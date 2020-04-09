Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures pointed to a flat start early Thursday alongside advancing global markets as hopes build that the spread of the novel coronavirus may be nearing its peak. On Bay Street, futures were also positive with crude prices gaining as OPEC members and their allies meet to discuss curbing production.
Major European markets posted their fourth straight positive session in morning trading while MSCI’s all country index rose 0.5 per cent to its best level since March 12.
Early Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the BBC that country may start gradually lifting some lock-down restrictions by the end of the month if the spread of the virus continues to slow. In the U.S., New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that state’s social-distancing efforts were working.
U.S. President Donald Trump also said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a “big bang” but that the death toll from the virus needs to decline first.
OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam also noted that the withdrawal Wednesday of Bernie Sanders from the Democratic leadership race also helped fuel gains on Wall Street although the market already seemed primed for investors to jump back in. By Wednesday’s close, the Dow had claimed the 23,000 mark, finishing up 3.44 per cent at 23,433.57.
“Under the circumstances, there appears to once again be a case of [Fear of Missing Out] investing happening,” he said. "Let’s face it, no one likes to be the only one that missed out on the bargain of a lifetime, and these markets are heavily discounted after all. But is this the right time? That’s debatable and only time will tell. "
In this country, Canada’s jobs market will be at the forefront with the release of the March employment figures, which are expected to show a dramatic drop as the spread of the coronavirus and the related disruptions slammed the economy.
“In terms of today’s economic data, the reality is that any data pre last month is pretty much worthless, given the implosion in the economy we’ve seen in the past few weeks,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“To get a better indication of where we are now, a look at today’s Canada jobs report is likely to offer another early bellwether of what to expect in the coming months in terms of the upcoming economic carnage about to get unleashed on the global economy.”
In February, he noted, the Canadian economy added 30,000 new jobs. However, expectations for March are that about 500,000 positions will have been lost, a huge number for a labour market estimated at about 19 million people.
“A number of this size would push the Canadian unemployment rate up from 5.6 per cent towards 8 per cent, to levels last seen in 2010,” he said.
Overseas, major markets in Europe were positive in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.57 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.88 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.05 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.49 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.38 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, however, bucked the trend, finished off 0.04 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained as OPEC members and their allies meet by video conference to weigh the prospect of cutting production to bolster the market.
The day range on Brent so far is US$32.86 to US$34.08. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$25.62 to US$26.67.
The OPEC+ group was set to meet after failing to reach an agreement last month, which triggered a feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia and resulted in a collapse in prices.
According to a Reuters report, hopes of a deal to cut between 10 million and 15 million barrels a day rose following indications that Russia was prepared to cut its output by 1.6 million barrels a day. However, Russia has also said any deal would require the participation of the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. producers were already cutting production.
“No deal would mean oil prices fall back into the low US$20s, so I’d guess all concerned are highly motivated to work something out,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
“But the more important outcome from these meetings will be from signaling of constructive supply-side behavior as the global economy and oil demand recover from the pandemic.”
In other commodities, safe-haven demand pushed gold prices higher.
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,654.94 per ounce. Gold is up more than 2 per cent so far this week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,691.70.
“The yellow metal continues to benefit from this calmer environment, even as risk appetite improves,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said. "The market is flooded with cash from central banks around the world which is inflating gold prices at this highly uncertain time."
The test, he added, will come if we see another stock market downturn, given gold has been correlated with equity moves while the U.S. dollar has been the safe have of choice.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower as markets await the latest employment figures.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.15 US cents to 71.42 US cents.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank has penciled in a decline of about 1 million jobs while the market forecast is for a drop off about 500,000 positions. A drop of a similar magnitude is expected for April, he said.
“There is great uncertainty around the number, given persons are typically considered employed if they worked at all in a survey week,” he said. “For the unemployment rate, we pencil in 10 per cent, with similar uncertainty around the final number, but a big jump from 5.6 per cent a foregone conclusion.”
On the corporate side, Shaw Communications Inc. reports its latest quarterly results after the close of trading.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar was flat against major currencies before the U.S. jobless figures.
Reuters reports that commodities-exposed currencies were among the few to gain on expectations the world’s largest oil producers would cut production at an OPEC+ meeting later on Thursday. Energy ministers from the G20 nations are also due to hold a video conference tomorrow.
The Norwegian crown and South African rand - which were both battered in a market sell-off in March - added to the week’s gains, edging up 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively, the news agency reported.
More company news
The Globe reports Teck Resources Ltd. faces allegations of putting thousands of British Columbia miners at risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the virus into the nearby communities by keeping open its massive coal operations. Kelty Pelechytik, who lives near the company’s coal mines in the east Kootenay region of British Columbia, wrote a letter to Teck’s management and its board on April 5 alleging that conditions inside the mine have “likely enabled the spread of COVID-19 amongst its employees and contractors, their families, and the community at large.”
Walt Disney Co says on that Disney+ has attracted more than 50 million paid users, with 8 million of them coming from India where the video streaming service was rolled out last week.
Lightspeed POS Inc. said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be at the upper end of its guidance issued in February. Adjusted earnings are expected to come in ahead of the previous guidance. However, the company, which provides point-of-sale systems, said social distancing measures are having a negative impact on its retail and hospitality clients. “In this context, Lightspeed has moved decisively to mitigate these negative impacts of the crisis through customer-focused initiatives, such as subscription discounts and deferred payment arrangements, and cost-containment measures,” the company said in a statement. Lightspeed will release its quarterly results on May 21.
Tesla Inc sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, its highest ever monthly sales in the world’s largest auto market, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday. Tesla, which aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, sold around 30 per cent of the battery electric vehicles sold in China, Cui Dongshu, CPCA secretary general, said on an online briefing.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. ET - Canadian employment figures for March
8:30 a.m. ET - U.S. weekly jobless claims
10 a.m. ET - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivers an economic update
With Reuters and The Canadian Press