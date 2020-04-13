Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were down by triple digits early Monday as investors weigh a move by OPEC and its allies to slash output against lingering worries about how quickly global lock downs will lift. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also weaker with crude prices mixed.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were down more than 200 points while S&P and Nasdaq futures pared some early declines.
Markets in Britain, Germany and France were closed for Easter holidays.
“The most critical question for the economic outlook is whether, and how quickly, the coronavirus outbreak will decrease, allowing for various countries ‘unlocked down’ strategies to kick in,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist for AxiCorp, said.
“Corona curves are flattening. Still, there remain health concerns about secondary breakouts out, suggesting policymakers could push back tentative end of lock-down dates.”
On Sunday, OPEC and its allies reached an agreement for a record production cut that will seen output reduced by 9.7 million barrels for May and June. Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage told The Globe and Mail that Alberta producers, which have been under mandated production cuts since 2019, will not reduce output further.
Later in the week, Canadian markets will get the latest policy announcement from the Bank of Canada. The central bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report. Both are due Wednesday morning. The central bank has already taken steps, including three rate cuts in March, to bolster the economy. The latest announcement comes just days after Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian economy lost more than 1 million jobs in March.
Ian Pollick, global head of fixed income, currency and commodities strategy for CIBC Capital Markets, said the same day Statscan will release a flash estimate for March industry-level GDP as well as an estimate on first-quarter growth. Both estimates will come months ahead of schedule.
"It is no coincidence in our mind that this is happening the same day as the BoC rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, he said.
"We now look for something ‘big’ to be announced at the meeting this week."
He said possibilities include yield curve control, a more forceful version of the bank’s forward guidance, introduction of facilities aimed at private sector assets or an expansion of the current purchase program.
South of the border, bank earnings kick off later in the week with JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo releasing results on Tuesday.
Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.33 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices were mixed in early going as concerns about demand offset the positive impact of the OPEC+ deal to slash global output.
The day range on Brent so far is US$30.75 to US$33.99. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$22.03 to US$24.74. WTI was positive ahead of the North American open while Brent was down modestly.
“For energy markets to get excited, production cuts around 20 million barrels per day were needed, not the 9.7 million barrels per day plus another 5 million barrels per day from G-20 countries,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said.
"No one will be surprise if this OPEC event becomes a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ event," he said.
Still, despite skepticism that the deal won’t see a high level of compliance, it should end calls for crude prices to fall to single digits, he said.
In a report, Goldman Sacs said it expects crude prices to continue to fall in coming weeks, saying the production cuts are unlikely to offset the drop in demand sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The bank saw downside risks to its short-term oil price forecast of around US$20 per barrel for Brent, but predicted that the global crude benchmark would outperform U.S. oil because OPEC+ producers’ exports would likely fall, freeing up floating storage space, according to a Reuters report.
In other commodities, gold prices held near one-month highs.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1,690.08 per ounce after touching its best level since March 9 on Friday.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,741.40.
“Gold has been on the positive side from the last two to three weeks; mostly it’s safe-haven buying and the main reason is that the global economy is likely to face a recession because of the COVID-19 issue,” Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, said
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going as crude prices wavered and traders await the Bank of Canada policy announcement later in the week.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.43 US cents to 71.82 US cents.
Commodity-linked currencies were all weaker early Monday after gaining Friday as the OPEC+ deal began to take shape. As the week started, however, investors were again shying away from riskier assets.
In other currencies, the yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, rose 0.62 per cent to 107.83 per dollar on Monday and jumped more than 0.5 per cent against the Australian and New Zealand currencies, according to Reuters.
In the onshore market, the yuan eased slightly to 7.0465 per U.S. dollar after officials reported a rise in coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland.
Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar held steady at 0.9644.
More company news
Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced plans to consolidate its stock on a basis of one share for every 12 common shares. The company said it expects the consolidation to restore compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards.
Bloomberg reports that Apple Inc. will take a cue from its latest iPads when it releases its new iPhones later in the year. The report said the replacements for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design as well as more sharply rounded edges, similar to the iPad Pro.
AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Miller has been granted a leave of absence for health reasons. The company said it has appointed Mike Jackson, executive chairman of board, to serve as the CEO until Miller returns.
Economic news
No major economic reports
With Reuters and The Canadian Press