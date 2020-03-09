Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
North American stock futures tanked early Monday alongside crashing world markets as rising concerns about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus and the freefall in crude prices after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans to hike production sent shockwaves around the globe
Crude prices, already struggling with the impact of the spread of the virus on demand, dropped more than 30 per cent at one point after a production deal between OPEC and its allies fell apart, leading Saudi Arabia launch into a all-out price war with Russia.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures signalled losses of more than 1,000 points. TSX futures were similarly dire with the S&P/TSX 60 futures index losing roughly 5 per cent in predawn hours.
Sinking crude prices add to recent market volatility as investors struggle to gauge the global impact of the spread of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Italy locked down 16 million people in the north as cases of the virus surge.
“Where do you begin on a day like today?” OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. “It’s absolute carnage out there and it’s going to take a huge response from policy makers to restore order.”
“As if policy makers and investors weren’t struggling enough to get to grips with the rapid and unpredictable spread of the coronavirus, they’ve now been handed the additional problem of collapsing oil prices.”
The rush from equities, meanwhile, sent investors scrambling for safe-haven holdings, with Japan’s yen jumping and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling below 0.5 per cent for the first time.
In this country, investors will get February housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
Overseas, markets were deep in the red. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell into bear market territory and was down roughly 6 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped more than 7 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 6.26 per cent. France’s CAC 40 sank 7.13 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 5.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 4.23 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 3.01 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices suffered their biggest one-day rout since the Gulf War as Saudi Arabia launched into a price war after a deal to curb production among OPEC and its allies collapsed.
The day range on Brent is US$31.02 to US$38.34. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$27.34 to US$33.59.
The low end of both ranges represents the weakest for each benchmark since February 2016.
The drop comes as Saudi Arabia fires the first shot in a price war after failing to get Russia’s co-operation to deepen and extend production caps to offset the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on global demand.
“The rationale [for Saudi Arabia] must surely be that in sending oil prices to their lowest levels since 2016, and their biggest one day fall since the days of the 1991 Gulf War, the action might prompt the Russians back to the table to agree a production cut,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
"This seems a high stakes gamble given how high the Saudi break-even price is, when you price in all of their welfare spending. The one upside for Saudi Arabia is that this will be even more painful for Iran, already suffering as a result of a coronavirus outbreak."
Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said early Monday that global oil demand is set to contract in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade.
The Paris-based group said it expects oil demand to be 99.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, lowering its annual forecast by nearly 1 million bpd and signalling a contraction of 90,000 bpd, the first time demand will have fallen since 2009.
France’s energy minister also said Saudi Arabia, which holds the presidency of the G20 economic powers this year, must coordinate on oil prices to avoid economic disruption for other countries, according to Reuters.
“I want Saudi Arabia, as president of the G20 richest countries, to enter into coordination on the oil price question so that it doesn’t shake up the markets,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio.
“In the long term, if oil prices fall too much that worries markets and has repercussions on financing for our companies and economies,” he added.
In other commodities, gold prices slid after hitting multiyear highs as investors took profits.
Spot gold touched its highest since December 2012 at US$1,702.56 before being knocked back to stand 0.5 per cent lower at US$1,665.68 per ounce. U.S. gold futures shed 0.4 per cent to US$1,666.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar sank as currencies linked to crude prices took a beating.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.69 US cents to 74.27 US cents.
“Saudi Arabia signalled it was prepared to go into all out price war, after failure to agree output cuts with Russia last week, offering its crude at huge discounts,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note. “In FX, CAD leads losses on a combination of risk-off and lower crude and the Japanese yen leads gains.”
In other commodity-sensitive currencies, the Australian and New Zealand dollars both fell about 2 per cent. The Norwegian krone sank 3 per cent to hit a record low.
“This fall in the oil price just comes at the worst time, or at least that’s how financial markets are reading it,” Paul Mackel, head of emerging markets FX research at HSBC in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
“Volatility across assets is overshadowing any type of silver lining from a fall in the oil price,” he said.
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar fell about 3 per cent against Japan’s yen as U.S. Treasury yields sank.
The U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level since September 2018 before recovering somewhat to trade at 95.181, down 0.3 per cent. The Swiss franc, also viewed as a safe-haven currency, added nearly 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar.
More company news
Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday Elizabeth Duke has resigned as the chair of its board, effective Mar 8. James Quigley has also resigned as a member of the board, the bank said in a statement.
The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports that a battle for dominance in Canada’s East Coast fisheries is playing out, as rival food companies weigh $450-million-plus bids for Clearwater Seafoods Inc., the country’s largest owner of licences to harvest lobster and shellfish. Clearwater’s board of directors put the Halifax-based company up for sale last week by launching a strategic review after Clearwater “recently received several expressions of interest” from potential buyers, according to a press release. Clearwater’s board said options under consideration include sale of all or part of the company, or a merger.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for February. Analyst estimate is an annualized rate decline of 3.9 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for January. Estimate is down 3.0 per cent from December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press