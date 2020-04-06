Stock futures are suggesting U.S. and Canadian markets will open with hefty gains this morning amid hopeful signs that the rate of new infections of the coronavirus could be slowing in parts of Europe and the United States.
Dow futures are pointing to gains of close to 800 points at the open, with TSX possibly seeing a rally in the 3 to 4 per cent range. Stocks have been rallying overnight across much of the globe.
The White House and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday presented some degree of optimism about the progression of the virus, noting that there were signs of stabilization in hospital rates. “The U.S. (this week) will reach a horrific point in terms of death, but it will be a point where things will start changing for the better,” President Donald Trump said Sunday.
Meanwhile, three hotspots in Europe - Spain, Italy and France - today reported a dip in the death rate in their respective countries.
“While this is welcome, none of these countries have shown that they are inclined to lift their lockdowns any time soon, despite reports that some countries are looking at possible exit strategies. With infection rates still very high, talk of an exit strategy seems rather premature at this stage, especially since testing processes are still in their infancy, and infection rates are still quite high,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
The news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests in an attempt to ascertain why he was struggling to shake off the virus has so far been shrugged off by markets, after Downing Street assured that it was just a precautionary measure, he noted.
Oil today is off to a weaker start after a delay in talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut supply.
That may mean some weakness for the TSX’s energy sector this morning, after rallying last week on a 32 per cent jump in crude oil prices. The TSX Composite Index was the only developed market to post a gain last week, up 2.0 per cent, thanks to the energy sector’s gains. The TSX is down more than 20 per cent on a year-over-year basis, ahead of the 14 per cent loss in the S&P 500, due in part to the extra hit from weak oil prices.
Despite the stability in markets to start the week, analysts and investors are cautious in predicting the lows have already been hit.
“This still looks like a case of over optimism,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM. “While traders are calm for now, will they remain so tranquil in the coming weeks as consumption falls off a cliff, unemployment skyrockets, and corporate earnings forecasts are slashed to oblivion?”
Here is a roundup of some other analyst and investor views from the past few days.
Commodies
Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have been at loggerheads this year over production, pushed back the planned start of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, until Thursday.
OPEC+ is working on a deal to cut oil production by about 10% of world supply, or 10 million barrels per day (bpd), in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort.
The countries are “very, very close” to a deal on cuts, one of Russia’s top oil negotiators, Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the nation’s wealth fund, told CNBC.
But Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said even if the group agreed to cut up to 15 million bpd, “it will only be enough to scratch the surface of the more than 23 million bpd supply overhang predicted for April 2020.”
Meanwhile, hedge fund managers sensed oil prices were nearing a turning point last week, and for the first time in more than two months started to add long positions in anticipation prices would bounce from an unsustainable low, Reuters reported. Overall, hedge funds and other money managers were still net sellers of 19 million barrels of petroleum in the six most important futures and options contracts in the week ending on March 31. But they initiated 40 million barrels of new purchases as well as 59 million barrels of fresh sales, according to position records published by ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is higher against the greenback this morning, despite the weakness in crude oil.
“After Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data revealed 701k job losses, Canada reports its March employment data Thursday also amid concerns that the virus outbreak could have hit the labour market in Canada proportionately harder,” a note from Scotiabank foreign exchange analysts said the morning. "The street expects a 500k decline in Canadian jobs in the month and there are plenty of forecasts for 1 million (or more)."
While higher equity markets may help the loonie today, “we think caution will likely limit gains to the 1.39/1.40 (or 71.42-71.94 cents U.S.) area in the near-term—at least until there is clarity on the outlook for crude and we get to see what the damage is to the Canadian jobs market,” Scotiabank said.
Other corporate news
Delta Airlines fell more than 5% in premarket trading as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its stake in the company, while Citigroup and JPMorgan cut their price target on the stock.
Earnings include: InterRent REIT; Inovalis REIT
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP by Industry
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations
With files from Reuters