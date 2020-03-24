Futures for the major North American equity indexes are up strongly this morning, earlier hitting the so-called limit up levels that pause trading when moves exceed 5 per cent.
Futures for the S&P 500, Dow and S&P/TSX Composite indexes are all still near that 5 per cent level after trading resumed. The TSX should very much participate in today’s rally, as both gold prices and crude oil values are posting strong gains of just over 5 per cent themselves.
Today’s rally, if it sticks, could reverse what happened at the start of this week. On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange fell 5.26 per cent, nearly double the losses in the major U.S. indexes.
The Street is now showing confidence that agreement on a stimulus deal in Washington is imminent to help rescue the economy from a deep and prolonged downturn because of the coronavirus crisis. The Fed’s aggressive actions announced Monday to help keep the plumbing in money markets flowing has also been key in turning around sentiment. President Trump’s musings that “America will again and soon be open for business” might also be creating some optimism among trading desks (now in home offices everywhere).
European stocks are posting major rallies of their own - the Stoxx 600 index is up 5.2 per cent. And that followed sturdy gains in Asia overnight, as sentiment shifted considerably from Wall Street hours, with the Nikkei up 7.1 per cent and the Shanghai index up 2.3 per cent.
While the measures such as the Fed’s offer of unlimited bond-buying won’t immediately mitigate the economic devastation inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak, they will launch more dollars into world markets, allowing companies, funds and banks to access cash to pay creditors, supplier and end-investors.
“If you’re a believer of ‘don’t fight the Fed’ what was announced yesterday was a buy signal,” said Jasper Lawler, Head of Research for London Capital Group.
"The Federal Reserve kitchen sinking it has gone some way to calm markets. With a little time to review, there were some astonishing measures taken.
“For us there were three standout measures were Number 1: Open ended QE, which means the Fed will just keep buying as they see fit with no restraint. Number 2: Lending directly to businesses completely bypassing high street banks in the process. Number 3: Corporate bond buying where the Fed can even buy corporate bond ETFs in the stock market.”
Meanwhile, there were also signs of progress in Congress on a $2 trillion U.S. stimulus deal, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hoped was “very close.”
Other countries are unveiling their own measures – South Korea’s ravaged market climbed 8.6 per cent after the government doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won ($80 billion).
Equities
Commodities
U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $1.54, or 6.6%, to $24.90. , supported by steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster the economy and hopes the United States will soon reach a deal on a $2 trillion.
“This is giving significant buoyancy to oil prices, at least in the short term,” said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank.
“It is highly questionable whether the good mood will continue on the oil market, however.”
Palladium surged 12% on Tuesday, on track for its biggest daily rise since 2000 as major producer South Africa locked down due to the coronavirus, while gold soared over 3% as a fresh round of stimulus measures paused a run for cash amongst investors.
Auto catalyst metal palladium rose to $1,927.23 per ounce, while platinum rose 6.8% to $686.39, also helped by the 21-day shutdown.
Currencies and bonds
With crude rallying, the Canadian dollar is up about half a cent this morning, once again nearing the 70 cents level.
Other corporate news
Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it was lowering its forecasts for spending and Permian production by 20% for the year, and will suspend share buybacks as oil companies find themselves in one of the worst times in decades.
Economic news
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for March. Consensus is a reading of 45.0, versus 50.7 in February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for February. Consensus is 755,000, down from 764,000 in January.
With files from Reuters