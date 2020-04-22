Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures pointed to gains at the start of trading Wednesday after two sessions of losses in the wake of the collapse in crude prices. Major European markets also started higher amid easing lock down restrictions in some countries. On Bay Street, TSX futures also signaled a bounce at the open even as oil prices remained under pressure.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were up by more than 300 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were both up by more than 1 per cent. TSX futures were also up around 1 per cent.
“Oil prices remain the focus for financial markets because oil is one market that governments and central banks have no answer for as an uncommon cross to bear of a sudden drop in demand, and continuing supply glut is wreaking havoc across the complex,” AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes said.
He said Wednesday’s early bounce in U.S. markets despite struggling crude prices may reflect the fact that energy accounts for only about 2.77 per cent of the S&P. He also said lower oil prices could also help stimulate the global economy when the EU and the United States markets emerge from lockdowns.
“Not to mention when the colossal oil importer economies in Asia (China-India and South Korea) industrial engines start to fire on all cylinders,” he said. “Mind you, if we move deep into single digits on WTI, I expect that silver lining view to fray at the edges a touch from shock value alone.”
Sentiment also got a lift after the U.S. Senate passed a US$484-billion relief package for small business, hospitals and testing on Tuesday evening.
On the corporate side, earnings continue with Wall Street getting results from Delta Air Lines and AT&T.
Canadian investors get results from Rogers Communications and Metro Inc. before the start of trading.
After Tuesday’s close, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. cut its earnings outlook for the rest of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the North American economy to slow and rail shipments to plummet. The Calgary-based railway said it expects revenue ton miles will fall by about 5 per cent this year, while adjusted profit will be flat compared with 2019. The move came as CP said its profit for the first quarter ended March 31 fell by 4 per cent to $409-million, or $2.98 a share, from $434-million ($3.09 a share) in the first quarter of 2019.
South of the border, shares of streaming giant Netflix Inc. were down even as the company gained 15.8 million paying customers from January through March, bringing its global total to 182.9 million. However, Netflix, which reported its latest results after Tuesday’s close, cautioned that it expects fewer new subscribers from July to December compared with the previous years as the boost from COVID-19 lockdowns fades.
In Europe, major markets traded higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing 1.46 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 1.48 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.06 per cent in morning trading.
In Asia, markets finished mixed following Wall Street’s weak hand off. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.74 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.42 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to fall with Brent touching its lowest level in decades amid evaporating demand and global oversupply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent crude, which lost more than 20 per cent in the previous session, fell below US$16 a barrel to its lowest level since June 1999 before recovering somewhat to trade down more than 9 per cent at US$17.54 around 5:30 a.m. ET.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down 15 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at US$11.42 in the predawn period.
Crude prices have been spiraling through the week with the May contract for WTI falling into negative territory on Monday as markets grapple with oversupply, sharply diminished demand and growing storage concerns.
“With rock-bottom prices likely to hurt oil producers around the world, we are already seeing the likes of Mexico, Nigeria, and Canada lay out plans to ease back on production even without the OPEC+ production cut coming into play,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst with IG, said.
“There is no doubt that these current levels are unsustainable, and the huge push into oil ETFs highlights that desire to capture this opportunity.”
On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 13.2 million barrels, slightly more than markets had been expecting. More official numbers are due later Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
OPEC and its allies have already agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that it was ready to take extra measureswith other producers, although the group’s next meeting isn’t scheduled until June.
In other commodities, gold reversed early declines with spot gold rising 1 per cent to US$1,702.60 an ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer ahead of the release of the latest reading on inflation and the impact of the spread of the coronavirus on consumer prices.
The day range on the loonie so far is 70.24 US cents to 70.73 US cents, with the dollar closer to the higher end of that spread at last check.
Just before the start of trading, Statistics Canada releases its report on its consumer price index for March, which will capture at least some of the impact of the closing of many businesses in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to fall dramatically.
“A sharp collapse in headline inflation is coming in the next few months, with the March report expected to show a decline from 2.2 per cent to 1.1 per cent year-over-year,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in a note.
“March is typically a seasonally positive month, but this iteration brings much uncertainty on how parts of the basket with little to no data available (e.g., international travel, sporting events, eat-in restaurants) will be handled.”
On global currency markets, safe-haven demand helped buoy both the U.S. dollar and the yen.
The U.S. dollar was flat against a basket of world currencies but still up about 0.5 per cent for the week so far.
The Japanese yen maintained its gains from the past week versus the greenback, up around 0.2 per cent.
More business news
Facebook will buy a 10-per-cent stake in the digital business of India’s Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion, as the social media firm looks to leverage its highly popular WhatsApp chat service to offer digital payment services. The deal will help the Indian conglomerate cut debt that has piled up in its expensive push to secure top spot for its Jio Infocomm telecom business.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for March.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press