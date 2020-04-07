Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
North American stock futures signalled a sharply higher start early Tuesday as tentative signs of progress in the global fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus helped underpin sentiment. Overseas, major European markets started the day up while Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead to finish in the black.
Tuesday’s gains came after China reported no new deaths effective April 6 and South Korea saw fewer than 50 new cases of infection for the second consecutive day.
In the predawn hours, Dow futures were up by nearly 700 points. while TSX futures were up by nearly 2 per cent.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said early signs that cases in world hot spots like New York, Spain, Italy and France also helped steady volatile markets, with Wall Street’s main indexes rallying by about 7 per cent on Monday.
“This does not mean that the confinement measures will be withdrawn soon, but it allows investors to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
“The strict measures to contain the virus contagion could however be extended until June or even July, meaning that Europe’s southern countries who rely on tourism for living could bypass the summer of 2020, while their government debt have been exploding to fight the virus’ strong negative impact on their economies."
Officials in Spain and Italy have started to look ahead to easing lockdowns after declines in fatality rates. In the United States, the daily number of deaths in New York has also showed signs of steadying.
Uncertainty, however, also continues to hover over Europe in the wake of news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been placed in intensive care after symptoms related to COVID-19 worsened. Reports said Mr. Johnson had been given oxygen but wasn’t put on a ventilator. Government officials said the move was taken as a precautionary measure.
In this country, The Globe reports that Canada will join a meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday in a bid to stem the collapse in oil markets. Canada is also making plans to meet with its North American partners to discuss energy.
The report says the G20 talks, urged by Saudi Arabia and the Paris-based International Energy Agency, are the latest attempt to deal with the twin crises that have sent crude prices to nearly two-decade lows – a price war pitting the oil-producing kingdom against Russia and the COVID-19 contagion.
Elsewhere, Canada’s biggest banks continue to hold annual meetings online with Scotiabank and Laurentian slated to hold their AGMs on Tuesday. Royal Bank and CIBC hold their meetings on Wednesday.
Commodities
Crude prices gained as traders bet that the world’s biggest producers will agree to cut production at a meeting later this week.
The day range on Brent so far is US$33.22 to US$34.18. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$ 26.29 to US$27.19.
Top producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are scheduled to meet Thursday and are widely expected to agree to curb production to underpin the market. However, a Reuters report also suggests that an agreement would depend on the U.S. participating.
“Oil prices are rising again on Tuesday, lifted it seems by the broader improvement in risk appetite as we approach the OPEC+++ meeting later this week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
Still, he noted, some doubt has been case over the ability of producers to come to an agreement and “certainly one that adequately addresses the current imbalance.”
“Still, as far as we know, the rescheduled meeting is still going ahead on Thursday and producers are keen to reach an agreement,” Mr. Erlam said. “Just because it’s in all of their interests though, it doesn’t mean it will happen and may hang on whether [U.S. President Donald] Trump can secure cuts from the shale sector. Traders seem surprisingly optimistic though.”
In other commodities, gold prices fell as the broader markets rallied.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,657.50 per ounce, after rising to a one-month high of US$1,671.40. The metal had risen as much as 2.8 per cent on Monday.
“Risk appetite is back in the markets as new infections are declining, that’s weighing on gold prices. Also higher yields are negative for gold,” Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 71 US cents, as risk appetite improved alongside rallying equities and crude prices advanced.
The day range on the loonie is 70.71 US cents to 71.36 US cents.
“Markets retain a risk on tone after US stocks closed 7 per cent higher [on Monday] and Asian equity markets are generally following,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“FX moves have been relatively small, though Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar are pushing highs for the last four days.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar lost ground against the yen as the market responded to Japanese Prime MInister Shinzo Abe’s massive US$1-trillion fiscal stimulus package.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.43 per cent to 108.76 yen on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar slid to US$1.0837.
The greenback fell 0.33 per cent to 0.9753 Swiss franc.
Economic news
Canadian March Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
With Reuters and the Canadian Press