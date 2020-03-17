Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures whipsawed early Tuesday one day after posting their worst session since the 1987 market crash as volatility continues to roil global equities. European markets gave up early gains to turn lower as the session continued while Asia had a mixed day. On Bay Street, TSX futures also put in a choppy showing.
Dow futures had been up by as much as 800 points in the predawn hours on Tuesday, but quickly turned volatile with futures dipping into the red before recovering somewhat. A day earlier, the index fell more than 12 per cent, marking its worst showing since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
The early activity suggests a market ruled by volatility amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The Cboe Volatility Index, often viewed as a fear gauge for investors, saw its highest close on record on Monday.
“Markets are in the red again this morning, although compared to yesterday the declines are modest,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“U.S. futures went ‘limit up’ early on today, but have started to drop once more, raising the prospect of yet more ‘limit down’ moments after yesterday’s stomach-churning volatility.”
Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said Investors are pinning their hopes on governments "flooding people and businesses with enough cash to survive months of a coronavirus-induced lock down.”
He noted that Japan’s finance minister said he would hold a teleconference with his G7 counterparts, although there appears minimal hope of a more coordinated response. Also Tuesday, he noted that New Zealand “set a good example” with a NZD$12-billion response package, representing about 4 per cent of that country’s GDP.
“By our calculations - if the U.S. matched New Zealand’s per capita coronavirus stimulus spending, it would amount to US$857-billion,” he said.
In this country, policy makers moved to shore up the financial system and bolster the economy.
The Bank of Canada said it will “backstop” financial institutions’ funding needs by broadening a program under which the central bank temporarily buys treasury bills from the country’s major securities dealers. Meanwhile, the Canadian government said it will buy up to $50-billion of insured mortgage pools through the federal housing agency, a move aimed at providing stable funding to banks and mortgage lenders.
In corporate news, retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading.
Overseas, major European markets gave up early gains in a volatile session with the pan-European STOXX 600 sliding 0.83 per cent in morning trading. Travel shares were among the weakest performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.80 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.30 while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.17 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.06 per cent. The broader Topix gained 2.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.87 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.34 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices managed early gains with analysts suggesting bargain hunters are offering a temporary respite to a market roiled by weak demand in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The day range on Brent so far is US$29.81 to US$31.25. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$28.63 to US$30.30. Early in the session, Brent rose as much as 3 per cent while WTI added more than 4 per cent, however both gave back some of those gains as the North American open approached.
“Presumably, the market is getting supported by physical bargain hunters and short covering,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
The U.S. and other countries have suggested they will take advantage of low prices to fill up reserves and storage tanks, which Mr. Innes said has offered a temporary support for prices.
“But those storage facilities are rapidly filling,” he said. “fIf storage does fill, quashing that demand, oil prices are sure to collapse further, and the global markets will then have to hope that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia is resolved before we reach that point of no return.”
Russia and Saudi Arabia have been locked in a price battle since the collapse of an OPEC+ production agreement last week when Moscow rejected a plan to deepen current cuts. As a result, Saudi Arabia said it would boost production and cut prices to some customers.
“Saudi Aramco reiterated its intention to increase production to a record level,” Mr. Innes said, noting some estimates now suggest that crude oversupply will be three times greater than it was in 2016 when OPEC tried to steamroll U.S. share producers.
In other commodities, gold prices were down as investors continue to sell assets to put money into cash amid heightened global uncertainty.
Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to US$1,487.36 per ounce after dropping about 5 per cent on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,488.
“Moves in the gold market are leaving many scratching their heads,” LCG’s Jasper Lawler said.
"Our interpretation is gold as a hard asset had been pricing in big money-printing from the Federal Reserve and other global banks. Now that the rate cuts and revived QE programs are happening, the smart money is stepping aside. "
Currencies
The Canadian dollar continued to fall in early going, holding around the 71-US-cent mark as uncertainty grips currency markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.04 US cents to 71.62 US cents.
In terms of domestic data, markets get a reading on Canadian manufacturing sales, although expectations are for another weak report and economists say the numbers will appear dated because they have been overtaken by current events.
Nominal sales are seen falling about 0.4 per cent for January.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index on Tuesday rose 0.3 per cent to 98.444, close to its recent high of 98.817.
The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1130 while Britain’s pound dropped to its weakest since September, down as much as 0.6 per cent at US$1.2192, according to Reuters. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar gained 1 per cent to 107 yen, recouping much of Monday’s declines.
More company news
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is changing the hours at its bank branches and temporarily closing some that do not offer over-the-counter cash and banking services in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, The Canadian Press reports. The bank says 816 of its locations will remain open, but operate under modified hours, while 206 will temporarily close effective Wednesday. CIBC says any employee affected by the temporary changes will continue to receive their full pay.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that it would temporarily shut its theatres in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, joining other major chains Cineplex Inc and Cineworld Group. AMC said all of its theatres in the United States will close for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17. The fast-spreading virus has also forced Regal Cinemas, operated by UK’s Cineworld, to temporarily close all of its more than 500 theatres in the United States.
Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday began suspending shared rides on its ride-hailing platform in the United States and Canada to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The pooled option, which allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction, has been disabled for users opening the apps in the two countries. “Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve,” senior vice president Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international Securities transactions for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for February.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press