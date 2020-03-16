Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock future fell sharply early Monday as a global equities rout continued despite an emergency move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates to near zero in a bid to stabilize markets. Bay Street futures were similarly weak with crude prices again falling on dropping demand in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and a price war between top producers.
Wall Street futures plunged overnight, triggering a down limit after losing 5 per cent. Major European markets were deep in the red in morning trading, with the pan-European STOXX 600 sliding roughly 8 per cent. Asian markets also felt the pain, finishing down.
“Central banks led by the U.S. shot off a bazooka of lower interest rates and quantitative easing but it has missed target,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “Markets are back into free fall. Friday’s gains have evaporated and shares are headed deeper into bear market territory."
On Sunday, the Fed cut interest rates by 1 per cent and launched a US$700-billion quantitative easing program of bond purchases.
“A second emergency rate cut three days before the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting smacks of desperation,” Mr. Lawler said. “It’s the same reaction we saw in markets to the first 0.5-per-cent cut. Presumably central bankers wished to appear assertive but they look impotent to the coronavirus scare.”
The Fed is set to begin its two-day scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Bank of Japan followed suit, announcing after an emergency meeting early Monday that it would expand purchases of stocks, bonds and other assets and offer zero interest, one-year loans to companies to help them avert a financial shortfall. New Zealand’s central bank also cut rates on Sunday. On Friday, the Bank of Canada cut its key lending rate by another half percentage point at an emergency press conference with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
“While these moves may go some way to easing any potential blockages in the plumbing of the financial markets, they won’t adequately compensate for the upcoming economic shocks that are about to come our way as a result of the events currently unfolding across Europe, as borders get closed and populations get locked down,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Central banks have played their part in the past few weeks, it is now up to global policymakers, G7, and or G20 to step in with large scale fiscal measures in the coming weeks and months to complement these measures.”
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address Canadians around 1 p.m. ET.
In Europe, all major sectors in the pan-European STOXX 600 were in the red in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 6.64 per cent. Germany’s DAX sank 7.37 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 8.83 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed Monday’s session down 2.46 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 4.03 per cent.
On the corporate side, Calgary-based Vermilion Energy Inc. announced early Monday that it was cutting its 2020 capital budget by $80-million to $100-million. It also slashed its monthly dividend from 11.5 cents to 2 cents, citing the impact of the global decline in commodity prices. Crescent Point Energy Corp. also said it is cutting its capital spending program by about 35 per cent. Crescent Point also said, after payment of the first quarter dividend of 1 cent a share on April 1, it would revise its payout to 1 cent per share per year. It said the move gives it additional flexibility in the current environment.
On Wall Street, airline stocks continue to struggle. Shares of Delta Air Lines. Inc were down nearly 15 per cent. United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell more than 16 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to fall alongside tanking equity markets with weakening demand and increased output from key producers hammering sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$31.28 to US$35.84. Last week, Brent fell 25 per cent, the biggest weekly decline since the financial crisis of 2008. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$29.75 to US$33.75.
Analysts said Sunday’s Fed rate cut did little to stem the decline in crude prices.
“Fed action will not repair global supply chains, and it is not even clear at this point if fiscal deluge will be useful either with travel on planes, trains or even automobiles getting curtailed around the globe," AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
"A Fed interest rate cut would have helped immensely if the demand was anchored, but, since global oil demand has become wholly unhinged due to the COVID-19 swath of economic carnage, the path of least resistance remains lower."
Demand concerns have been further complicated by the collapse of an agreement among OPEC nations and their allies to curb production after Russia refused to agree to extending and deepening those reductions. In response, Saudi Arabia has raised output and cut prices on sales to Asia and Europe. A Reuters report on Monday citing unnamed sources said a technical meeting of the OPEC+ group had been called off.
“Fear remains the crux of the problem here as market players remain unconvinced that monetary policy easing and liquidity injections will solve an essentially healthcare crisis,” OCBC Bank’s economist Selena Ling told Reuters.
“The end-game to me remains not about more policy bazookas, but a peak in global COVID-19 infections and fatalities, and, or a COVID-19 vaccine cure on the horizon.”
In other commodities, gold prices gained although were off early highs as investors continued to seek out safe holdings.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,532.12 per ounce, after rising nearly 3 per cent earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 1 per cent to US$1,531.60 per ounce. Analysts said investors appeared to be selling gold to raise cash as equities sold off.
“The need for cash is still weighing on gold, and while the market is likely oversold, this is currently the dominant factor driving prices, so it might take more of a price decline to encourage the gold as a hedge for all seasons crowd back to the fray,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was hovering around 72-US-cents early Monday as declining crude prices and sinking equities markets continue to weigh on the Canadian currency.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.89 US cents to 72.81 US cents.
“An impressively concerted range of monetary, regulatory and (promised) fiscal measures announced by the Canadian authorities Friday afternoon have been overshadowed by weekend events elsewhere, leaving the Canadian dollar flailing and nearing $1.40 again as risk assets melt and crude oil slides back under US$30,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist for Scotiabank, said.
“Given the Fed’s unprecedented action Sunday, it seems entirely possible that the BoC will come back with another rate cut very shortly—perhaps even today after Friday’s 50 basis points ease (to 0.75%).”
In terms of economic news, markets will get Canadian inflation numbers on Wednesday, with lower gasoline prices likely weighing on the consumer price index for February. January retail sales numbers are due on Friday, although those figures will likely feel dated to the markets given current events.
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar found its footing after initially declining in the wake of the Fed rate cut. The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.1 per cent at 97.938, way off the day’s highs. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was down 1.5 per cent as investors sought out safe-haven currencies. The euro gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.1175.
More company news
Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. says it will close its outlets effective today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our goal is to do our part for the global well-being. As we navigate this complex and challenging landscape, we feel this is the best decision for our people, our clients, our partners and our community as a whole,” Brian Hill, founder, chief executive officer and chairman, said in a statement.
MTY Food Group Inc. says it postpone collection of royalties for a four-week period starting on March 17. “We are cognizant of the overall impact the decreased traffic is having on our restaurants and that we will need to support our franchisees during this difficult period," the company said in a statement.
France’s competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple Inc. 1.1 billion euros (US$-1.23 billion), saying it was guilty of anti-competitive behaviour towards its distribution and retail network. The fine, the biggest ever levied by the French antitrust body, comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on U.S. tech giants by European regulators, who have been delving into the firms’ powerful market position, the tax they pay, and how they protect consumers’ privacy. Apple said it would appeal the watchdog’s ruling, which it said was at odds with legal precedent in France.
Economic news
8 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada's existing home sales for February.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for February.
(4 p.m. ET) Foreign purchases of U.S. securities for January.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press