 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Stock futures are suggesting a steep selloff for U.S. and Canadian markets when they open this morning, as focus returns more to the alarming growth of coronavirus cases worldwide and less on the historic fiscal and monetary measures to deal with it. Dow and TSX 60 futures are both down about 2 per cent.

EU leaders held a virtual summit to discuss the situation today, but failed to reach an agreement. This lack of government coordination, not only across Europe but across the globe, is hurting confidence and having European stocks deep in the red this morning, with STOXX 600 index down 2.5 per cent.

In its best three-day stretch since 1933, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has rebounded by 438 points since its low on Monday – or nearly 20 per cent – a gain that is close to qualifying as the start of a new bull market. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 2,198 points, or 19.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s a remarkable turnaround at a time when the health crisis is looking increasingly dire in New York City, the centre of capitalism and markets itself, and cases continue to grow throughout much of the world. And that includes this morning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

Investors are hoping the $2-trillion in stimulus measures in the US, Federal Reserve actions to keep liquidity flowing in credit markets, and similar fiscal and monetary actions worldwide - including in Canada - will keep the economy propped up until the crisis ends.

Major selloffs in stock markets usually go through a period of back and fill cycles - they rise and fall back, without necessarily making a sustained recovery for some time later. That could be playing out right now, and many traders may very well be reluctant to go long ahead of a weekend that could bring any number of discouraging headlines on the health-care front.

Read more: After three days of gains, is the selloff over?

Commodities

Gold is down this morning, failing to capture much in the way of safe-haven buying. The TSX materials sector could suffer as a result. Crude oil is steady after its big sell-off on Thursday. WTI fell more than 6% on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Energy scrapped a plan to purchase domestic crude oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after funding was not included in the broader stimulus package.

Speaking of oil, Western Canada Select is at a mere US$6.45 this morning, a record low and a price that isn’t going to lift spirits in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is a little softer this morning but hovering above the 71 cents (US) level.

Treasury yields are lower, with the 10-year sitting at 0.77% this morning

Corporate news

Read more: Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Read more: Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Story continues below advertisement

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for February. Consensus projections are increases of 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent from January, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for March.

With files from Reuters

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies