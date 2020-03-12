Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
North American stock futures tanked again Thursday as measures outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus failed to ease investors worries. Global shares sold off overnight while travel stocks sank in premarket trading and MSCI’s all-country index dropped 20 per cent from its recent peak to fall into a bear market.
Dow futures were down more than 5 per cent just after 5 a.m. ET. TSX futures were similarly weak as the North American open approached. Both indexes dropped into bear market territory after Wednesday’s volatile session, which saw the Dow decline nearly 6 per cent. At Wednesday’s close, the S&P/TSX Composite Index had lost 4.6 per cent on the day and sat 20.5 below its recent peak.
The overnight losses came after Mr. Trump announced that travel from Europe would be suspended for 30 days as part of a government effort to slow the spread of the virus. The United Kingdom was made exempt from the ban, which the U.S. President also said wouldn’t affect trade. Mr. Trump also announced other measures, including instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments for entities hit by the virus.
However, Mr. Trump’s remarks were quickly overtaken by other headlines, including a decision by the NBA to suspend its season after a player tested positive for the virus and news that actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had also tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Trump managed to spook an already spooked market,' Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said in an early note.
“The biggest source of disappointment on Wall Street was the lack of specific ways to support people and (small to mid-size enterprises) of the sort that were announced in the U.K. budget. Paid sick leave, free testing and a solution for uninsured Americans were all missing,” Mr. Lawler said.
Travel stocks were already feeling the pain of the travel ban in the premarket. American Airlines Group Inc. stock was down more than 13 per cent ahead of the North American open. Delta Air Lines Inc. shares lost more than 10 per cent. United Airlines Holdings Inc. was also down nearly 11 per cent.
Overseas, major European markets were a sea of red in the morning session, with the pan-Eurpean STOXX 600 falling 6.67 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 5.93 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 6.82 per cent and 6.55 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 4.41 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.52 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 3.66 per cent.
On the corporate side, Bombardier Inc. announced late Wednesday that Alain Bellemare is out as the chief executive is exiting as chief executive officer. He will be replaced effective April 6 by Hydro-Québec CEO Éric Martel. Bombardier said its board unanimously concluded that it was the appropriate time for a new leader to take the helm.
Canadian earnings due Thursday include results from Sobeys parent Empire Co. as well as Transat, Quebecor and Dorel.
Commodities
Crude prices sold off early Thursday as the U.S. ban on travel from Europe and a proclamation from the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus crisis a pandemic added further pressure to an already volatile market.
The day range on Brent so far is US$33.30 to US$36.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$30.68 to US$33.63.
Both benchmarks fell as much as 5 per cent in the predawn hours. Both are now down roughly 50 per cent from highs seen in the first month of the year.
The U.S. travel ban is seen as hitting an already struggling airline industry hard and further reducing the demand for fuel.
The ban comes as Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a standoff that has sideswiped prices after Moscow refused to agree to deeper production cuts by OPEC and its allies, causing the pact to fall apart.
“If this doesn’t get Saudi and Russia back to the table, I don’t think anything will,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said. "But in the meantime, with jet fuel demand about to fall off a cliff edge, the trend is...sell, sell, selll."
On Wednesday, the United Arab Eremites joined Saudi Arabia in announcing plans to boost output after the failure of the OPEC+ meeting last week.
UAE’s national oil company, ADNOC, said it expects to raise crude sales to more than 4 million barrels per day and accelerate a push to boost capacity by a quarter to 5 million barrels per day.
“Without OPEC+, the global oil market has lost its regulator and now only market mechanisms can dictate the balance between supply and demand,” Espen Erlingsen, head of upstream research at Rystad Energy.
Gold prices, meanwhile, gained as worries about the spread of the virus roiled the broader market.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,642.46 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at US$1,642.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar sat well below the 73-US-cent mark, pressured by falling crude prices and economic headwinds.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.36 US cents to 72.71 US cents.
“The market shrugged off [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s $1-billion fiscal package to combat the coronavirus, as it is a meagre 0.04 per cent of GDP,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said.
"As a comparison, the package announced by the U.K. government is £30-billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP."
She noted the federal government also announced that the next budget will be delivered March 30 “so the market will be watching to see if it contains any additional measures.”
There were no major Canadian economic reports due Thursday to offer further direction for the loonie.
On global markets, safe-haven currencies gained with both the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen advancing against the U.S. dollar.
In early London trading, the Japanese currency climbed 0.8 per cent versus the greenback to 103.65 yen just below a four-year high of 101.28 hit on Monday, according to Reuters. The Swiss franc climbed 0.2 per cent $0.9365 versus the greenback.
Currency markets are now awaiting a policy decision from the European Central Bank, which is widely expected to join its world counterparts in cutting rates.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 0.721 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 1.265 ahead of the North American open.
Economic news
ECB monetary policy meeting
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. jobless claims for week of March 7. Estimate is 218,000, up 2,000 from the previous week.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press