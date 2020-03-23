Equities
U.S. and Canadian stock futures have reversed course after being in the red early this morning, as the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.
This morning, Goldman Sachs projected there would be a 24 per cent plunge U.S. real GDP in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Washington’s failure Sunday to agree to a rescue package of stimulus initiatives has created concerns that the divisive nature of politics in the U.S. will hinder the speed fiscal measures will ultimately be delivered.
That had U.S. stock futures down 2-3 per cent, and TSX futures down about 1.5 per cent. U.S. futures were down more than 5 per cent last night, hitting limit down levels that temporarily suspended trade.
But they have now swung into the green, with gains in stock futures of 1 to 2 per cent at last check.
The Fed said in a statement the effort was taken because “it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions.” Among measures announced by the Fed: an open-ended asset purchase program.
Oil prices will continue to weigh on the TSX today. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 36 cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $22.27 a barrel.
Demand is sliding for oil as travel and industrial activity contracts across the globe. The Tokyo Olympics became the latest potential casualty of the pandemic as Japan and the games organizers’ raised the prospect of a delay from the summer, while Canada and Australia announced they would not send athletes to the event.
“Soaring infection rates, tighter restrictions and chatter of lockdowns are hitting equities. Traders have been waiting patiently for a stimulus package from the US, but petty political battling between the Democrats and the Republicans has prevented the US government from posting a rescue package –this is a big factor in the sell-off too,” said David Madden (Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK).
In Asian trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 5.4%, with New Zealand’s market shedding a record 10% at one point as the government closed all non-essential businesses. European stocks dived 4.5% as they reopened Monday.
Commodities
Gold is seeing a minor bid but U.S. crude appears set to retest $20 a barrel and copper continues its retreat.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was hovering near the 69 cents U.S. level this morning, undermined by the further weakness in crude prices.
“The CAD is softer but holding near levels that prevailed through the latter part of last week,” a note from Scotiabank said. “PM Trudeau warned that economic dislocations could last months while industrial commodity prices continue weak as the global economy slows in response to the COVID-19 situation. To a large extent, the CAD is simply “along for the ride” versus the USD. There is little that the domestic developments can do to alter the CAD’s trajectory at this point. We expect the CAD to remain weak through mid-year at least at which point we may have better clarity on how severe the economic impact is.”
Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note were down at 0.80%, having dived all the way to 0.84% on Friday from a top of 1.28%. European benchmarks like German Bunds were at around -0.36% down more than 20 bps from last week’s 10-month highs.
Corporate news
Business groups in Canada are urging the federal government to follow other countries by covering a big share of employee wages to stave off massive layoffs as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.
Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people. Some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month. The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.
Economic news
Euro zone consumer confidence
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for January. Estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent month-over-month.
With files from Reuters