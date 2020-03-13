Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures erased early losses Friday to turn higher after the previous session’s historic rout. Major European markets also made tentative gains in morning trading although volatility continues to govern global stocks. On Bay Street, TSX futures were up in early going as crude prices rebounded but still looked to be headed to their biggest weekly loss since 2008.
In the predawn hours, Dow futures were up more than 500 points, regrouping after earlier losses. On Thursday, the Dow posted its biggest percentage drop since 1987. The S&P 500 ended the session down 9.5 per cent, joining the Dow in bear market territory. The picture was even worse on this side of the border, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeting more than 1,700 points to post its biggest loss since 1940.
“Markets might be bouncing on stricter U.S. containment measures, central bank policy deluge, and more fiscal [stimulus] to come,” AxiCorp trader Stephen Innes said in an early note. “But investors remain in peril’s path.”
He said lack of early testing in the United States had been contributing to early fears about the spread of the virus. But increasingly, local U.S. governments and other organizations are curtailing activities, offering some solace to panicked markets.
“The market has seemed to stabilize by that more-positive response from the U.S. policymakers,” he said. “Now the markets are awaiting the healthcare/fiscal package that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are working together on.”
Despite Friday’s respite, global stocks were still heading for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, hit a three-year low in Asian trading and is down 16 per cent this week so far - its worst performance since October 2008 when Lehman Brothers’ collapse triggered the global crisis, according to Reuters.
Overseas, European markets, which saw one of their worst days on record on Thursday, were positive in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.39 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 2.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.87 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.36 per cent.
Early Friday, Norway’s central bank became the latest to cut rates in an attempt to bolster its economy as the virus spreads. Norges Bank cut its key policy rate by half a percentage point.
Still, Italian bonds continued to signal concern in European markets with the the benchmark 10-year yield -- which moves inversely to price -- rising another 16 basis points in early trade. The yield rose by 55 basis points on Thursday - its worst day since November 2011, near the peak of the euro zone debt crisis - after the European Central Bank kept rates steady and put the onus firmly on governments, sending markets into a tailspin, Reuters reported on Friday.
In Asia, stocks saw a volatile session on the back of Wall Street’s record losses with Japan’s Nikkei finishing down 6.08 per cent after dropping as much as 10 per cent early in the day. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.14 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained early Friday but were still set for their worst weekly decline since the financial crisis of 2008.
In early going, crude prices were up more than 4 per cent alongside stabilizing world markets. The day range on Brent is US$32.50 to US$35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$30.33 to US$33.26.
For the week, Brent is on track for a 24-per-cent price decline, its biggest drop since the final month of 2008. WTI is down about 21 per cent for the week, which also marks the biggest drop since the financial crisis.
Traders had already been struggling with demand concerns as the novel coronavirus spread when prices took a further hit after talks by OPEC and its allies to deepen and extend production cuts fell apart, sparking a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Prices again fell Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tight restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States, fuelling demand fears.
“The oil market has traded in lockstep with risk sentiment in Asia, which has been bolstered by more stringent COVID-19 policy containment measures out of the U..S and expectations of another fiscal deluge,” Mr. Innes said.
"But likely capping any rally impulse to this week’s highs, traders continue to run with the dominant Saudi and Russia supply narrative."
In other commodities, gold prices also rebounded but were headed for weekly declines.
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent to US$1,588.83 per ounce, having fallen more than 1 per cent earlier. For the week, gold - which dropped more than 4 per cent on Thursday - is down about 5 per cent. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,589.20.
“The recovery after panic selling across all asset classes has supported precious metals too,” Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar bounced higher early Friday as crude prices improved and broader markets staged a tentative rebound.
Ahead of the North American open, the loonie was trading near the higher end of the day range of 71.70 US cents to 72.40 US cents. On Thursday, the Canadian dollar touched its lowest level in four years against the U.S. dollar.
In an early note, RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said risk appears to be stabilizing after record declines.
“Asian equity markets are catching up with the fall in U.S. cash markets into the close, though U.S. futures are again eking out small gains overnight, which is setting the tone in FX markets,” he said.
The only Canadian economic release due Friday was for February existing home sales but Mr. Cole said those numbers will likely take a backseat to the broader risk backdrop. Other headlines that could affect the currency include news that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the new coronavirus and the couple are isolating themselves for at least 14 days.
On global currency markets, the euro traded at US$1.12035, following a 0.7-per-cent drop on Thursday after the ECB said it would introduce more stimulus but kept its key rate unchanged. For the week, the euro is on course for a 0.7 per cent decline.
Against Britain’s pound, the U.S. dollar fell to US$1.2596 on Friday, following its biggest one-day gain against sterling since July 2016.
The dollar rose 1.1 per cent to 105.81 yen on Friday, on course for a 0.5-per-cent weekly advance.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press