Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
North American markets looked set for another selloff early Friday with Dow futures again down by triple digits, leaving indexes heading for their worst weekly decline since the financial crisis. TSX futures were also sharply lower with crude prices headed for a big weekly drop as fear over the spread of the coronavirus outside of China grips the market.
Early Friday, Dow futures were down by more than 400 points after a drop of nearly 1,200 points during the previous session. Wall Street stocks have now lost more than 10 per cent since hitting record highs less than two weeks ago, falling into correction territory and leaving some analysts questioning whether a bear market is next.
MSCI’s all-country index was down more than 1 per cent after a weak open in Europe. That index, which measures stocks in 49 countries, has fallen nearly 10 per cent on the week, marking its worst performance since October 2008. The rush to safety pushed currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc higher while U.S. bond yields continue to test new lows.
“It seems a reasonable assumption that the coronavirus will not be contained so we are on course for a bear market,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“There are probably going to be some more wild swings today as markets try to put in a bottom after the rapid fall this week. But its hard to see what could provide enough certainty to stop fear winning out before the weekend.”
Heading into the weekend, he said, markets should also be braced for the release Saturday of China’s purchasing managers reports, which are “bound to be dreadful.”
Trading was also set to resume Friday in Toronto after a technical halt brought trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges owned by TMX Group Ltd. to an abrupt halt. TMX issued a statement late Thursday night saying the issue was “caused by a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX’s trading engine.” TMX said all systems were set for the start of business on Friday.
On Bay Street, investors will get a reading on how the Canadian economy was faring during the fourth quarter of 2019. The number comes just days before the Bank of Canada is set to deliver its next rate decision. Markets are primed for a weak reading since the Bank of Canada has already forecast only modest growth in the quarter of about 0.3 per cent. Transitory factors, like pipeline disruptions, bad weather and labour disruptions, are all likely to be felt in the quarter.
Economists are increasingly forecasting a rate cut later this spring as the central bank contends with a number of factors, including uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus, although many still think the bank will hold steady in next week’s announcement.
On the earnings front, Canadian investors get results from SNC-Lavalin Inc., Onex Corp. and AltaGas Ltd.
South of the border, the Wall Street Journal reports that Cisco Systems Inc. has started a new round of job cuts as the network-equipment maker faces slower sales amid ongoing global uncertainty. The report said Cisco called the layoffs “part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.” The company has about 75,000 employees around the world.
In Europe, stocks fell deeper into correction territory with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 3.97 per cent in morning trading. Resource stocks were among the biggest losers although all major sectors were in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 3.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 4.20 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 3.51 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 3.71 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 3.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.42.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to spiral, hitting their lowest level in more than 12 months and putting oil on track for its worst weekly showing in years
The day range for Brent so far is US$50.05 to US$51.52. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$44.95 to US$47.03. Early Friday, Brent hit its worst level in 14 months. West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, is on track to post a 14-per-cent decline for the week, its worst weekly showing since 2011, according to Reuters.
The declines come as new infections from the coronavirus outside China outnumber new Chinese cases, triggering increasing concern about the global impact of the virus.
LCG’s Jasper Lawler notes that a Financial Times report suggests that Saudi Arabia is now seeking an additional cut by OPEC and its allies of 1 million barrels a day to shore up the market. The group is scheduled to meet next week and has already recommended cutting by another 600,000 barrels a day.
“Having waited this long to react, OPEC and its allies will need to cut very deep,” Mr. Lawler said. “They need to counteract the undefined demand destruction caused by the coronavirus.”
In a note, AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said crude prices continue to react to virus headlines, particularly those on reports of cases in the United States.
“Oil prices are moving tangentially to news flows around the deluge of secondary cluster outbreaks,” he said. “And for the oil market, none more so worrying than those reports emanating from the U.S. market, which is the biggest consumer of oil on the planet by a long shot.”
Gold prices, which normally rise as market uncertainty grows, were lower in early going as investors took profits on recent gains, including a 1-per-cent rise on Thursday. Despite Friday’s dip, gold prices still appeared headed for their third straight monthly gain.
Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at US$1,630.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,631.90 per ounce.
“This virus is getting a lot more serious ... People are worried there might be a need for some more stimulus measures, so that means lower (interest) rates,” John Sharma, economist at National Australia Bank, told Reuters, adding that high prices prompted some profit-taking.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar continued to fall, sliding below the mid-74-US-cent mark, as crude prices plunge and investors scramble for safety.
The day range on the loonie so far is 74.31 US cents to 74.75 US cents. The low end of that spread represents the weakest level for the Canadian dollar in about nine months.
Ahead of the open, markets get Statistics Canada’s report on fourth-quarter GDP. The Bank of Canada has forecast a weak annual growth rate of 0.3 per cent for the quarter.
“Transitory factors — pipeline shutdown, labour disruptions, bad weather — all impacted growth in the quarter, but the underlying impulse was still below the BoC’s 2.0-per-cent potential growth estimate,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate for RBC, said.
For the final month of the quarter, she said, RBC expects to see a 0.2-per-cent month-over-month increase, driven by a surge in oil sands production.
On global markets, the Japanese yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, rose to a 3-1/2-week high of 108.51 versus the U.S. dollar early in the session and was last trading up 0.8 per cent.
On the flip side, traders were also offloading currencies closely associated with a possible recession, pushing the Australian dollar , which is closely tied to China and global economic growth, 0.5 per cent lower to 65.17 US cents, its lowest in 11 years, according to a Reuters report.
In bonds, the yield on the 10-year U.S. note was lower at 1.186 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 1.692 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Real GDP for Q4.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's industrial product and raw materials price indexes for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and consumption for January.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press