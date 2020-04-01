Stock markets in North America are in store for a rocky start to the second quarter, with investors turning more cautious about buying equities at a time when the U.S. is sending dire warnings about just how horrific the death toll of the coronavirus is going to become.
Dow futures are suggesting losses at the start of trading today will be near 700 points, and, based on futures markets, the TSX could lose roughly 2 per cent at the opening bell.
In the daily White House press briefing after markets closed on Tuesday, a sombre President Donald Trump warned of two “very, very painful weeks” ahead as his coronavirus task force offered models suggesting a death count in the 100,000 to 240,000 range in coming weeks. And that’s based on social distancing efforts continuing. There are worse-case scenario models putting the U.S. death count much higher than that.
In Canada, there have been at least 8,591 cases reported, which is more than double the number from five days ago, according to Globe and Mail calculations. There have been 101 deaths. Confirmed cases globally are approaching 900,000.
It’s also becoming increasingly in focus that the world won’t be clear of the crisis for quite some time. The city of Toronto Tuesday announced all public festivals will be cancelled until the end of June. B.C’s public health officer said normal life is not likely to resume until summer and that there could be a re-emergence of the virus in the fall.
All this points to a deep global recession that may linger for more than one quarter, putting hopes for a V-shaped recovery in equity markets more into doubt.
DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach - one of the most followed names in the world of bond markets - said Tuesday he believes the coronavirus sell-off is not over yet and that the lows stocks hit in March will be surpassed in April due to uncertainty over the outbreak. “I think we are going to get something that resembles that panicky feeling again during the month of April,” he said in a webcast. Gundlach said the market is acting “somewhat dysfunctionally” and that projections by banks that the U.S. economy will quickly recover were too optimistic.
Safe haven flows are evident this morning, with bond yields on the decline and gold getting a bid. The U.S. dollar is gaining against major currencies, providing a head wind for the loonie.
Overseas markets were rough. Tokyo’s Nikkei slumped 4.5 per cent to finish at 18,065.41 after the worst plunge in factory activity in almost a decade. The pan-European STOXX 600 sank 3.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.2 per cent to 23,085.79, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.6 per cent lower to 2,734.52.
“Talk of a bottom in equity markets still seems remarkably premature given the continued increase in infection and death rates across Europe and the US,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets, said in a note. "There is some optimism that the infection rate in Italy might be leveling out, however that doesn’t change the fact that economic activity as we know it is unlikely to rebound to anywhere close to the levels, we saw at the end of Q4, when, even then, economic activity was already slowing.
“Investors and market participants more broadly need to come to terms with the reality that the world as we know it is unlikely to be the same as the world we saw at the end of 2019. That more than anything makes it much more difficult to predict what a fair valuation is likely to be as we look towards the next decade,” he added.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic consumed global financial markets starting in early March, the S&P/TSX Composite Index on Tuesday meaningfully diverged from U.S. equity benchmarks, with a gain of 2.6 per cent on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index dropped by 1.6 per cent.
Canada’s biggest oil sands players led the advance, adding to a rebound that started on Monday. Over just two trading days, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. shares have surged by 45 per cent, and Suncor Energy Inc. by 37 per cent.
Potential catalysts for the sudden reversal include expanded federal wage subsidies that would apply to energy sector employees, as well as Tuesday’s announcement that the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline would go ahead with support from the province of Alberta. There was also some talk in trading circles that a big U.S. investor has accumulated shares of Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources over the last couple of days, The Globe’s Tim Shufelt reported.
Crude oil is up slightly this morning, but given the market’s overall risk-off tone, such big gains in Canada’s energy stocks might be harder to achieve today.
Meanwhile, several Canadian companies late Tuesday and today have announced dividend cuts or have pulled their forward guidance - further illustrating why rallies in the TSX need to be approached skeptically.
Commodities
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is selling off again and leading G10 FX losses against the greenback in early trading. “The Canadian dollar one-month realized volume is nearing 18 per cent, the highest in 10 years,” Scotiabank said in a note this morning. “Risk appetite and crude oil prices are combining to weigh on the CAD overall this morning and certainly limiting the CAD’s ability to strengthen materially moving forward. Job listing site Indeed.com reported that data suggest the ‘immediate labour market shock from the COVID-19 crisis has been greater in Canada than the US.’ Indeed’s job postings from Canada fell 24% in the March 27th week over like year ago levels while US postings fell 15%.”
Other corporate news
Corus has deferred its dividend.
A&W Trust has suspended its distribution.
Miner Teck Resources Ltd suspended its 2020 financial forecasts and said it expected steelmaking coal production to drop to about 80-85% of normal levels in an initial two-week slowdown from March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Dollarama has suspended its fiscal 2021 forecasts.
Earnings include: Corus Entertainment Inc.; Dollarama Inc.; HEXO Corp.; Roots Corp.; SilverCrest Metals Inc.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for March. Consensus is a decline of 150,000 from February.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit manufacturing PMI for March.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Index for March.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from January.
Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for March.
With files from Reuters