Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Thursday as European markets struggled on continued worries about the spread of the coronavirus although stocks on mainland China surged after that country’s central bank cut its key loan rate. On Bay Street, futures were also slightly lower even as crude prices extended recent gains on supply disruptions.
On Thursday, China reported a large drop in new cases of the virus although reports of a rise in infections in South Korea and two deaths in Japan dampened investor sentiment. A rate cut, which had largely been expected by the markets, by China’s central bank pushed the Shanghai Composite Index up 1.84 per cent but the benefit to other markets in the region was limited, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipping 0.17 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei edging up 0.34 per cent.
Markets in Europe were mixed in morning trading.
“It is clear that while investors appear happy to continue buying stocks, they are hedging their exposure, and this is likely to continue as long as there is uncertainty as to how transitory the effects of any coronavirus ripple out effect is likely to be,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Investors are making a number of significant assumptions that governments and central banks will be able to mitigate the effects of any disruption in the short and medium term. Time will tell whether that is a safe assumption to make, however in the absence of anywhere else to put one’s money, the line of least resistance for now appears to be to buy stocks.”
On Bay Street, investors will get results from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Gildan Activewear.
Ahead of the North American open, Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. raised its full-year forecast for gold production and posted profit ahead of analysts’ expectations in the most recent quarter. Kirkland now expects full-year gold production of between 1.4 million ounces and 1.5 million ounces, from previous estimates of a range of 950,000 ounces to 1 million ounces. The increase follows Kirkland’s acquisition of rival Detour Gold Corp. last month. In the latest quarter, Kirkland reported adjusted earnings per share of 88 US cents, beating analysts’ forecasts which called for earnings by that measure of 87 US cents.
South of the border, the Wall Street Journal reports that L Brands is close to an agreement to sell control of Victoria’s Secret to a private-equity firm in a deal that values the lingerie brand at more than US$1.1-billion. The report, which quotes people familiar with the matter, says Sycamore Partners is expected to buy 55 per cent of Victoria’s Secret and take the business private. L Brand’s shares were down 5 per cent in premarket trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.14 per cent in morning trading with insurance stocks among the weaker performers. Britain’s FTSE edged up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.06 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.11 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices held recent gains as supply concerns moved to the forefront.
U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian state oil company Rosneft has raised worries that more Venezuelan crude could be cut from the market. As well, blockades of ports and oilfields in Libya continue, sparking worry about supply from that country.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.90 to US$59.71. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.28 to US$53.90. Brent crude is now up for its eighth straight session while WTI has advanced six out of seven days.
“Supply disruptions are helping to alleviate the virus impact, but it is probably premature to think the worst of the economic impact is by and large over,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Although the markets have covered some shorts on the unexpected supply concerns, once we reach that new perceived position/price equilibrium, any excuse to sell still feels like the sentiment in the market right now.”
According to Reuters, Libya’s internationally recognized leader Fayez al-Serraj dashed hopes of reviving peace negotiations on Wednesday after the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar shelled the port of the capital, held by al-Serraj’s government. The ongoing conflict has cut oil exports by 1 million barrels per day.
Elsewhere, the American Petroleum Institute said late Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.16 million barrels last week. The rise was more than the 2.5 million increase analysts had been forecasting, capping Thursday’s early price gains. Official government figures will be released later Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That weekly report was delayed by a day due to the market holiday on Monday.
In other commodities, gold prices eased on China’s rate cut but still held near seven-year highs. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,606.62 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,609.60.
“It seems to be a bit more corrective mostly because ... it’s not just in gold that we are seeing a bit of a walk-back in risk-off dynamics, but across a variety of assets,” DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down against the U.S. dollar as the greenback staged a broad rally on global currency markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.41 US cents to 75.69 US cents.
Thursday’s declines came as the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its best level since May 2017. That index is now up more than 3 per cent this year.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.
Elsewhere, Japan’s yen took a hit as risk sentiment improved and weak economic numbers raised concerns about a possible recession in that country, falling to a 10-month low against the U.S. dollar.
On Thursday, the yen broke through a key technical barrier of around 110.30 per U.S. dollar that had held firm since last May.
“There’s a combination of factors (for the yen weakness) - a broader strengthening of the dollar on the back of the coronavirus which is making the dollar more attractive across the board,” Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG in London, told Reuters.
“To a degree, it was a catch-up move.”
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.551 per cent ahead of the North American open. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 1.995 per cent.
More company news
Stelco Holdings Inc. swung to a loss in its fourth quarter after challenging market conditions including an “unprecedented” drop in prices. The Hamilton-based steel producer said Wednesday that it lost $24-million, or 27 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $110-million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the final quarter of 2018. Revenue totalled $435-million, down from $648-million a year earlier. “We faced a continuation of the headwinds we experienced in Q3, highlighted by continued price depression,” chief executive David Cheney said during a conference call with financial analysts.
German airline group Lufthansa said on it had grounded 13 long-haul aircraft after the company canceled various connections to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak there. “This will have noticeable effects on business,” a spokesman said, adding it will communicate details at its news conference on March 19. The group includes the namesake Lufthansa core brand, Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines.
Forever 21 has a new lease on life after Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Property Partners LP and Authentic Brands Group LLC agreed to acquire the bankrupt teen fashion retailer. Brand management company Authentic Brands said on Wednesday it and mall owner Simon Property Group, Inc. would own 37.5 per cent each of the retailer, while Brookfield Property would buy 25 per cent of the intellectual property and operating businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Air France-KLM warned on Thursday of a 150 million to 200 million euro (US$162-million to US$216-million) hit to earnings by April as it contends with the China coronavirus epidemic’s “brutal” impact on the airline industry. The Franco-Dutch group’s shares fell sharply after its full-year results and 2020 outlook, which was in the spotlight as markets watch for economic effects well beyond the Asian center of the outbreak.
UBS Group has named ING boss Ralph Hamers as successor to Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, becoming the second major Swiss lender this month to replace its CEO. In a surprise announcement late on Wednesday, UBS said Hamers would in June leave the retail and corporate lending franchise he helped build up during a 29 year career at ING to join the world’s biggest wealth manager in September.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicatord for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press