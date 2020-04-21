Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Tuesday alongside global markets as storage and demand concerns continued to weigh on crude prices. TSX futures also signalled a weaker start for Canada’s main stock index.
Early Tuesday, the May contract for West Texas Intermediate, the North American crude benchmark, remained in negative territory while the June contract slid below US$20 a barrel. The May contract expires today.
A day earlier, WTI fell deep into negative pricing for the first time in history, closing at minus US$37.63. Crude prices have been slammed by the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has dramatically curtailed travel and fuel demand. In addition to demand, markets are also worried about storage, with U.S. tanks nearing capacity.
“It is needless to say that, at the point we stand, fixes to daily oil production would do nothing to better the mood in the oil market,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“With mounting worries that the global capacity to store tens of million barrels of extra oil per day is diminishing at an alarming pace, nothing less than a full halt in oil production would give a meaningful sigh of relief to this market.”
Late Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would temporarily suspend immigration into the United States in light of the attack from “the invisible enemy” to project American jobs. He didn’t offer detail of the planned executive order.
On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in with Wall Street getting results from the tech sector. Streaming giant Netflix reports after the close of trading.
Shares of International Business Machines were down about 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted quarterly revenue slightly below Wall Street forecasts and withdrew its 2020 annual forecast. IBM was the first major U.S. tech company to release quarterly results for the quarter ended March 31, offering a glimpse into the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
IBM said revenue fell 3.4 per cent to US$17.57-billion in the latest quarter. Analysts had been looking for a number closer to US$17.62-billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.84 per share, above estimates of US$1.80 per share. The results were released after Monday’s close.
In this country, Canadian Pacific Railway reports its quarterly earnings after the close of trading.
Overseas, major European markets were in the red in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.47 per cent with oil and gas stocks sharply lower. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.78 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 1.76 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.97 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.90 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 2.20 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices remained under pressure with the May contract for West Texas Intermediate in negative territory and the June contract tumbling.
The declines come after a day after crude prices plumbed historic lows, with the May contract - which expires Tuesday - finishing well below break even.
Early Tuesday, U.S. WTI for May delivery was trading at minus US$2.58, up from Monday’s close of negative US$37.63, according to Reuters. The June contract was below US$20 a barrel.
Brent crude for June delivery was down US$3.22 or 12.6 per cent at US$22.35 in early going.
“Yesterday’s historic plunge in U.S. oil prices into negative territory may have made headlines and split opinion about the importance of a contract that is due to expire today, has little volume and is trading on very low liquidity, but it can’t disguise what it tells us about the state of the global economy, as well as the oil market,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The very fact that the May contract even traded into negative territory tells us a sobering truth about how much supply is out there relative to demand.”
Diminishing U.S. storage capacity and dramatically reduced demand have slammed prices already struggling in the wake of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier in this year. The two launched into battle after an OPEC plan to curb production fell apart. A subsequent agreement will see OPEC and its allies reduce output, although that pact isn’t due to start until next month.
Later Tuesday, markets will get a reading on U.S. inventories when the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures after the close of trading.
Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting U.S. weekly crude stocks to climb by about 16.1 million barrels.
In other commodities, gold prices rebounded from early declines as investors sought out safe-haven holdings.
Spot gold was steady at US$1,692.77 per ounce after slipping 0.5 per cent. U.S. gold futures were also steady at US$1,711.80.
“Panic selling in one asset class - oil - is pushing safe haven buying in gold. Even equities are down globally, which is (also) positive,” Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar fell and was trading near the 70-US-cent mark in early going as crude prices continued to slide.
The day range on the loonie was 70.20 US cents to 70.85 US cents, with the dollar last near the lower end of that spread.
For the day ahead, Canadian markets get one of the last pre-COVID-19 economic reports, with the release of February retail sales figures.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said she expects to seen a gain of 0.5 per cent in that report.
While the figures will be viewed as dated, given the impact of the spread of the virus on the economy, Ms. Lignos said an RBC look at more recent data suggests credit card spending is down about 56 per cent year over year for the week ended March 30.
“In particular, grocery spending has fallen off after an initial spike, while discretionary spending has collapsed dramatically (88% less spent on apparel, gifts, and jewelry),” she said in an early note.
In other currencies, the search for safe havens pushed the U.S. dollar higher.
Oil-linked currencies like the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar were the worst performing currencies, along with the Swedish krona, a currency sensitive to global economic shifts. Norway’s currency was down 0.7 per cent against the greenback while Sweden’s currency fell 0.4 per cent.
Against the Japanese yen, another safe-have holding, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2 per cent at 107.40.
More company news
Coca-Cola Co said its current-quarter results would take a severe hit from low demand for sodas due to the lockdowns imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. “The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 is unknown at this time ... However, the impact to the second quarter will be material,” the company said in a statement. Net revenue fell 1 per cent to US$8.6-billion in the first quarter ended March 27.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s retail sales for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press