Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures spiked early Friday as reports suggested positive early results for a new treatment for COVID-19 and the White House laid out plans for reopening that country’s economy. Global stocks also jumped, looking past new figures out of China which showed that economy’s first quarterly contraction on record.
On Bay Street, TSX futures were positive, lifted by the rising tide of global optimism even as crude prices continue to struggle.
Late Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines for reopening the U.S. states in a three-stage approach. The move bolstered stocks even though the measures largely left decisions to individual states.
Further helping sentiment were reports that U.S. drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc.'s experimental drug Remdesivir had shown encouraging early results in treating severe COVID-19 patients. Gilead shares were up more than 12 per cent in premarket trading on the news, although the company also cautioned that “the totality of the data need to be analyzed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial.”
Those developments more than offset news that China’s economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year for the first time on record. Economists had been expecting a contraction of about 6.5 per cent, retracing the fourth quarter’s 6-per-cent expansion.
By early Friday, MSCI’s all-country index pointed to gains of more than 10 per cent for world stocks for the week.
“Positive initial findings from a coronavirus treatment trial in Chicago have sent global markets higher,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst with IG, said.
“This offers markets a chance to continue discounting backwards looking economic and corporate data in favour of optimism that the virus impact could be shorter than expected.”
In this country, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told the House of Commons finance committee late Thursday that a recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be as sharp as the drop seen in recent weeks. But he also suggested, even with strong fundamentals, it would take at least a year for the economy to return to its full strength.
Overseas, major European markets bounced higher, buoyed by optimism over reports of the Gilead treatment. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 2.51 per cent in morning trading. with all main sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 3.02 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 3.28 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 3.15 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.66 per cent and Honk Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.56 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going as China’s weak economic figures added to concerns about global demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$27.58 to US$28.93. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$18.03 to US$20.22. Ahead of the North American open, WTI was down more than 7 per cent, with the declines fuelled by the imminent expiry of the May contract on April 21. The June contract was down a more modest 0.1 per cent, according to Reuters.
“For most oil traders, I suspect this week encapsulated the quarter,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
“There is emerging evidence of the virus peaking in key economies under COVID-19 lock-down. Yet, macro data as it relates to oil demand, and the market, in general, presents another significant headwind.”
He said crude markets found some support in Mr. Trump’s plan for reopening the U.S. economy but current price action suggests downside risks remain the dominant factor.
“If oil producers fail to address the medium-term structural oversupply situation adequately, oil prices could stay volatile, with risks skewed to the downside for the next few months,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices eased as equities markets gained on renewed optimism over the opening of economies around the world.
Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,701.99 per ounce, having fallen as much as 1.9 per cent earlier in the day. For the week, gold is up about 0.5 per cent so far and looks set for its second consecutive weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7 per cent US$1,718.80 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar bounced higher alongside rising equity markets as optimism over the opening of global economies improved risk sentiment.
The day range on the loonie so far is 70.83 US cents to 71.40 US cents. Early Friday, the loonie had languished near the bottom of that spread as crude prices struggled, but found its footing and breached the 71-US-cent level as world markets rallied.
“It seems possible that Canadian dollar softness is linked to the slide in WTI to the lowest since early 2002 but...that drop may be technical and related to next week’s front month contract roll,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.
“If traders look through this development, the broader risk positive focus on re-opening and (hopefully) progress on therapeutics suggests the CAD mood should improve somewhat.”
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar steadied after a boost in risk sentiment early in the session curbed its advance. At last check, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was up 0.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, also seen as a barometer for investors’ risk appetite, was down 0.2 per cent while riskier currencies like the New Zealand and the Australian dollar gained 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
The euro was little changed at US$1.084.
More company news
Procter & Gamble Co reported an about 5-per-cent rise in quarterly sales as consumers stocked up on everything from diapers and detergents to toilet rolls amid sweeping lockdowns around the world. Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$2.92-billion, or US$1.12 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from US$2.75-billion, or US$1.04 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose to US$17.21-billion from US$16.46-billion.
Goldman Sachs said it expects iPhone shipment to drop 36 per cent during the third quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdowns around the world and downgraded Apple Inc stock to “sell.” The brokerage noted that average selling prices for consumer devices are likely to decline during a recession and remain weak well beyond the point when units recover. “We do not assume that this downturn results in Apple losing users from its installed base. We simply assume that existing users will keep devices longer and choose less expensive Apple options when they do buy a new device,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
Boeing Co said it will resume commercial airplane production next week in Washington state after suspending operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company’s chief executive told employees the aerospace industry will need financial help from the government. “Our industry will need the government’s support, which will be critical to ensuring access to credit markets and likely take the form of loans versus outright grants,” Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in a letter seen by Reuters. “Our team continues to focus on the best ways to keep liquidity flowing through our business and to our supply chain until our customers are buying airplanes again,” it said.
Transat AT Inc. says it will use the federal emergency wage subsidy and recall all of its employees. Recalled employees will receive 75 per cent of their baseline remuneration, the travel company said.
Schlumberger NV said it recorded an US$8.5-billion charge to earnings as the world’s top oilfield services provider slashed the value of some of its units following the collapse of oil prices. The impairment charge led the company to report a net loss of US$7.38-billion, or US$5.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of US$421-million, or 30 US cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding charges and credits, the company earned 25 US cents per share.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international securities transactions for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press