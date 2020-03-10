Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures rallied early Tuesday and global markets clawed back some of the previous session’s brutal losses as hopes that stimulus measures including the possibility of a U.S. payroll tax cut helped soothe investors’ frayed nerves. Major European markets were higher in morning trading while key Asian indexes also finished in the black. On Bay Street, TSX futures also gained as crude prices stabilized somewhat after Monday’s sharp declines.
In early going, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up about 3 per cent after seeing the worst declines since the financial crisis on Monday. Crude prices also gained following the deepest declines since the Gulf War, although off early morning highs.
“Today will be a like a hangover,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “All you can do is put a brave face on all the bad things that happened the day before.”
He said Monday’s declines indicate a market trying to price in the economic fallout from an oil price war and the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.
“Quarantines, goods shortages even civil disorder need to be priced in,” he said. “We think we are probably not there yet.”
Oil companies, he said, took the brunt of the hit with firms like BP losing nearly 20 per cent of their market value. Ultimately, he said, the oil majors will survive the rout but face the “ugly choice” of either cutting dividends or taking on more debt. “We think the [dividends] will go,” Mr. Lawler said.
Markets got a lift when U.S. President Donald Trump raised the prospect late Monday of a payroll tax cut in a bid to offset the damage from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief,” Mr. Trump told a press briefing.
Other stimulus efforts were also viewed as positive by the markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised the size of its fund injections into the markets. In Europe, the European Central Bank meets Thursday and is expected to follow the leads of its global counterparts to act. Britain also gets its annual budget on Wednesday with suggestions being raised that it could contain coordinated stimulus measures with the Bank of England. Japan’s economy minister also said that government wound’t hesitate to take necessary steps to offset the impact on the Japanese economy.
Still, analysts cautioned that market volatility remains and measures like payroll tax cuts will have a bigger long-term benefit rather than immediately calm market fears.
“Ultimately, the sustainability of any rebound will hang on the policies we hear from various governments and central banks over the coming days,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “Significant efforts to contain the spread and support companies facing cash shortages will be most effective in the near-term, far more so than just a constant reminder that fatality numbers are currently low and stocks are cheap. Those reassurances will fall on deaf ears.”
Overseas, European markets were up in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 jumping more than 3 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 3.12 per cent just after 5 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX gained 3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 3.31 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei recovered from early losses to finish up 0.85 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.82 per cent. Hong Kong’s ended up 1.41 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recovered some of the previous session’s losses in early going as hopes for stimulus efforts and the slowing spread of the virus in China helped offset concerns over the threat of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The day range on Brent so far is US$35 to US$37.38 a barrel. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$30.20 to US$33.73. Both benchmarks were up about 4 per cent in the predawn hours although off early morning highs. Both sank 25 per cent on Monday to post their biggest single-day declines since the Gulf War after the collapse of a production agreement by OPEC and its allies.
Still, OANDA’s Craig Erlam cautioned that Tuesday’s gains were “nothing to get excited about.”
"Sentiment in the market was already fragile enough without an oil price war, although consumers worried about recession will hardly be feeling too down," he said.
“If Saudi Arabia was hoping to bully Russia back to the table then this was certainly the opportune moment, it’s just not clear whether they will allow themselves to be bullied.”
He added that Russia could see the latest declines as an opportunity to hit a heavily indebted U.S. shale industry that has been chipping away at market share in recent years.
“In the short-term, it’s tough to be particularly bullish about oil prices, despite a decent rebound today,” he said. "That said, if we approach yesterday’s lows again, traders may take a longer term view as the downside for prices becomes far more limited at these levels."
In other commodities, gold prices slumped as the broader market rebounded.
Spot gold declined 1 per cent to US$1,663.16 per ounce, after hitting its highest since December 2012 at US$1,702.56 on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,664.80.
“Markets are getting a little bit edgy. Risk is turning on due to the fiscal policy measures out of the United States and Japan, which is negative for gold over the short term,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer after dropping to its lowest level in three years on Monday amid the collapse in oil prices.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.97 US cents to 73.48 US cents.
“All markets have seen a reversal of yesterday’s moves today,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said, noting a broad rebound in risk sentiment.
For the loonie, there were no major economic reports due Tuesday, suggesting the dollar will be at the mercy of commodity prices and broader market moves through the session.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar recovered Tuesday after big losses against the yen, euro and Swiss franc during the previous session.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 95.613. It rallied 1.9 per cent against the yen to 104.28, off Monday’s 101.18 low.
The euro dropped 0.4 per cent versus the dollar to US$1.1385 . The U.S. dollar rose 1.2 per cent to 0.9361 Swiss franc on Tuesday, then fell to 0.9299 francs after three days of heavy selling pushed it to its lowest in almost five years. Against the pound, the U.S. currency rose 0.5 per cent to $1.3067, according to Reuters.
U.S. Treasury yields, meanwhile, bounced off historic lows. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 0.723 per cent at last check. The yield on the 30-year note was also up at 1.181 per cent.
Economic news
Quebec and New Brunswick provincial budgets
With Reuters and The Canadian Press