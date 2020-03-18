Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures fell sharply early Wednesday, giving up the previous session’s gains as investor concern over the spread of the coronavirus outweighs government stimulus efforts. Major European markets sank into the red in morning trading, while Asia ended on a weak note. On Bay Street, futures were also down significantly as U.S. crude prices fell to their lowest level since 2003.
North American markets enjoyed a brief reprieve on Tuesday with Wall Street gaining on news that the U.S. government is weighing a US$1-trillion stimulus package that would include relief for small business and airlines as well as direct payments to Americans. In this country, The Globe reports this morning that Ottawa will unveil a emergency aid package of nearly $30-billion to help struggling Canadians and businesses. The Globe also reports that Canada and the U.S. are poised to announce a deal to partially close the border, while allowing trade and commerce to continue.
However, despite those efforts, volatility continued to roil markets. U.S. stock futures sank in the predawn hours, again hitting the “limit down” trading trigger which kicks in when futures fall 5 per cent. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down more than 4 per cent ahead of the open.
“The rebound seems to be losing momentum as of Wednesday,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “The magnitude of the pandemic is outweighing stimulus hopes.”
“As far as short term investors psychology. You know that no government policy can stop the fallout from the coronavirus so you’re not ready to buy but if the blow can be cushioned a little you’re not in quite such a panic to sell.”
In Canada, further efforts to support struggling Canadians emerged last night when the country’s six biggest banks announced that customers would be allowed to defer mortgage payments by up to six months. The Globe reports that the federal Department of Finance had asked the banks to commit to up to six months of breathing room on mortgages.
South of the border, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased efforts to support companies by relaunching a plan to purchase of short-term corporate debt to help companies be able to continue paying workers and buy supplies.
Overseas, Britain announced a US$420-billion package aimed as helping struggling businesses.
Despite those efforts, Europe’s major markets were down sharply in morning action. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.46 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 3.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 3.56 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 2.94 per cent.
In Asia, markets ended lower. Japan’s Nikkei gave back early gains to finish down 1.68 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.83 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 4.18 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices continued to sink with U.S. crude hitting its lowest price since 2003 as travel limits and other restrictions weigh on an already weak demand outlook.
The day range on Brent so far is US$28.05 to US$29.21. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$25.83 to US$27.22.
The bottom end of the spread for WTI represents the lowest level since May 2003, according to Reuters. Brent’s weakest level is that benchmark’s lowest since early 2016.
“With global oil demand collapsing tangentially to the spread of the coronavirus, which looks increasingly acute, coupled with border closure and quarantines getting implemented around the world, the demand prospect looking even more dismal today as everyone rushes to revise demand growth lower,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
Adding to the downward pressure, he added, was Saudi Aramco’s indication on its fourth-quarter conference call that it still intends to raise production to maximum levels of 12 million barrels a day.
Mr. Innes described that policy as “seemingly designed to drive prices to zero as storage quickly fills.”
In other commodities, gold gave back early gains to fall more than 1 per cent as investors sell the metal and opt for cash.
Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to US$1,511.72 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 per cent to US$1,512.10 an ounce.
“The fact that equity markets are still falling is signaling deteriorating global sentiment, which means more investors are going for cash,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading below 70 US cents early Wednesday as crude prices continue to fall and market uncertainty weighs on risk sentiment.
The day range on the loonie so far is 69.81 US cents to 70.58 US cents. The loonie was at the bottom end of that range by early Wednesday morning.
“As the number of cases continues to grow exponentially (with a higher death rate than the global average suggesting under-testing) and social distancing measures fall short of other countries, the fear is that more support will be needed,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in a note.
On the data front, Canadian markets get February inflation numbers ahead of the opening bell. Ms. Lignos says RBC is expecting a 0.4 per cent increase in monthly headline inflation.
The annual rate of inflation is seen falling to 2.1 per cent from 2.4 per cent.
“Airfares are not usually seasonal in February, but coronavirus-related price changes in fares to/from China in the month add volatility as near-term prices rose and pre-booking prices dropped,” she said.
On global markets, Japan’s yen rose 0.8 per cent to 106.80 per U.S. dollar with a flight to safety in the Asia afternoon as stock markets around the region extended losses, according to Reuters.
Britain’s pound, meanwhile, was up 0.4 per cent at US$1.2094 and the euro was steady at US$1.1007.
Among export linked currencies, the Australian dollar has lost nearly 15 per cent against the U.S. this year and fell below 60 cents for the first time since 2003, Reuters reported.
More company news
Transat A.T. announced Wednesday the gradual suspension of Air Transat flights until April 30. The company says the move follows Ottawa’s decision to close the borders to foreign nationals and similar efforts by other countries. Sales for departures until April 30 are suspended immediately from and to most destinations in Europe and the United States, Transat said. Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Transat customers back to their home country.
Cheerios maker General Mills Inc on Wednesday raised its adjusted profit growth forecast for 2020, as stockpiling from consumers in North America and Europe amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus boosted demand for its products. The company now expects constant-currency adjusted profit per share in 2020 to rise 6 per cent to 8 per cent, compared with an earlier projection of an increase of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.
U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp suspended its 2020 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing the “significant impact” of the coronavirus, and said it would cut costs due to the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic. Even so, the company reported quarterly revenue that beat market expectations as more businesses turned to its international express plane service to safeguard their supply chains as COVID-19 illnesses and deaths mount around the world.
Retailer Roots Corp. says it will close all of its retail stores effective March 18. The closings are expected to end by March 31 at most locations. The company said it would reevaluate the situation at that time.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Consumer Price Index for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press