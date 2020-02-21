Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Friday as an uptick in the number of cases of the coronavirus in China again sent a chill through world markets. On Bay Street, TSX futures also fell as crude prices slumped and investors turn their attention to the start of bank earnings season.
Mainland China reported 889 new cases of the virus on Thursday , up from 394 a day earlier. The death toll rose by 119 to 2,236, mostly in Hubei. G20 finance ministers are set to meet this weekend in Saudi Arabia to discuss the risks posed by the outbreak to the global economy.
The MSCI’s all-country index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.2 per cent. Global stocks are heading now headed toward their worst weekly showing in four, according to Reuters.
“The sudden shoot up in the number of coronavirus outside of China has seen sentiment sour again across markets,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “The Japanese yen, Korea’s KOPSI are under fire, automaker shares might be next, and the [U.S.] dollar and gold are the places of choice to take cover.”
In this country bank earnings season kicks off with results due from Royal Bank of Canada. RBC said first-quarter profit rose about 11 per cent to $3.51-billion or $2.40 a share. The bank also hiked its quarterly dividend 3 per cent to $1.08.
Bank earnings continue next week. Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets, said in a recent note that he expects profits for Canada’s Big Six banks to rise by an average of 5.8 per cent compared with last year’s first quarter. So far this year, the S&P/TSX Composite Diversified Banks Index is up more than 3 per cent, although that trails the return of more than 4 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite.
Meanwhile, the Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to make major changes to its senior executive ranks and announce about 2,000 jobs cuts when it reports fiscal first-quarter earnings next week. The shakeup at the top of Canada’s fifth-largest bank will usher in new leadership for its underperforming retail banking division, and in key functions such as risk and technology, according to sources familiar with the plan.
Ahead of the North American open, investors also got results from Canadian minter Teck Resources Ltd. Teck, which is awaiting a federal cabinet decision on its proposed Frontier mine in the oil patch, said adjusted profit fell 76 per cent in the most recent quarter, hit by lower coal prices. The company also cautioned that future results would be hurt by the outbreak of the coronavirus. On an adjusted basis, income fell to $122-million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended on Dec. 31, from $500-million, or 87 cents per share, in the previous year.
On Wall Street, earnings are due from heavy equipment giant Deere & Co., which is widely viewed as a bellwether for the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector. Deere stock is down about 4 per cent for the year so far.
Overseas, major European markets were down with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.23 per cent in morning trading with most major sectors underwater. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.46 per cent. Germany’s Dax was off 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.31 per cent.
In Asia, markets were mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 per cent, helped by comments Friday from China’s Ministry of Commerce that work has been rapidly resuming provinces like Guangdong and Jiangsu. Elsewhere, the picture was dimmer. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.09 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.39 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.49 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices dropped as the rise in coronavirus cases in China and weak factory figures out of Japan dampened sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.11 to US$59.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.90 to US$53.86.
“The oil and gas sector is an early underperformer as oil prices slip back on rising concern that the early optimism for a quick rebound in demand as concerns about coronavirus diminish may well have been premature,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
In addition to virus worries, crude markets were also hit by the latest economic figures out of Japan, which showed factory activity suffered its steepest contraction in seven years in February.
The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.6 from a final 48.8 in January. A number below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. The February reading marked the 10th month below that level.
Other factors weighing on the market Friday included a rising U.S. dollar and indications from Russia’s energy minister that it no longer made sense for OPEC and its allies to meet before their scheduled session next month. Markets are hoping the group will further cut production to offset the impact of the coronavirus on crude demand.
Elsewhere, gold prices saw the benefit of diminishing market optimism, touching a seven-year high.
Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,632.65 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 14, 2013 at US$1,635.98 earlier in the session. For the week, prices have risen 3 per cent so far and were set to post their biggest weekly percentage gain since Aug. 9, Reuters reported.
U.S. gold futures jumped 1 per cent to US$1,636.50.
“Gold continues to see the bulk of haven demand today as investors are showing little fear in the face of another massive position build,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed ahead of the latest reading on retail sales in this country.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.37 US cents to 75.50 US cents.
“The Canadian consumer is sharply in focus as household consumption has underwhelmed in recent quarters, prompting a dovish shift from the BoC in January,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.
Markets are expecting Statistics Canada’s report on December retail sales, due ahead of the opening bell, to show an increase of 0.1 per cent overall. Excluding autos, a gain of about 0.3 per cent is forecast.
Ms. Lignos says RBC economists are forecasting an above-consensus gain of 0.6 per cent, helped by higher gas prices.
“Overall volumes are seen at up 0.3 per cent month-over-month, which would still leave them down 2.5 per cent annualized in Q4,” she said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was off 0.2 per cent but that came after the it touched a three-year high overnight. The U.S. dollar has seen its best start to the year since 2015.
The Japanese yen, meanwhile, bounced in European trading with investors moving back into the safe-haven currency after its worst four-day showing in more than two years. The yen lost 2 per cent against the U.S. dollar in the previous two days, but its early gains in London left it up 0.5 per cent on the day at 111.5 yen per U.S. dollar.
The euro, meanwhile, posted a small increase to US$1.0817 after IHS Markit’s Euro Zone Composite Flash PMI rose to 51.6 in February, topping market forecasts.
More company news
Auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs. The company said it continues to expect lower sales in 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, which makes up about 5 per cent of its annual sales. Net income attributable to Magna fell to $440-million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $456-million a year earlier. The company earned $1.41 per share in the quarter, above average analysts’ estimate of $1.33 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total sales fell 7.3% to $9.40 billion.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for December.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press