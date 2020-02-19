Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher early Wednesday as world markets advanced on a decline in the number of new cases of the coronavirus in China and reports that Beijing is considering further stimulus to offset the impact of the crisis. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also positive with oil prices rising on broad optimism in the markets and a move by the U.S. to further restrict Venezuelan crude.
On Wednesday, China reported the slowest rise in new cases of the virus since late last month, bolstering global stocks. While there remains some skepticism about the reporting of the numbers, a Bloomberg report suggesting that China is considering cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines affected by the virus helped boost sentiment. The report said one proposal being considered is allowing some of China’s biggest airlines to absorb smaller ones.
“The coronavirus crisis is deepening but it would appear it is spreading at a slightly slower pace, so dealers see that as a positive step,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
"It was also reported the workforce in China are gradually going back to work. It was announced that more than 80 per cent of Chinese state-controlled firms are back in business, but some dealers question the numbers. Traders are clutching onto whatever small bits of positive news they can grab. "
On the corporate front, Canadian investors will get results Wednesday morning from Bausch Health.
After Tuesday’s close, Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. reported a smaller-than-expected profit in the latest quarter and said it expects full-year earnings to be below analysts’ forecasts on weak global demand and lower potash prices. The company said it expects adjusted earnings of US$1.90 per share to US$2.60 per share for the year. Analysts had been looking for a number closer to US$2.73. In the most recent quarter, Nutrien reported earnings per share, excluding one-time items, of 9 US cents, falling short of analysts forecasts of 26 US cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
On Wall Street, shares of meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings Inc. sank 13 per cent in premarket trading after the company announced the closure of a Texas facility and said it is weighing going private. In the fourth-quarter, Blue Apron, which went public in 2017, reported a 33-per-cent decline in fourth-quarter revenue. The company’s customer base fell 9 per cent in the final quarter of the year.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 touched a record high in morning trading and was last up 0.51 per cent with basic resource stocks among the winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.70 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.39 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.59 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.46 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.89 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gave up early gains to finish down 0.32 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced bolstered by positive headlines on the spread of the coronavirus and a move by the United States to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market.
The day range on Brent is US$57.51 to US$58.59. Brent is now up for the seventh consecutive session and has gained about 10 per cent since hitting its lowest level of the year last week. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.93 to US$52.80.
On Tuesday, the U.S. tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft. The U.S. sees Rosneft as a major backer of Venezuelan President President Nicolas Maduro.
“Oil prices are getting buttressed after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market by sanctioning Rosneft’s trading arm,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The Swiss subsidiary ‘has been Venezuela’s primary conduit for brokering cargos, which find their way predominantly to refineries in India and China,’ and ‘throttling this Asian supply channel will provide some support for oil prices.’”
In other commodities, gold prices held above US$1,600 as lingering fears around the spread of the coronavirus continue to support the precious metal. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,603.20 per ounce, after earlier hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at US$1,605.26. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,606.50.
“If stock markets are already at record highs, it’s hard to see how sentiment can improve so immeasurably to knock gold as a haven,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said in a note. “The trajectory for gold looks northwards.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained in early going as analysts suggested that changes to the stress test rules making it easier to qualify for a mortgage could limit the chances of the Bank of Canada cutting rates in coming months.
The day range on the loonie is 75.41 US cents to 75.59 US cents.
“The Department of Finance announced changes to the insured mortgage stress test that will come into effect in April,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said in an early note.
“It will make the test more responsive to market rates, likely easing the stress test somewhat come April and all else equal making it less likely the BoC will ease.”
Ahead of the opening bell, Canadian markets also get January inflation numbers. Ms. Lignos says RBC economists are expecting headline inflation to edge up 0.1 per cent month-over-month, which would leave the annual rate steady at 2.2 per cent.
“The monthly gain is more muted than historically as new negative seasonals in airfares are expected to offset more long-standing positive seasonal components (e.g. autos),” Ms.Lignos said. “There is additional uncertainty for airfares in the report given the coronavirus and a methodology tweak in November.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.04 per cent lower to 99.404.
The Japanese yen, viewed as a safe-haven holding, fell against the U.S. dollar to hit its lowest level in nearly a month. It last traded 0.2 per cent lower at 110.08 per U.S. dollar, according to Reuters.
More company news
The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International, will be giving away nearly two million reusable cups starting next month, the first step in what the company says will be a 10-year push to reduce the waste it produces. The move will be part of a revamp of the coffee-and-doughnut chain’s Roll Up The Rim To Win promotion, which is a mainstay of its annual marketing efforts but attracted criticism last year.
Renault’s shares fell on Wednesday after Moody’s cut its rating on the French carmaker’s debt to “junk” status, citing weaker profitability as the company restructures and grapples with falling demand. The shares were down 1.9 per cent in early trading, among the worst performers on Paris’ benchmark CAC-40 index. They earlier fell 2.3% to 30.2 euros a share, their lowest since mid 2012, when auto manufacturers were still reeling from the global financial crisis and recessions in Europe.
German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma have both warned that the coronavirus outbreak was hurting their business in China due to store closures and fewer Chinese tourists traveling and shopping in other markets. Adidas and Puma make almost a third of their sales in Asia. Adidas said in a statement that its business in the greater China area had dropped by about 85 per cent year-on-year in the period since Chinese New Year on Jan. 25. China accounted for 20 per cent of Adidas sales in 2018. Puma said it expected the virus outbreak to hit its sales and profits in the first quarter but it still hoped to reach its targets for 2020, after reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, sending its shares up more than 8 per cent.
General Motors will begin laying off around 1,500 employees in Thailand in June, after announcing the sale of its production plants in the country, a government official said. GM said on Monday it would sell its two plants in the eastern industrial province of Rayong to China’s Great Wall Motor. Its latest moves to retreat from Asia also included winding down its Australian and New Zealand operations.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press