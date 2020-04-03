U.S. and Canadian stock futures are lower this morning, pointing to modest losses as trading gets underway today, although the TSX looks set to find support from a continuation of the rally in crude oil.
Dow futures are down about 1 per cent and TSX 60 futures are seeing losses of about half that. Futures markets may shift shortly when the U.S. releases its nonfarm payrolls report at 830 a.m. (ET).
“Global coronavirus cases have topped one million and there is an unwillingness to hold market positions through the weekend for fear of more bad news,” commented Jasper Lawler, head of research of London Capital Group, in a note.
“We’re waiting for the data to confirm what we already know. The record one hundred-month plus stretch of jobs growth in the U.S. has come to screeching halt. The non-farm payroll figure for March is expected to turn negative. Because the data was collected in the first half of the month, it’s unlikely to capture the full damage from forced lockdowns and stay home advice. The really hideous stuff will probably show up in the April numbers.”
The Street is expecting a net loss of 100,000 U.S. jobs for March. U.S. data on Thursday showed 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, bringing the two-week total for the end of March to a record-shattering 10 million. Canadian job numbers won’t be released until next week, and Ontario’s expected release later today of its projections for coronavirus cases will no doubt cast more gloom on the prospects for this country’s economy.
Thursday brought a pause in the equity selloff. The S&P 500 gained 2.3% and the TSX Composite 1.7 per cent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects production cuts are coming after talking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The potential truce in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia hoisted crude futures from their lowest levels in nearly 20 years on Thursday, sparking a relief rally in Canadian energy stocks ravaged by the coronavirus disease pandemic.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump claimed to have brokered a deal between the feuding oil giants that would deliver a production cut of 10 million to 15 million barrels a day, which drove a 22-per-cent gain in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to nearly US$25 a barrel.
A cut of that magnitude could lower the risk of a monumental global supply glut and help prevent, or at least defer, mass bankruptcies in the energy sector in Canada and around the world. Shares in senior Canadian producers such as Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rallied on the day by 7 per cent to 8 per cent.
Thursday’s energy sector rally looks set to continue into today, as stocks such as Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus are up as much as 5 per cent in thin U.S. premarket trading. Crude oil itself is up about 4 per cent.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is calling on Canada and other countries to participate in oil-output cuts to help halt the slide in global crude prices that is taking a heavy toll on energy-producing economies already struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.
The official Saudi Press Agency reported that the kingdom urged members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries to seek an agreement to “restore equilibrium” in the oil market. A source within OPEC+, which comprises the cartel’s membership plus Russia, Mexico and other allied producers, said non-affiliated countries such as Canada and Brazil would need to join in any co-ordinated output cuts, the Globe and Mail has reported.
Commodities
The potential for global cuts in crude production will continue to drive oil prices today.
“There does appear to finally be collective acceptance that the market is in such an extraordinary state of oversupply that coordinated action is needed,” said Callum Macpherson, Investec’s head of commodities.
“For now, the possibility of ‘something’ happening could make short sellers more wary and help to limit downward pressure on oil prices, but there may need to be more tangible signs of progress fairly soon if a retest of recent lows is to be avoided.”
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is modestly weaker against the greenback this morning despite the continued climb in oil prices. The U.S. dollar is up against most major currencies, with safe haven flows likely contributing to that firm tone.
“Risk appetite—with U.S. equity futures down on the session—may account for some of the CAD under-performance, but ignoring the bounce in energy prices entirely seems to leave the CAD looking a little cheap under normal conditions—which these are not,” Scotiabank foreign exchange analysts said in a note today. “The CAD may have to continue to roll with the punches from the broader U.S. dollar tone for now.”
Other corporate news
Canadian Tire is deferring some 2020 planned capital expenditures and is pausing the repurchase of its shares. The retailer is also implementing a plan to reduce operation costs at head office and at corporate stores.
Athabasca Oil said it has now cancelled a total of $40 million of capital expenditures, representing a 30 per cent reduction from its original 2020 budget.
Earnings include: Constellation Brands Inc.; Lassonde Industries Inc.
Also see: Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Also see: Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for March. Consensus is a decline of 100,000 from February with an unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent, rising from 3.5 per cent.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM Index for March.
With files from Reuters