Stock futures are suggesting a steep selloff for U.S. and Canadian markets when they open this morning, as focus returns more to the alarming growth of coronavirus cases worldwide and less on the historic fiscal and monetary measures to deal with it. Dow and TSX 60 futures are both down about 2 per cent.
EU leaders held a virtual summit to discuss the situation today, but failed to reach an agreement. This lack of government coordination, not only across Europe but across the globe, is hurting confidence and having European stocks deep in the red this morning, with STOXX 600 index down 2.5 per cent.
In its best three-day stretch since 1933, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has rebounded by 438 points since its low on Monday – or nearly 20 per cent – a gain that is close to qualifying as the start of a new bull market. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 2,198 points, or 19.7 per cent.
That’s a remarkable turnaround at a time when the health crisis is looking increasingly dire in New York City, the centre of capitalism and markets itself, and cases continue to grow throughout much of the world. And that includes this morning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.
Investors are hoping the $2-trillion in stimulus measures in the US, Federal Reserve actions to keep liquidity flowing in credit markets, and similar fiscal and monetary actions worldwide - including in Canada - will keep the economy propped up until the crisis ends.
Major selloffs in stock markets usually go through a period of back and fill cycles - they rise and fall back, without necessarily making a sustained recovery for some time later. That could be playing out right now, and many traders may very well be reluctant to go long ahead of a weekend that could bring any number of discouraging headlines on the health-care front.
Commodities
Gold is down this morning, failing to capture much in the way of safe-haven buying. The TSX materials sector could suffer as a result. Crude oil is steady after its big sell-off on Thursday. WTI fell more than 6% on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Energy scrapped a plan to purchase domestic crude oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after funding was not included in the broader stimulus package.
Speaking of oil, Western Canada Select is at a mere US$6.45 this morning, a record low and a price that isn’t going to lift spirits in Alberta.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is a little softer this morning but hovering above the 71 cents (US) level.
Treasury yields are lower, with the 10-year sitting at 0.77% this morning
Corporate news
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for February. Consensus projections are increases of 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent from January, respectively.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for March.
