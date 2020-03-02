Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures gave up early gains Monday as world markets steadied after last week’s deep rout on hopes that central banks around the world will take action to stem the fallout from the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Major European markets started the day in the black, although early gains faded as the session progressed. On Bay Street, futures were little changed as crude prices found their footing after last week’s plunge on expectations that OPEC and its allies will further cut production to bolster the market.
Analysts said Monday’s early moves came as markets look to central banks around the world to start cutting rates in coming weeks to underpin stumbling growth. Early Monday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that bank would take necessary steps to stabilize financial markets amid the uncertainty caused the by spread of the virus. Meanwhile, futures imply a move by the power U.S. Federal Reserve in its March 18 policy announcement.
The Bank of Canada makes its next announcement on Wednesday. As of last week, markets were predicting a more than 60-per-cent chance of a rate cut on Wednesday. A cut in April is fully priced in.
Monday’s market action, however, looked likely to remain volatile with some early gains coming off the boil after the OECD cut its global growth forecast to 2.4 per cent for the year, the lowest since 2009 and down from a forecast of 2.9 per cent in November. Last week, markets saw their worst showing since the financial crisis as investors fled stock markets, spooked by the sudden spread of the coronavirus outside of China.
“I guess this once again also highlights what happens when investors feel the central banks will always have their backs,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said, noting the markets were able to overlook weak figures on China’s factory activity over the weekend.
“And they’re certainly banking on that, with the markets now fully pricing in a 50 basis point cut from the Fed with a strong possibility of 75 basis points.”
On Bay Street, markets will get the latest quarterly results from cannabis company Tilray Inc. after the close of trading. Consensus estimates suggest analysts are looking for a loss of about 38 cents a share. Revenue is seen rising to $55.52-million. In early February, Tilray cut its workforce by about 10 per cent to cut costs.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was modestly positive in morning trading after a strong start, rising 0.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up about 1 per cent while Germany’s DAX slid 0.46 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was flat.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped to finish up 3.15 per cent despite figures showing factory activity in China at a record low last month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.95 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in a volatile session as markets look to OPEC and its allies to announce deeper production cuts later in the week.
The day range on Brent so far US$48.40 to US$52. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$43.32 to US$46.71. At one point early in the day, both benchmarks had risen roughly 3 per cent after touching multi-year lows. If the gains hold, it would be the first positive session for both after six days of losses. Crude prices are down more than 20 per cent since the start of the year.
Expectations that OPEC+ will take further action to shore up the market helped underpin prices in early going. A weekend report by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with talks, said OPEC could agree to deeper production cuts with or without Russia’s support.
OPEC has been discussing cutting oil production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd), among other options, as it seeks to stabilise declining oil prices, OPEC and industry sources told Reuters last week. A technical committee had earlier recommended a cut of 600,000 barrels a day.
However, some analysts also cautioned that any positive market impact from a move by OPEC could be temporary, given current volatility.
“With COVID-19 moving through global economies like a wrecking ball, any optimism that follows a positive OPEC outcome could be short-lived and that oil will not begin to recover until COVID-19 is no longer seen as a risk,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
OPEC’s meeting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Gold prices advanced, recouping some of Friday’s declines. Spot gold gained 1.2 per cent to US$1,603.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 2.5 per cent to US$1,606.00. Analysts, however, suggested challenges remain for the metal.
“Gold recorded wild swings last Friday,” Swissquote Bank’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. "The price of an ounce tanked to US$1562 despite the heavy sell-off in the equity space. The precious metal traded near the US$1600 on Monday.
“The record-high speculative long positions warn that improved risk appetite could trigger decent headwinds in gold prices moving forward. A return to US$1500 per ounce would not be extravagant.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar hovered around the 75-US-cent mark early Monday as investors await a midweek policy announcement from the Bank of Canada.
The day range on the loonie is 74.40 US cents to 75.10 US cents.
Increasingly, markets a looking for central banks around the world to cut rates in response to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.
As of last week, markets had priced in a more than 60-per-cent chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut by Canada’s central bank on Wednesday with a similar move possible in April.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said that bank’s economists now expect the central bank to cut its key rate to 1.50 per cent his week, from the current 1.75 per cent.
“The plunge in global equity markets and the sharp drop in commodity prices, in particular crude oil, increase the risk that the confidence hit in markets will filter through to household and business sentiment,” she said.
She said RBC also expects the bank to leave the door open for another move lower when it makes its April policy announcement.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar touched a one-month low against a group of world currencies and market expectations of an easing cycle from the Federal Reserve increase. On Friday, Fed chair Jerome Powell issued a statement saying that the central bank would “act as appropriate” to support the U.S. economy.
The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent. Against the euro, the greenback fell to a one-month low of US$1.109.
Japan’s yen rose 0.3 per cent to 107.82 per U.S. dollar as that country’s central bank also issued a statement saying it would take necessary steps to stabilize financial markets.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was 1.08 per cent while the yield on the 30-year note was 1.65 per cent around 6 a.m. ET.
More company news
Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri will step down in September and be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, who used to work for the Finnish company and is the current CEO of energy group Fortum , Nokia said on Monday. Mr. Suri has been in the role for six years and was previously head of Nokia Siemens Networks.
Economic news
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI for February.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Index for February. The Street expects a reading of 50.5, down from 50.9 in January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for January. Estimate is an increase of 0.6 per cent from December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press