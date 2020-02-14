Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher early Friday while major European markets were mixed and Asia notched a second weekly gain. On Bay Street, futures were also modestly positive as crude prices looked set to record a weekly gain.
China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths on the mainland on Feb. 13, taking the accumulated total infected to 63,851 people. However, markets appeared to be weighing the long-term economic impact of the outbreak and looking past the current crisis to again focus on U.S.-China trade.
“Stock markets in Europe are subdued this morning following a lacklustre session in Asia overnight,” CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said. "The health crisis in China continues to play on traders’ minds, but international trade is in focus too."
“The U.S. and China pledged to reduce levies on imports from each other, which should help smooth over the trading relationship between the two countries. The reduction in tariffs [is] due to take place today.”
On Bay Street, earnings continue to set the tone.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $91.7-million in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $74.8 million a year earlier. Net revenue rose to $123.8-million from $83-million last year. Canopy also said it would continue with cost-cutting efforts. “We plan to take further steps to reduce our costs and right-size our business to ensure that we can generate a healthy margin profile and cash generation in the coming years,” chief financial officer Mike Lee said in the company’s earnings release.
Results are also due from Enbridge before the start of trading.
Elsewhere, Canada’s biggest cargo railway started shutting down operations in Eastern Canada and Via Rail cancelled all passenger service across the country Thursday while political leaders exchanged offers to hold talks to end the rail blockades. Canadian National Railway Co. announced it was “forced to initiate a disciplined and progressive shutdown of its operations in Eastern Canada” while Via Rail said it would park all trains until further notice.
On Wall Street, shares of chip maker Nvidia Corp. jumped more than 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast first-quarter growth above analysts’ expectations despite a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Nvidia said it expects current-quarter revenue of US$3-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent. The midpoint sits above analysts’ expectation of US$2.86-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Toy giant Mattel Inc. saw its shares climb more than 2 per cent ahead of the North American open after the company topped profit estimates in the most recent quarter, helped by cost cutting. Mattel exceeded its initial 2019 cost-cutting target of US$650-million by 35 per cent. In the most recent quarter, Mattel reported an adjusted profit of 11 U.S. cents per share. Analysts had been looking for a figure closer to 1 US cents a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The results were released after Thursday’s close.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.08 per cent although disappointing results from AstraZeneca and Renault weighed on indexes in Britain and France, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat in morning trading while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent for weekly gain of 1.8 per cent. Reuters also noted that China’s blue-chip CSI300 shares rose 0.7 per cent and have now clawed back 95 per cent of their losses made after the outbreak.
Japan’s Nikkei finished the week’s final session down 0.59 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.31 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices shifted higher and looked set to post a weekly gain on continued hopes that OPEC and its allies will take action to shore up weaker demand sparked by the spread of the coronavirus.
The day range on Brent so far is US$56.15 to US$56.99. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.32 to US$52.02. Brent has risen more than 3 per cent since last Friday and looks likely to record its first weekly increase in six weeks. So far, WTI is up more than 2 per cent on the week.
A OPEC technical committee has recommended that members and their allies cut daily production by another 600,000 barrels to offset weaker demand. While Russia has yet to agree to the cuts, analysts have said Moscow’s participation is likely.
“The Russian’s have pretty much signaled that everyone is on board for OPEC + delivering deeper production cuts,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said in a recent note. “The final decision comes from the government and that could mean we are just waiting for President Putin to secure some additional non-public concessions from the Saudis.”
AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes noted that crude prices in Asia were mostly flat as traders look to put a choppy week behind them.
“It’s all about the waiting game as traders sit on their hands hoping for Russia to play ball before taking on more oil risk (or not play ball if you’re short),” he said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, pulled back as equity markets steadied.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,575.31 an ounce, having touched its highest since Feb. 4 at US$1,577.89. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,579.
“I don’t see much reason to own gold at current levels (US$1,572-US$1,576) as a short term trade with risk sentiment holding up,” Mr. Innes said. “And as U.S. retail sales loom large against the backdrop of a robust U.S. jobs market, in the absence of any adverse virus headlines risk-on sentiment could push gold prices lower into the NY close.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar moved higher in early going as crude prices firmed and global equity markets steadied, suggesting investors are again opting for riskier holdings despite lingering concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The day range on the loonie is 75.36 US cents to 75.52 US cents.
“Markets are mildly risk-positive and FX risk proxies are generally above yesterday’s lows,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
For the loonie, the only data point set for release on Friday was the January report on existing home sales, although the numbers are largely considered second-tier and unlikely to move the currency, Mr. Cole said.
On global currency markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its best level since October and has gained 0.4 per cent so far this week, adding to the previous week’s 1.3-per-cent increase.
Japan’s yen rose to 109.77 per U.S. dollar on Friday, following a 0.25-per-cent increase on Thursday.
In the onshore market, China’s yuan fell 0.06 per cent to 6.9818 per U.S. dollar, while its offshore counterpart recovered earlier losses and was last at 6.985, following a 0.2 per cent decline during the previous session.
Britain’s pound consolidated gains around the US$1.3060 mark after advancing on Thursday when the announcement of a new British finance minister bolstered hopes that the next budget would increase spending to bolster the economy.
More company news
Montreal’s MTY Food Group Inc. said Friday it is postponing the release of its fourth-quarter results in the wake of claims made by a “whistleblower employee.” The results were scheduled for release Feb. 18. The company didn’t detail the allegations. “The decision follows certain allegations recently made by a purported whistleblower employee,” MTY said in a release. “While MTY believes that these allegations are baseless and frivolous, the board of directors, out of extreme precaution, will take the required amount of time to address the matter in the appropriate manner.”
Drug maker AstraZeneca said it expects 2020 revenue growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentages, including a hit it now expects from the coronavirus outbreak in China. The company said the guidance assumed an unfavourable impact from China lasting up to a few months as a result of the outbreak, which has killed over 1,300 people and is still spreading. Product sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose 9 per cent to US$6.25-billion, on a constant-currency basis, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth after years of sliding sales due to patent losses on older medicines.
French car maker Renault warned that auto demand remained volatile, cut its dividend for 2019 and set a lower operating margin goal for 2020, a crunch year in which it wants to reboot its partnership with Japan’s Nissan. The company posted an annual profit loss of 141 million euros - its first in 10 years - for the group share of net income, penalized by charges linked to some of its Chinese joint ventures and as Nissan’s contribution shrank.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for January.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for January.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian MLS Home Price Index for January.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for December.
(10 a.m ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press