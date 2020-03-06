Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures sank again Friday as market volatility continues in the wake of rising global cases of coronavirus and growing concern about the impact on the world economy. World stocks were lower heading into the week’s final session, with MSCI’s all-country index falling 0.7 per cent. In this country, TSX futures with crude prices sinking on reports that Russia won’t back new production cuts proposed by OPEC.
Friday’s declines came as countries around the Globe struggle to stem the rising number cases of people infected with the virus. On Thursday, the virus was reported in at least four new U.S. states, according to Reuters.
Dow futures were down by more than 500 points just before 7 a.m. ET.
Central banks in Canada, the U.S. and Australia have all cut interest rates this week in an effort to underpin those economies. The European Central Bank is largely expected to follow suit. But some analysts have suggested those efforts have failed to help ease investors’ fears.
“If the US Federal Reserve was hoping that its 50-basis-point rate cut on Tuesday would help restore investor confidence then they miscalculated quite badly,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets, said.
“This week’s emergency rate cut would appear to be the equivalent of the central bank trying to throw a treble twenty in darts, and only succeeding in getting a treble one. In aiming to send a big message to the markets, all they succeeded in doing was sowing more fear, and using up some of their monetary policy buffer.”
Money markets are already pricing in another move lower on rates by the Fed at its next meeting. The Bank of Canada has also left the door open to another move at its April meeting.
Meanwhile, investors continue to move out of equities and toward safer holdings, pushing U.S. debt prices higher with yields hitting record lows early Friday. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note fell below 0.8 per cent for the first time. Gold, another safe-haven asset, was on track for its best weekly gain since 2011.
Elsewhere, jobs reports are due on both sides of the border Friday, although market reaction may be more muted than normal given current concerns about the negative economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus.
In Canada, economists are expecting to see the addition of about 11,000 new jobs when Statistics Canada releases its reading on February employment at 8:30 a.m. The jobless rate is seen edging up to 5.6 per cent.
In the U.S., markets are looking for that economy to have added about 175,000 new jobs last month, with an unemployment rate of 3.6 per cent.
Overseas, major European markets were deep in the red in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 3.31 per cent, with travel and leisure stocks among the hardest hit. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 3.34 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 3.52 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 2.72 per cent, following Wall Street’s weak hand off from Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.32 per cent.
Commodities
Crude price fell sharply on reports that Russia won’t sign onto a plan by OPEC and its allies to deliver deep production cuts to offset the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$48.54 to US$50.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$44.68 to US$46.38. Both benchmarks were down more than 2 per cent in early going Friday.
On Thursday, OPEC members agreed to cut production by 1.5 million barrels a day until the end of the year. The reduction amounts to a about 3.6 per cent of global supplies. However, the reduction was made contingent on Russia participating.
However, a Russian high-level source told Reuters on Friday that Moscow would not back an OPEC call for extra reductions in oil output and would agree only to an extension of existing cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
“There was talk that Russia are not keen on the cuts,” CMC market analyst David Madden said in a note. “Moscow has form when it comes to resisting reducing output but some sort of cut is likely to happen. Several hours after OPEC revealed the news about cut, oil fell to the session lows. Traders basically took the view that if the supply needs to cut by a sizable amount, things must be bad in regards to future demand.”
The OPEC meeting continues Friday.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were on track for their best weekly showing since late 2011.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to US$1,674.20 per ounce, after climbing more than 2 per cent on Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,675.20.
Coronavirus fears have pushed gold up more than 5 per cent already this week.
“Gold looks like one of the most attractive assets in this global environment,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, trading in the mid-74-US-cent range, ahead of the release of the latest employment figures.
The day range on the loonie so far is 74.52 US cents to 74.74 US cents.
The loonie took a hit Thursday when Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said this country’s economic resilience could be “seriously tested” by the coronavirus outbreak, depending on its severity and duration. The remarks were Mr. Poloz’s first since the central bank cut interest rates by a half percentage point on Wednesday.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, described the tone of Mr. Poloz’s remarks as leaning dovish.
“The speech itself was similar to [Wednesday’s] statement with a bit more detail,” she said.
“Poloz said the BoC [was] leaning towards a cut even before the virus. They think they have done a lot this week to cushion against a blow, but they don’t know how big that blow will be.”
On the jobs front, she said RBC is forecasting a February gain of 10,000 positions, slightly below the market forecast of 11,000.
“Employment gains remain above-trend (currently at 22,300 a month over the last year) but have been roughly flat since October,” she said.
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar fell further against the yen and the euro as U.S. Treasury yields slid.
The euro last stood at US$1.1234, after hitting US$1.1249, its best level since August. The U.S. dollar index was down at 96.438, near its weakest this year, according to Reuters.
Against the yen, the dollar dropped 0.3 per cent to 105.82 yen .
More company news
Tesla Inc has secured Chinese government approval to sell longer-range China-made model 3 vehicles in China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday. The vehicles will have a driving range of more than 600 kilometres before they need to be recharged, the ministry said in a statement, while the current China-made Model 3 has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres.
Enbridge Inc. said Friday it has hired companies to design and build a disputed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, despite pending legal challenges, according to The Associated Press. The company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel, which would replace twin pipes that have lain across the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan since 1953. State Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a Michigan Court of Claims ruling last October that upheld an agreement between Enbridge and former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to drill the tunnel through bedrock beneath the straits.
Costco Wholesale Corp said concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have prompted customers to stock up on essentials, including disinfectants, forcing the warehouse operator to replenish certain items frequently. The company has lately been seeing a surge in footfall as customers queue up at its U.S. stores, similar to the holiday season, which has forced it to place quantity limits on some products.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade deficit for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for January.
(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for February
With Reuters and The Canadian Press