecasts of $198.2-million. The results were released after the close of trading on Monday.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 hit an intraday record in morning trading and was last up 0.65 per cent on broad gains. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.70 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.44 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.26 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices rebounded alongside rallying equity markets following sharp loses during the previous session, which saw Brent crude hit its lowest level in more than a year.
The day range on Brent is US$53.62 to US$54.35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$49.58 to US$50.54. Both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent in early going. On Monday, Brent fell to US$53.11, its weakest level since January 2019.
Markets are awaiting a move by OPEC and its allies to bolster prices in response to expected weaker demand amid the coronavirus scare. Last week, an OPEC+ technical panel recommended that the group deepen current production cuts by another 600,000 barrels a day. However, Russia has yet to sign onto that move and said again on Tuesday that it is still studying that proposal.
In a statement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the situation “remains extremely uncertain” and that Russia is “closely studying the recommendation of the technical committee."
“Traders probably wouldn’t be surprised to see an emergency [OPEC] meeting called if WTI moves much lower,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But if one does happen and if the cut is only 600,000 barrels, given the drops in teapot refinery runs, I would suspect traders would use the price spike to sell the fact.”
Right now, he added, markets are at a significant inflection point. “If China fails to contain the virus domestically within a few weeks and or virus clusters expand around the globe, it’s a whole new kettle of fish as tail risks get incredibly fatter for oil markets,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices eased after hitting their best level in a week as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,567.16 per ounce. Gold managed its highest since Feb. 4 at US$1,576.76 on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,572.30.
“Safe-haven demand has gone to [U.S.] dollar instead of gold. In the last one week, the dollar has risen very sharply,” Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai, told Reuters.
“Why dollar over gold - the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said that they are quite comfortable keeping the rates steady as of now, which is supported by positive U.S. economic data.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart as crude prices firmed and market sentiment shifted slightly toward riskier holdings alongside gains in world equity markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.08 US cents to 75.24 US cents with the currency closer to the high end of that spread.
“Asia’s early trading session has started off with a slight risk-on tone, with Asian equities in the green and [the Australian dollar] as the main outperformer in the G10 space,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate for RBC, said in an early note.
There were no major Canadian economic reports on the calendar for Tuesday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar hit a four-month high against a basket of world currencies.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.01 per cent to 98.91, its highest level since early October and less than 1 per cent away from a 2019 high of 99.67. The index has advanced 1.6 per cent in the past week, according to Reuters .
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 per cent to 67.09 US cents, helped by hopes that the situation around the spread of the coronavirus was stabilizing. China’s yuan rose to 6.9785 per dollar and the People’s Bank of China held its mid-point guidance fairly steady.
More company news
U.S. chip maker Intel and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo are among the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology fair over virus worries, The Associated Press reports. The two companies said Tuesday they would not participate in the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27. “The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution,” Intel said by e-mail.
Hasbro Inc missed holiday quarter revenue estimates, hurt by a drop in sales of Transformers and My Little Pony toys. Net revenue rose to US$1.43-billion from US$1.39-billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of US$1.44-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income rose to US$267.3-million, or US$2.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 29, from US$8.8-million, or 7 US cents per share, a year earlier. The reported quarter included a one-time benefit of US$102.5-million from gains in foreign currency hedging.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee
With Reuters and The Canadian Press