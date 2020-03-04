Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures bounced higher Wednesday after early results showed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was on track for a dramatic comeback on Super Tuesday. Global markets shift higher with MSCI’s all-country index gaining 0.2 per cent. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also positive as investors await an expected rate cut by the Bank of Canada a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an emergency reduction in borrowing costs to combat the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
Wall Street futures gathered steam in the premarket period as results from Super Tuesday showed Mr. Biden sweeping nine states including Texas, with Dow futures at one point moving more than 500 points higher. Futures had struggled in the overnight period amid lingering concern that the surprise Fed rate cut signalled serious worries about the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. markets tanked on Tuesday in the wake of the move. Early Wednesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said in an interview that the Fed’s half point cut wasn’t driven by last week’s market rout, although it was noted.
“It appears that the move [by the Fed] rather frustrated investors who were expecting a more creative, or impactful action than a simple rate cut, which they thought wouldn’t remedy to disrupted supply chain problems,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“We have a real issue here: investors are expecting central bankers to become the heroes that they are not meant to be.”
On this side of the border, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to also cut rates in its morning policy announcement, with the magnitude of the reduction up for debate.
“Traders are pricing in a very high chance of a 0.25-per-cent interest rate cut to 1.5 per cent,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “In light of the Fed, the BoC might go down the 0.5 per cent cut route too.”
On the corporate side, construction firm Aecon Group Inc. hiked its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent after Tuesday’s close. The company will pay 16 cents per share on April 2, up from 14.5 per cent previously. The move came as Aecon reported earnings in the most recent quarter of $20.2-million or 31 cents per diluted share, compared with $27.9-million or 41 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had been looking for earnings in the latest quarter of 32 cents a share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
On Wednesday, TransAlta Corp. and Baytex Energy Corp. report before the open. After the close, MEG Energy Corp. reports quarterly results.
On Wall Street, shares of retailer Nordstrom Inc. sank nearly 10 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast 2020 profit below market expectations. The forecast came after Nordstrom reported total revenue in its latest quarter of US$4.54-billion up from US$4.48-billion, but short of analysts’ estimates of US$4.56-billion.
Overseas, major European markets were positive, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 1.01 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1 per cent and France’s CAC gained 1.15 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index finished 0.63 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up early gains to finished down 0.24 per cent. In Japan, Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.08 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced as traders await an agreement from OPEC and its allies on production cuts aimed at shoring up the market as the spread of the coronavirus weighs on demand.
The day range on Brent is US$51.61 to US$52.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$46.79 to US$48.16. At last check, both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent.
The gains come as OPEC and its allies prepare to gather for a two-day meeting to weigh output reductions aimed at bolstering prices. A technical committee met Tuesday and revised a previous recommendation for production cuts up to 1 million barrels a day.
“The problem facing the OPEC+ group is that the full impact of the COVID-19 is completely unquantifiable, and regardless of the depth of the cut, it won’t meet market expectations, especially with the market still very prone to sell off on secondary outbreak headlines,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But [with] the collapse in oil prices and evidence that the virus is still spreading, the clock is ticking, so I’m assuming the depth of the production cut will come in at the midpoint of the [joint technical commitee’s] recommendation.”
Wednesday’s gains were also underpinned by a smaller-than-expected increase in weekly U.S. crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 28 to 446.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.6 million barrels. More official figures are due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
Gold prices, meanwhile, slid after spiking 3 per cent on Tuesday in the wake of the Fed rate cut.
Spot gold slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,636.13 per ounce, after rising as much as 0.7 per cent earlier in the session and recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since 2016 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,637.20 per ounce.
“In the very short term, gold has perhaps reached its upside limit as this rate cut is priced in,” CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer although growing expectations that the Bank of Canada could match the Fed’s half percentage point rate cut continue to weigh on the loonie.
The day range on the loonie so far is 74.70 US cents to 74.93 US cents.
“There is a lot of debate about what the BoC will do at today’s meeting – a 50-basis-point cut is close to fully priced in, but if there is one central bank that doesn’t mind surprising markets, it is the BoC,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.
“...We are in the 25 basis point camp, though not convinced that will lead to anything more than a kneejerk pop higher in CAD that should be sold into.”
The Bank of Canada’s policy announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET.
On global markets, the euro held near its highest level and the U.S. dollar regained some ground lost after the Fed’s rate cut on Tuesday.
The euro rose 0.1 per cent in early London trading to US$1.11760, but remained below Tuesday’s two-month high at US$1.12135.
The U.S. dollar, which fell to a five-month low at 106.85 yen in Asia on Wednesday, rebounded and was last up 0.2 per cent at 107.355 yen, according to Reuters. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was also higher.
Britain’s pound was last trading at US$1.2792, down 0.2 per cent for the day with prospects of a rate cut by the Bank of England and uncertainty over trade talks between Britain and the European Union weighing.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower 0.961 per cent after hitting a record low of 0.906 per cent on Tuesday. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 1.58 per cent.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for February.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press