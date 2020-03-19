Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures struggled to hold early gains Thursday as Europe’s markets saw a modest advance after the European Central Bank launched a US$820-billion bond-buying program. On Bay Street, futures steadied with crude prices appearing to take a breather from the recent rout.
Late Wednesday, the ECB launched a €750-billion bond-buying program at an emergency meeting with ECB president Christine Lagarde saying: “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures.” Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its third emergency credit program in two days aimed at keeping the money market mutual fund industry functioning if investors made rapid withdrawals. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian federal government announced a $27-billion aid package and $57-billion in tax deferrals.
In the overnight period, Dow futures had been down roughly 300 points but clawed back lost ground as dawn approached. However, volatility continues to rule global markets and futures struggled to hold gains. On Wednesday, the Dow dropped 10 per cent. Canada’s main stock index sank more than 7 per cent.
“All the central bank intervention is being rejected by markets as a solution to the coronavirus pandemic,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said.
“The central bank policies have exaggerated already extreme moves across the forex market. King Dollar is sleighing all those who come before it.”
Overseas, major European markets opened mixed but appeared to find their footing as trading progressed. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up roughly 1 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 3.33 per cent.
In Asia, markets took their cue from Wednesday’s weak showing on Wall Street with Japan’s Nikkei ending down 1.04 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.98 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.61 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi sank 8.39 per cent after earlier triggering a trading halt after it fell 8 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices bounced early Thursday as stimulus measures appeared to slow panicked selling, although analysts cautioned that volatility will likely persist.
Just after 5 a.m., West Texas Intermediate was up more than 14 per cent while Brent gained more than 8 per cent. The gains, however, pale beside Wednesday’s losses, which saw WTI fall 25 per cent and Brent drop 13 per cent.
The day range on Brent so far is US$24.96 to US$27.31. The range on WTI is US$21.36 to US$24.02.
“Causing a bit of a rollercoaster session was the fact markets were on the lookout for any progress a high-stakes game of chicken to see who blinks first after the Kremlin suggested on Wednesday that it would prefer higher prices,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
Demand concerns brought on by the spread of the virus and the collapse of the travel industry have been aggravated by the demise of an OPEC+ pact to curb production after Russia refused recommendations of deeper cuts. In response, Saudi Arabia said it would raise production and reduce prices for some customers.
On Wednesday, U.S. senators increased pressure on the two to put an end to the current price war.
“Unfortunately, these bullying tactics by Russia have become the norm, but the actions of our close strategic partner Saudi Arabia are particularly concerning,” Senator Kevin Cramer of oil-rich North Dakota, said in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Mr. Cramer and nine other Republican senators including John Hoeven and Dan Sullivan, had a call on Wednesday with Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, hoping to convince the kingdom to stop flooding global oil markets, according to Reuters.
“We need stability in the oil markets during these challenges with COVID-19 to ensure we don’t lose long-term capacity in this essential industry,” Hoeven said in a statement about the call.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower in a choppy session as investors continue to opt for cash.
Spot gold was trading down 0.4 per cent at US$1,480.00 per ounce. The metal fell about 3 per cent on Wednesday along with other precious metals. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,481.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar steadied around the 69 US cent mark in the predawn period as equity and commodity markets looked for stability.
The day range on the loonie so far is 68.18 US cents to 69.31 US cents.
On Wednesday, the loonie tested its lowest level in about seven years as markets began to price in a global recession.
On global exchange markets, the U.S. dollar advanced against major world currencies.
The greenback rose 0.8 per cent against Britain’s pound to US$1.1528, approaching the strongest since at least 1985.
The US dollar rose 3 per cent to an 11-year high versus the New Zealand dollar and advanced more than 3% against the Australian dollar to a 17-year high, according to Reuters.
The euro briefly rose against the dollar and the pound after the European Central Bank announced its asset-purchase program but gave back most of the gains as investors opted for the greenback.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 14.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account for Q4.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed index for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press