Investors are in a cautious mood this morning as another week gets underway, with TSX and U.S. stock futures seeing mixed activity with little established direction so far.
One asset class that does have direction today is oil - and it’s to the downside. WTI crude fell just below US$20 a barrel overnight and is currently trading just above that point, down about 5 per cent from Friday. Oil has turned into one of the least loved asset classes, given the dismal demand prospects for the commodity in a global economy that has rapidly decelerated. Western Canada Select is hovering just above a sickly US$5 a barrel, no where close to where Alberta producers can break even.
News over the weekend did little to provide encouragement that the coronavirus crisis will soon be over. The White House on Sunday extended its social-distancing guidelines through to the end of April, while a top doctor suggested the final death toll in the U.S. could reach between 100,000 to 200,000, with millions contracting the virus.
How big the impact social-distancing shutdowns will have on the economy is a major preoccupation of market players. The economic strain may start to be seen in surveys of purchasing managers surveys this week, while jobless claims are likely to rise again after last week’s record surge. (See weekly earnings and economic calendar)
Commodities
Crude oil prices are near 17-year lows as storage capacity continues to fill up. In Canada, it is expected oil sands producers will need to soon curtail some production given the lack of options to find a home for it all.
“Pictures of grounded aircraft fleets sitting parked on runways across the US point to a global economy that has ground to a virtual standstill with US crude at one point dropping below $20. In some cases, producers in the US are paying to have oil taken off their hands, they can’t give it away. In an age of negative interest rates, we’re closer than ever to getting negative oil prices,” said Michael Hewson, analyst with CMC Markets.
“Even if the Russians and Saudis were able to come to some agreement to cut production, the current surplus in supply, and lack of demand is unlikely to prompt much of an uplift in prices. One silver lining for the Saudi’s will be the pressure this collapse in prices is having on US shale producers, some of which will probably go bust,” he said.
Currencies and bonds
The loonie continues to hover above 71 cents US, with the dip in oil prices putting a cap on gains.
“The Canadian dollar rebounded nicely last week but we think there is little incentive to push (the loonie significantly above 71.4 cents US) at the moment; there is still a lot of uncertainty in the markets and the risk of a renewed slide in risk assets is real as economies—especially the US—try to flatten to virus curve,” said a note by Scotiabank.
Corporate news
Johnson & Johnson Monday said it has a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. J&J said it expects to initiate phase 1 human clinical studies of the vaccine candidate by September 2020 and anticipates the first batches of a coronavirus vaccine to be available for emergency use in early 2021. Shares in JNJ are up 5 per cent in the premarket.
Earnings include: InterRent REIT; Park Lawn Corp.; Village Farms International Inc.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for February. The Street expects a decline of 2.3 per cent from January.
With files from Reuters